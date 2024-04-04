Chicken Olivia Recipe (2024)

Chicken Olivia Recipe – a delicious, creamy chicken dinner made easy by using a rotisserie chicken.

I’ve never made a chicken recipe like this before so I was a little apprehensive about how my son would react to it. That quickly disappeared when I placed his dinner plate in front of him. While he was looking at his dinner we held hands to say Grace. He looked at me and said, “My mouth was watering so much looking at my plate I had to swallow before I could say Grace”.

Yeah ,that pretty much wiped any apprehension I had about dinner away and it only got better after he tasted it. This is a very creamy dish with lots of flavor. Perfect served over cooked rice or small pasta. This is a very easy and quick dinner to put together using a rotisserie chicken. Chicken Olivia is like a dream come true for weeknight dinners. It’s really just a matter of combining all the sauce ingredients into one bowl and pouring or ladling them over the shredded rotisserie chicken in a baking pan and topping the casserole with cheese.

The ingredients for Chicken Olivia are very common everyday ingredients that you may already have. if you’d like to make the casserole without using a rotisserie chicken you can bake a couple of chicken breasts and shred them. Chicken thighs would work just as well or a combination of white and dark chicken meat together. Just make sure whether you use chicken breasts or thighs or a combination of both you have enough to make 3 cups full of shredded chicken.

Chicken Olivia Ingredients:

3 cups rotisserie chicken

2 cups sour creram

Two 10.05 ounces cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup chopped black olives

one 7 ounce can mild green chiles

1/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onions

salt and pepper to taste

cooked rice, enough for each person to have a portion of rice with dinner

chopped green onions as a garnish

We start this delicious recipe by placing the cooked shredded chicken into the bottom of a 13×9 inch baking pan.

Place the sour cream, both cans of cream of chicken soup, chopped black olives, mild green chilis and chopped green onions in a large bowl.

Stir everything together to combine. Add the salt and pepper to taste.

Pour or ladle the soup mixture over the shredded chicken in the pan evenly.

Sprinkle the shredded sharp cheddar cheese over the entire casserole. I have a tendency to get a little heavy handed with cheese so if you go over the recipe amount it’s all good. I probably put more like 2 cups instead of 1 1/2. Put foil over the top of the baking pan and bake the casserole at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. When the 30 minutes is up, remove the foil and bake until the cheese melts and is bubbly.

This creamy, delicious and easy Chicken Olivia Recipe is going on the regular dinner rotation list immediately! It is just too good not to. My son ate half the pan all by himself. This one’s a keep, ENJOY!

