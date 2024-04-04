Chicken Olivia Recipe (2024)

By Mary Bostow / 43 Comments
Chicken Olivia Recipe – a delicious, creamy chicken dinner made easy by using a rotisserie chicken.
I’ve never made a chicken recipe like this before so I was a little apprehensive about how my son would react to it. That quickly disappeared when I placed his dinner plate in front of him. While he was looking at his dinner we held hands to say Grace. He looked at me and said, “My mouth was watering so much looking at my plate I had to swallow before I could say Grace”.
Yeah ,that pretty much wiped any apprehension I had about dinner away and it only got better after he tasted it. This is a very creamy dish with lots of flavor. Perfect served over cooked rice or small pasta. This is a very easy and quick dinner to put together using a rotisserie chicken. Chicken Olivia is like a dream come true for weeknight dinners. It’s really just a matter of combining all the sauce ingredients into one bowl and pouring or ladling them over the shredded rotisserie chicken in a baking pan and topping the casserole with cheese.
The ingredients for Chicken Olivia are very common everyday ingredients that you may already have. if you’d like to make the casserole without using a rotisserie chicken you can bake a couple of chicken breasts and shred them. Chicken thighs would work just as well or a combination of white and dark chicken meat together. Just make sure whether you use chicken breasts or thighs or a combination of both you have enough to make 3 cups full of shredded chicken.
Chicken Olivia Ingredients:
- 3 cups rotisserie chicken
- 2 cups sour creram
- Two 10.05 ounces cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 cup chopped black olives
- one 7 ounce can mild green chiles
- 1/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- salt and pepper to taste
- cooked rice, enough for each person to have a portion of rice with dinner
- chopped green onions as a garnish
We start this delicious recipe by placing the cooked shredded chicken into the bottom of a 13×9 inch baking pan.
Place the sour cream, both cans of cream of chicken soup, chopped black olives, mild green chilis and chopped green onions in a large bowl.
Stir everything together to combine. Add the salt and pepper to taste.
Pour or ladle the soup mixture over the shredded chicken in the pan evenly.
Sprinkle the shredded sharp cheddar cheese over the entire casserole. I have a tendency to get a little heavy handed with cheese so if you go over the recipe amount it’s all good. I probably put more like 2 cups instead of 1 1/2. Put foil over the top of the baking pan and bake the casserole at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. When the 30 minutes is up, remove the foil and bake until the cheese melts and is bubbly.
This creamy, delicious and easy Chicken Olivia Recipe is going on the regular dinner rotation list immediately! It is just too good not to. My son ate half the pan all by himself. This one’s a keep, ENJOY!
Looking for more delicious recipes from Bunny’s Warm Oven, try these.
Sour Cream Blueberry Muffins…Creamy Lemon Chicken Breasts…Homemade Chocolate Frosting...Mustard Vinaigrette Salad Dressing…Sour Cream Lemon Pie
Chicken Olivia Recipe
A creamy delicious chicken dinner made easy by using a rotisserie chicken.
Looking for more chicken recipes, try these from other bloggers. Quick and Easy Creamy Herb Chicken…Lemon Pepper Chicken
43 Comments
Sandy
3 years ago
Totally loved this recipe! I used sliced olives instead of the diced, and used garlic salt instead of the salt it called for. Would use garlic powder alone as it was a bit salty. Perhaps that was due to the soup. Anyway, nthis recipe is going into our rotatio!
Mary Malone
Author
Sandy
3 years ago
As I said in the post for the recipe, I was like so totally surprised that my husband and I loved this as much as we did. It's so nice to find a simple great tasting recipe everyone loves isn't it! Thank you for taking the time to comment Sandy, I appreciate you!
lisa g.
3 years ago
I made this tonight and it was delicious! I used cream of mushroom soup since I didnt have cream of chicken soup and still it was filling and very yummy. My kind of food. I love your recipes and website so thank you very much. I look forward to your daily recipes in my inbox!
Reply
Mary S
3 years ago
Wonder if would be good served over hash browns instead of rice….:)
1
Mary Malone
Author
Mary S
3 years ago
Well there's an idea Mary S! Never though about that. But it sounds good doesn't it!
Judy C
Judy C
3 years ago
I used to make something similar to this, instead of cheddar I used Monterey jack and instead of rice, the recipe called for corn tortilla chips cut in small pieces and all was cooked in the microwave. It was delicious and fast to make. Very filling. You could add salsa when serving. Also chopped lettuce on top
Mary
2 years ago
This was easy to make and was super tasty. I mixed with noodles instead of rice after it was cooked. Will make it over again!!!
Reply
« Previous12