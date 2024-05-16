Chicken Liver Pate Recipe | Dishes Delish (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This chicken liver paterecipe is a crowd pleaser. It’s creamy, flavorful and with a touch of cognac that takes it beyond delicious.Serve at your next party and see everyone gather around the table to eat this tasty paté.

I have always loved liver. In fact, I love just about every organ meat. My mom served me and my siblings organ meat as far backas I can remember. I know that most people don’t grow up like that, but we found it delicious and a treat.

What is so wonderful about this pate recipe?

The flavor.It tastes amazing. The combination of liver, shallots, garlic, seasoning and cognac is simply fabulous.The cognac gives this wonderful appetizer a little sweetness, which is a lovely complement to the saltiness of crackers or saltines or the earthiness of bread or toast you serve it with.

Christopher likes liver pate, too.But because he doesn’t love it the way I do, we don’t dispatch the leftovers in as timely a fashion as I’d like. So, to save myself from eating most of it alone, I will do one of two things:

Freeze much of it for the both of us to enjoy on other occasions. Serve it to others; for example, at holiday and co*cktail parties.

And they love it.Almost as much as they love ME for serving it!

Helpful tips

Always rinse the livers and pat them dry before cooking.

Even though this recipe call for shallots, you can use an onion instead.

I adore garlic paste, but you can substitute it with 2 crushed cloves of garlic.

The texture here is important, so to blend your ingredients into a smooth pate, use either a food processor or an immersion blender.

Some people add melted butteron top of the pate once it’s in the ramekin container and then place plastic wrapbefore adding it to the fridge, but I like it better without.

You can keep this pate in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

This chicken liver pate also freezes well. Just put it in an airtight container. It lasts for at least 3 months if not more in the freezer.

Ingredients and substitutions

Butter – you could use extra virgin olive oil but butter makes it tastier.

– you could use extra virgin olive oil but butter makes it tastier. Shallots – or a vidalia onion.

– or a vidalia onion. Garlic – I use garlic paste but you can use two garlic cloves.

– I use garlic paste but you can use two garlic cloves. Salt – sea salt.

– sea salt. Chicken livers – I try to get organic but I’m not always able to.

– I try to get organic but I’m not always able to. Cognac – If you con’t have some, regular brandy is a good alternative alcohol.

– If you con’t have some, regular brandy is a good alternative alcohol. Thyme – I use dried but you can use fresh thyme leaves if you like.

How to make chicken liver pate recipe

WARNING: Photo of raw chicken livers ahead. There is no glamorous way to photograph them, so I just opened the package and took a shot. (A)

Step one

Rinse and pat dry the chicken livers and set them aside.

Step two

Gather the shallots and garlic paste. (B)

Step three

Heat a heavy sauté pan or large skillet on medium heat.Add 1/2 a stick of butter and let it melt before adding roughly-minced shallots. Sauté for 6 minutes. (C)

Step four

Add garlic and continue sautéing for 1 minute.

Step five

Take out cognac and dried thyme.

Step six

Add livers and sauté for 6 minutes. (D)

Step seven

Add cognac and thyme and continue sautéing the livers for 8 minutes. The cognac will cook off somewhat and the livers will be browned on the outside and slightly pink inside. (E)

Step eight

Transfer the contents of the pan to a food processor and process on high for 2 minutes or until the liver pate is smooth.

Step nine

Scoop the chicken liver pate into a serving bowl and add other appetizers like cheese, crackers, pomegranate seeds, olives and almonds.

Liver pate is not flashy looking, but it certainly makes up for itsplain looksby being sooooo delicious.

Let’s look a little closer!

What about from above?

I hope you enjoyed this chicken liver pate recipe and make it soon. Wait until you serve it your next party. Your guests are going to love it.

And as always, may all your dishes be delish!

