Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another deliciously different pasta dinner recipe! (2024)

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another of our deliciously different classic pasta dinner recipes with a super flavourful twist. This will easily become a new family favourite!

Originally published 2008.

This recipe comes courtesy of Spouse (who I’m told by my 9 year old, doesn’t get enough credit for her part in contributing to this blog). Spouse is an excellent cook in her own right and kitchen collaborations are a rule rather than an exception at our house.

There are few collaborations in the clean-up department though. My participation in tidying up the considerable mess I can inflict on a kitchen is rather lacking.

She gets full credit for that part of the process! 😉

It was her idea to add chorizo to a lasagna recipe and this one is the result. I love chorizo sausage and it does add great flavour to this delicious lasagna.

You can use either fresh chorizo or finely chopped cured chorizo. Other spicy sausage can also be substituted too.

(You can also very easily make your own just click here for our easy homemade Chorizo Sausage recipe.

Sometimes like in the photo at the top, we even use leftover diced grilled chicken instead of ground chicken which I actually prefer.

You can use store bought lasagna noodles (fresh if possible) or make your own from the recipe provided below. If using dry lasagna noodles, I par boil them for 5 minutes before assembling the dish.

Like this Chicken Chorizo Lasagna recipe?

