Chicken Piccata Recipe (2024)

01/12/2021
Off the scale fabulous as always but the submitter is delusional that you can make this in 31 minutes.......really!?!?
01/03/2019
I made this for Christmas dinner and the family loved it. I tested the recipe out the week before as well to make sure it was good. I used chicken tenders the first time because that was what I had on hand and the second time I used chicken cutlets so they would cook faster since I was cooking for a crowd. I think I liked the chicken tenders better for this recipe. Other than the cut of chicken I made this recipe exactly as printed and served with mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli and roasted fennel.
07/26/2016
Very, very good! Just a tad lemony for my husband, but overall the best I've made. Sauce was perfect, consistency smooth and light. Thanks for sharing!
07/24/2016
Great recipe, as usual I did my slicing and dicing and measurements ahead. Makes it easier and makes you feel like Rachel Rae. I added some dry Sherry in place of some of the wine and will do so again but I'll double the sauce. We just love sauce!
06/04/2016
Made it exactly as stated and it was fantastic! It was easy and unlike some other chicken piccata recipes, the sauce was very lemon-y and delicious!
04/13/2016
Made exactly as stated, it was delicious. I will definitely make this again!
03/15/2016
I followed the recipe exactly as written, 10 stars. I will definitely make again!
01/29/2016
Made this as written except someone who shall remain nameless had polished off the "cooking chardonnay" so I had to use extra dry vermouth. It was so delicious - my husband didn't literally lick his plate but he said he could :) I served it over cauliflower "rice" and you should all give that a try too! Always thrilled to have a new chicken dish!
11/23/2015
I have made this several times because my husband loves it so much. We eat it over gnocchi which is incredibly delicious with the sauce. I will be making a double batch of sauce next time, because it never feels like enough.
08/12/2015
I made this tonight- it was delicious!! My husband wanted more!! Easy to make too!!
03/18/2015
Like many other reviewers, we served this with pasta. We also added some zucchini, summer squash and red peppers to the pan while we cooked the onions. So quick, simple and delicious. Leftovers were fantastic for lunch the next day. Definitely making this again.
12/29/2014
Delicious. Next time will add a bit more lemon and capers for more tang and acid.
08/07/2014
This turned out really good... There were 8 people in my family who really enjoyed it, and they said it was ok to add this menu as a regular... LOL!
05/07/2014
This is the best choice on my board for Piccata
02/19/2014
Great recipe, my family loved it and pretty easy to make. Will definitely make again.
02/16/2014
Fabulous! I love it. Never cooked with capers before but they give it a great taste esp with lemon juice.yummm. I agree that it needs more sauce.
02/06/2014
Cooked it as a request, and my wife enjoyed it. Could have used more sauce. I just like sauce!
01/30/2014
Nice and easy.
01/28/2014
Great Piccata recipe. I served it over pasta so I doubled the sauce. My Husband and son both really liked it we will put this one into rotation.
12/22/2013
Loved this recipe. Changed it a little. First, I doubled the sauce to put it on angel hair pasta. We added mushrooms to the recipe (next time artichoke hearts) and decreased the capers so it wasn't as briny. Absolutely will eat this again.
11/20/2013
Very nice and not too difficult. Used thin cut chicken breast and didn't hammer out. DH and I both enjoyed!
10/18/2013
This recipe was relatively simple and absolutely delicious! I doubled and had leftovers for lunch for three days. We served it with mashed potatoes, to soak up the stellar sauce, and fresh green beans.
09/07/2013
Delicious, and fairly simple to put together.
08/22/2013
Absolutely delicious! Even picky husband who doesn't like things too "lemony" enjoyed it! I always use bottled lemon juice for this kind of recipe - it's always consistent. Fresh lemons always vary in how tart/acidic they are, and I find that using the bottled juice gives more consistent results.
