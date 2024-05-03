Chicken Piccata Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars 01/09/2012

Cooking Light does it again; this dish is absolutely FABULOUS! This recipe is so delicious and rich tasting my husband kept asking me if I was sure this was a light, diet friendly recipe. I was instructed I must make again and again. I am not too crazy about capers but added them regardless to follow the recipe exactly. The sauce was so wonderful as is so I will never leave the capers out. Everything worked like a charm! This dish is very attractive and suitable for entertaining.