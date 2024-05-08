Chick Fil A Mac and Cheese - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Yes, Chick-fil-A has the quintessential comfort food now, you can get creamy mac and cheese as a side option. Their macaroni and cheese has the homemade taste you crave, so put down those waffle fries and try their classic macaroni and cheese recipe. There is no need to go to the drive-thru for this side dish.

Can’t get to a Chick-fil-A? Make it at home!

Creamy Mac and Cheese

So often when you enjoy mac and cheese, it is dry, pasty, and flavorless. The fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set a high bar and created a special blend of cheeses and made a creamy cheese sauce that you will love when you take your first bite.

Your taste buds will know that this is one of the best mac and cheese recipes you will ever try.

What is Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese made of? I don’t believe it is made with a dry mix or powder, because the flavor is too good. I believe their special cheddar blend comes in the form of American cheese because of the mouthfeel, but the flavor is not straight-up American cheese, it is more sophisticated.

I think it also helps to account for the indistinct cheeses they mention in their original recipe. Romano and Parmesan can cut through American cheese to give you a better flavor, and a more interesting texture.

I topped my version with Colby Jack cheese. The Monterey Jack melts wonderfully, and it browns up a bit. If you pay much attention, you will notice the restaurant version has the browning as well.

Why is it we all crave those chicken sandwiches and waffle fries on a Sunday? I have no idea. They added one of the first permanent side addition in a long time.

This recipe was tested in many select cities at many different local Chick-fil-A restaurants before being shared nationally. What’s the only drawback? You don’t have to be stuck with a small bowl of the new side dish when you may Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese at home.

With a little bit of work, you can make this homemade mac and cheese pasta and share it with the whole family.

This recipe is very straightforward. In my opinion, this recipe is very close to the Outback Mac and Cheese. My copycat recipe is made with several different kinds of cheese. For you to make this mac n cheese recipe you will need:

American cheese – not Velveeta (that’s for Rotel dip) – go to your deli counter at your grocery store, and ask for this cheese. The deli version is rich, creamy, and full of flavor.

– not Velveeta (that’s for Rotel dip) – go to your deli counter at your grocery store, and ask for this cheese. The deli version is rich, creamy, and full of flavor. Parmesan Cheese – just a little adds a touch of nice nutty flavor to the cheese sauce.

– just a little adds a touch of nice nutty flavor to the cheese sauce. Romano Cheese – is the perfect compliment to parmesan.

– is the perfect compliment to parmesan. Colby-Jack cheese – this is a combination of Monterey Jack cheese and Colby cheese. Use Colby instead of sharp cheddar cheese because it is milder and has a better melt than cheddar.

– this is a combination of Monterey Jack cheese and Colby cheese. Use Colby instead of sharp cheddar cheese because it is milder and has a better melt than cheddar. Heavy Cream – this helps give you a rich sauce, and it also helps in reheating. You could use whole milk, but for reheating, heavy cream is really best.

– this helps give you a rich sauce, and it also helps in reheating. You could use whole milk, but for reheating, heavy cream is really best. Evaporated Milk – this helps with the creaminess of the dish.

– this helps with the creaminess of the dish. Macaroni elbow pasta – Use a good brand like Barilla, or De Cecco.

Cook the macaroni noodles according to the package al dente directions. Preheat the oven to its broil setting. In a large saucepan, you will make the sauce. Pour the heavy cream into the saucepan, and heat. You will then add American, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses to the pan. Whisk until all of the cheese has melted.

Pour the cooked pasta into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Pour the cheese mixture over the macaroni into the baking dish. You can stir to coat the macaroni with the cheese sauce. Sprinkle shredded Colby Jack cheese on top. Place the baking dish under the broiler and cook for just long enough that the cheese begins to brown.

Serve and enjoy!

American cheese has a bad reputation, and it shouldn’t. A good quality American cheese has good flavor and is one of the best melting profiles of any cheese. This sauce is made with heavy cream and American cheese.

You can find American cheese in the deli section of your grocery store. Ask them to cut off a large chunk of it, or you can ask them to slice it. Chunk or sliced, it doesn’t matter, you are going to be melting it!

American cheese melts beautifully, it doesn’t get stringy, and oils do not separate out of the cheese. American cheese is a good base for mac and cheese, you can always add additional cheese for more flavor.

Additional favors of Parmesan and Romano cheeses are added in the cheese sauce to really bring out the flavor. When you combine different kinds of cheeses you are going to get a side of mac and cheese that tastes just like Chick-fil-a’s mac and cheese.

I recommend storing any leftover mac and cheese in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days. You can also freeze mac and cheese leftovers in an airtight container for up to three months.

I personally like to reheat this mac and cheese in an oven if I have a lot of it leftover. I place it in an oven-proof dish, place foil over the top, and reheat at 350 degrees until has warmed through.