07/07/2013
A delicious recipe. However, it is best to prepare everything everything beforehand and have it all ready when you assemble the sauce, as there are several ingredients that go into it. It certainly is worth the effort, but it is a bit too complicated for me to put on a weeknight rotation.
05/22/2013
It's perfect - doubled the sauce amount, however. I added the chicken back into the sauce rather than put the sauce on each piece. Definitely a go-to version of Piccata.
04/23/2013
This recipe is top-notch! It's best to prepare everything ahead of time so things go smoothly. I can't get enough of this! Enjoy!
04/13/2013
Great addition to my week night rotation, the sauce is delicious! Really helps to buy the chicken cutlets sliced thin and pounded to save a step. Served with brown rice and browned butter asparagus from CL.
03/29/2013
This is one of my favorite recipes! My entire family loves it, even our 2 picky little ones. It's quick and easy to make, so we make it often. Love it!!
03/05/2013
I have made this recipe many times and it never fails to pack a great flavor punch and really brighten up a meal! I omit the capers (personal preference), and use chicken tenders in lieu of doing the "pounding" on chicken breasts (saves loads of time!) but otherwise make as directed. As a final step, I always put the chicken back in the pan with sauce and "glaze" both sides of the tenders for a few minutes. Serve with green beans and some roasted red potatoes and you've got yourself a 5-star meal on a weeknight! Enjoy!
02/28/2013
This is one of the best Piccata recipes I have tried. I followed the recipe as shown but used sweet white onion in place of the shallots. I also doubled the liquids as I like to serve it with a bit more of the sauce. The flavor was rich and smooth. This is definitely a keeper.
02/17/2013
I love this dish and will defiantly made again!
02/05/2013
Taste waas good, but took WAY longer than noted- because you'll also need a side sdish and vegetable (we used whole grain spaghetti and roasted asparagus and poblanos). I made extra sauce by increasing the white wine, lemon juuice and flour so we had enough to also go over the pasta. Great taste but kind of time consuming with multiple steps of using only a quarter cup of this, reserving the other, etc... I kept thinking, there has to be an easier way to make this dish... overall, good, but plan on needing an hour for prep and cooking.
01/13/2013
This recipe was fabulous! It was easy to make and my family loved it. Will be making it again.
judithah41
01/10/2013
Excellent recipe. Tasty and satisfying. Will definitely make this Piccata again.
12/28/2012
Great dish. I added sliced mushrooms
10/25/2012
A keeper for sure! Easy and very convienent to make.
10/25/2012
Loved it! Easy to make. I added a little white wine at the beginning of the thickening process for more flavor. Used onions instead of shallots as that is what I had on hand. Sure turned ordinary chicken into a delicious dish.
10/16/2012
My DH was craving some Chicken Piccata and I suggested that I try making it rather than going out. It was wonderful...he thought it was better than a restaurant! I followed the directions completely and would not change a thing. I would only suggest that you be sure to prep everything before you start cooking because it all goes quickly once you start! Served it with a little angel hair pasta w/a tomato sauce and a salad. Perfect.
10/06/2012
Delicious chicken dinner. Love the zip of the lemon and capers together. A definate addition to the dinner rotation!
08/28/2012
This got great reviews from my family. The chicken was so tender and the sauce came out very nicely. I served this over yellow squash ribbons with rice pilaf. It looked very fancy!
08/19/2012
I am surprised by all the five-star reviews! I made this tonight and I won't make it again. The sauce was way overpowered by the lemon juice, which put all the other flavors out of balance. I also found the flour coating to be soft and a bit slimy. I followed the directions and ingredients exactly, as I always do. I cook almost exclusively from CL and have found so many keepers to add to our regular rotation. I love being able to see how other cooks rate the recipes. I'm sorry I can't add my five stars!
