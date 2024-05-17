Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another deliciously different pasta dinner recipe! (2024)

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another of our deliciously different classic pasta dinner recipes with a super flavourful twist. This will easily become a new family favourite!

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another deliciously different pasta dinner recipe! (1)

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna

Originally published 2008.

This recipe comes courtesy of Spouse (who I’m told by my 9 year old, doesn’t get enough credit for her part in contributing to this blog). Spouse is an excellent cook in her own right and kitchen collaborations are a rule rather than an exception at our house.

There are few collaborations in the clean-up department though. My participation in tidying up the considerable mess I can inflict on a kitchen is rather lacking.

She gets full credit for that part of the process! 😉

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another deliciously different pasta dinner recipe! (2)

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna

It was her idea to add chorizo to a lasagna recipe and this one is the result. I love chorizo sausage and it does add great flavour to this delicious lasagna.

You can use either fresh chorizo or finely chopped cured chorizo. Other spicy sausage can also be substituted too.

(You can also very easily make your own just click here for our easy homemade Chorizo Sausage recipe.

Sometimes like in the photo at the top, we even use leftover diced grilled chicken instead of ground chicken which I actually prefer.

You can use store bought lasagna noodles (fresh if possible) or make your own from the recipe provided below. If using dry lasagna noodles, I par boil them for 5 minutes before assembling the dish.

Like this Chicken Chorizo Lasagna recipe?

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another deliciously different pasta dinner recipe! (5)

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another deliciously different pasta dinner recipe! (6)
Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another deliciously different pasta dinner recipe! (7)

Yield: 12 servings

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 50 minutes

Chicken Chorizo Lasagna. Another of our deliciously different classic pasta dinner recipes with a super flavourful twist. This will easily become a new family favourite!

Ingredients

For the Homemade Pasta

  • 4 cups durum semolina
  • 2 cup all purpose flour
  • 8 large eggs, room temperature

For the Sauce

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 ½ pounds ground chicken, or pork or beef if you prefer
  • ½ pound chorizo sausage
  • 1 small red onion finely diced
  • 2 large cans, 32 oz can crushed roma tomatoes
  • ½ bunch fresh basil
  • 1 tbsp ground or crushed fennel seed
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • 1 whole bay leaf
  • 1 large carrot finely grated
  • ½ cup finely diced celery
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • Salt and pepper to season
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes, optional

For the Ricotta Filling

  • 16 oz tub ricotta cheese
  • 1 beaten egg
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • ¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

For the top layer

  • 1 pound grated part skim mozzarella cheese

Instructions

To make the homemade pasta

  1. Combine flour and durum semolina and make a well in the centre. Crack your eggs into the well and using a fork to beat the eggs, slowly begin to incorporate the flour into the eggs until everything is combined into a very stiff dough.
  2. You may add a little water to incorporate the dry ingredients if necessary but be careful not to make your dough too loose; it should still be quite a dense dough. Add a little extra flour if the dough is too sticky. The dough should be slightly stiffer than play dough.
  3. Knead for 5 -10 minutes on a bread board, cover in plastic wrap and allow to rest for 20 minutes.
  4. Knead again and allow to rest again.
  5. You can use a pasta machine to roll the dough into sheets about 1/8 inch thickness or just a regular rolling pin on a well floured surface.
  6. Boil pasta sheets for 1-2 minutes in salted water before using in the lasagna assembly.

For the sauce:

  1. In a large saucepan sauté the olive oil and garlic for 1 minute.
  2. Add the ground chicken, chorizo sausage and red onion.
  3. Cook until the meat has slightly browned. Add all of the remaining ingredients for the sauce.
  4. Slowly simmer for about 30-40 minutes or until the sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaf.

To make Ricotta Filling

  1. Mix together well.
  2. Start constructing the lasagna by adding a cup of sauce to the bottom of a large, deep lasagna pan about 9x13 or a little larger.
  3. Add a layer of pasta, half the remaining sauce, another layer of pasta, then the ricotta filling.
  4. Add another layer of pasta and the remaining sauce. Top with a final layer of pasta and the grated mozzarella cheese.
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour depending on the size of your lasagna pan.
  6. It is very important to let stand for 20 - 30 minutes before cutting and serving. This will allow it to settle, cool a little and make it easier to cut and serve. A lasagne, straight from the oven is always very sloppy to serve.

Notes

NOTE : You can use store bought lasagna noodles (fresh if possible) or make your own from the recipe provided below. If using dry lasagna noodles, I par boil them for 5 minutes before assembling the dish.

Nutrition Information

Yield

12

Serving Size

1 serving
Amount Per ServingCalories 590Total Fat 30gSaturated Fat 12gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 15gCholesterol 133mgSodium 716mgCarbohydrates 42gFiber 3gSugar 7gProtein 39g

The nutritional information provided is automatically calculated by third party software and is meant as a guideline only. Exact accuracy is not guaranteed. For recipes where all ingredients may not be used entirely, such as those with coatings on meats, or with sauces or dressings for example, calorie & nutritional values per serving will likely be somewhat lower than indicated.

