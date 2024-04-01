Chicken Marbella (Updated Silver Palate Recipe) - Bowl of Delicious (2024)

Chicken Marbella was made famous from the Silver Palate Cookbook and was popular in the early 1980s. It made a resurgence with the help of Ina Garten and other celebrity chefs, and honestly, it’s one of the best chicken recipes I’ve ever tried!

What I love about Chicken Marbella, besides the INCREDIBLE flavor, is the fact that it’s prepared ahead of time the previous day. It marinates overnight, then everything is baked when you’re ready. It’s also delicious served at room temperature, which makes it perfect for parties or picnics.

And the favor!! Sweetness from prunes and brown sugar, salty brininess from the olives and capers, tons of oregano, and white wine added before baking? Your kitchen will smell amazing and your taste buds will thank you.

Be sure to check out the video tutorial for Chicken Marbella in the recipe card below!