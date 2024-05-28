Chewy Hazelnut Bars. easy, buttery, nutty & delicious! - Rock Recipes (2024)

Chewy Hazelnut Bars. A soft and chewy cookie bar with plenty of crunchy nuts and a simple chocolate topping. Freezer friendly too.
Chewy Hazelnut Bars
These chewy hazelnut bars have a lot going for them. With a buttery soft texture, the delicious flavour of hazelnuts and a chocolate topping, there’s a lot there to love.
The texture sort of reminds me of blondies but less caramel-y flavoured. This lets the flavour of the hazelnuts shine through and compliments the chocolate beautifully.
Chewy Hazelnut Bars
This is a great recipe year round but is particularly great around the holidays when they can be frozen weeks in advance. They make a tempting addition to seasonal cookie trays.
These are also a great take along to get togethers with friends or for cookie exchanges. Try them with other nuts you prefer or a combination of nuts!
Roasted hazelnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts, walnuts and pecans all can be used in this recipe.
Yield: 25 cookie bars
Soft and Chewy Hazelnut Bars
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 50 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Chewy Hazelnut Bars - A soft and chewy cookie bar with plenty of crunchy nuts and a simple chocolate topping.
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 1 1/2 cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 2 cups flour
- 1 1/2 cups toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
- 1 1/4 cups chocolate chips
Instructions
- Cream butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs one at a time beating well after each addition.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder and baking soda.
- Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture, folding to combine well.
- Fold in the chopped toasted hazelnuts. (Hazelnuts can be toasted in a single layer on a cookie sheet for 5-7 minutes at 350 degrees F. Roll them on a clean tea towel to remove the skins. Roughly chop with a sharp knife.)
- Spread the cookie dough in a parchment lined or greased 9 inch square baking pan and bake for 50-60 minutes at 350 degrees F. (325 for glass bake ware) A toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean. (This recipe is too large for an 8x8 pan. If you do not have a 9x9 pan you can multiply the entire recipe by 1 1/2 and use a 9x13 pan instead if you have one of those.)
- Remove from oven and sprinkle the chocolate chips over the surface of the baked squares. Let stand for 10 minutes until the chocolate chips melt and then spread the melted chocolate evenly over the surface of the cookies. Sprinkle with additional chopped toasted hazelnuts if you like.
- Cool completely in the pan before cutting into squares or bars. Store or freeze in airtight containers
Nutrition Information
Yield 25
Serving Size 25 cookie bars
Amount Per ServingCalories 245Total Fat 15gSaturated Fat 7gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 8gCholesterol 34mgSodium 107mgCarbohydrates 27gFiber 1gSugar 17gProtein 3g
The nutritional information provided is automatically calculated by third party software and is meant as a guideline only. Exact accuracy is not guaranteed. For recipes where all ingredients may not be used entirely, such as those with coatings on meats, or with sauces or dressings for example, calorie & nutritional values per serving will likely be somewhat lower than indicated.
