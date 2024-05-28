Chewy Hazelnut Bars. easy, buttery, nutty & delicious! - Rock Recipes (2024)

Chewy Hazelnut Bars. A soft and chewy cookie bar with plenty of crunchy nuts and a simple chocolate topping. Freezer friendly too.

These chewy hazelnut bars have a lot going for them. With a buttery soft texture, the delicious flavour of hazelnuts and a chocolate topping, there’s a lot there to love.

The texture sort of reminds me of blondies but less caramel-y flavoured. This lets the flavour of the hazelnuts shine through and compliments the chocolate beautifully.

This is a great recipe year round but is particularly great around the holidays when they can be frozen weeks in advance. They make a tempting addition to seasonal cookie trays.

These are also a great take along to get togethers with friends or for cookie exchanges. Try them with other nuts you prefer or a combination of nuts!