06/11/2012
My husband normally doesn't like lemony chicken dishes, but even he gave this one two thumbs up. I made as directed with the following exceptions: I sliced the chicken into thin strips rather than pounding, I excluded capers (they're not available in my country) and I completely forgot to sprinkle the parsley. The dish was still fantastic, especially paired with risotto and asparagus. I liked having a little extra sauce to spoon over the vegetables, so the sauce was just right for me.
05/17/2012
Winner winner, chicken dinner! I made this last night to rave reviews from my wife and 3 year old daughter (we left the sauce off of her chicken). I put a heavy cast iron skillet in the oven and heated it to 450 derees, then followed the recipe exactly. I roasted fresh root vegetables drizzled with some Napa Valley extra-virgin olive oil, salt & pepper at 450 for about 20 minutes, until slightly browned. It's pretty quick and easy to make, it's as good or better than any chicken piccata I've ever even in a restaurant and it's relatively healthful. What a great meal!
04/18/2012
This is my new favorite chicken recipe! It's easy enough to make on a weeknight, but nice enough for company. Either way it feels like a real treat! I can't wait to make it again!
03/04/2012
My whole family, young children included, loved this dish! I put the piccata marinade on the chicken for the little ones then wiped some of it off, so as to not scare them with the capers and garlic slices. Note that this recipe took closer to an hour (not 31 minutes) to make.
03/03/2012
I just cooked this and am eating it as I type. It looked intimidating with the sauce part and I was wondering if it would turn out ok. It did more than that. This is delicious!!!! I highly recommend it!
02/23/2012
I used the thin sliced chicken breast so I did not pound it. The chicken was succulent and there is plenty of sauce to put over another side dish such as potatoes, rice or pasta. I made a quinoa/brown rice blend and served green peas. The chicken with two tablespoons of sauce is 9 WW points. Loved it! This is a keeper.
02/15/2012
Made this last night for a quick Valentine's dinner. It was simple, healthy, yet still tasted rich. Served with brown rice and roasted brussel sprouts. I would definitely make this for company. The flavors and ease of preparation were both 5 star worthy.
02/07/2012
Delicious!!!
02/07/2012
This was my first time ever making piccata. It was not only easy but delicious. The sauce was so light, and although I thought the shallots were burning (ended up sautéing them much less than three minutes), they tasted great. Served it over linguini fini, and my husband and I both loved it. Will definitely be making this again.
02/07/2012
It was absolutely delish. I served this with some rice and some roasted vegetables. I would make this again.
02/03/2012
Hubby says this one is a keeper! Even on a weeknight I was able to pull this together and have a fabulous dinner in about 1/2 an hour! Loved the sauce!
02/02/2012
Super tasty & super easy recipe. My husband & I were fighting over the capers! I used cutlets (so easy) but made no other changes & made mashed potatoes & roasted apsargus to accompany the chicken. I developed my own lemon caper sauce a long time ago, but this sauce is much lighter (mine has 3T butter & 2Tevoo & finishes with heavy cream) and has even deeper flavor with the garlic. Hubby says its a keeper. I say YUMMY.
01/31/2012
My 8-year-old loved this - she especially liked the lemony-flavored sauce. Although the pounded chicken cooked beautifully in 8 minutes, I would recommend buying cutlets so you could skip that step altogether. I was surprised how dark the sauce was - maybe that was just mine, and also how much butter it called for. My husband and I both liked it - but I wouldn't call it the quintessential piccata recipe. The search continues!
01/22/2012
I liked this recipe, but my fiancé did not. The lemon in the sauce was a tad overpowering, and I would have preferred the sauce to be a bit thinner (perhaps I cooked it too long?) In any case, I might make again when home alone, but will likely continue my search for the perfect chicken piccata recipe and try a different one.
01/21/2012
So tasty! I love anything with capers, but this was all around a great dish. I think I'm starting to get the hang of pounding out the chicken.
01/20/2012
I LOVE capers & was excited to try this recipe. Excellant! Chicken breasts turn out sooooo much better when they are pounded & find that parchment paper works better than wax paper. The recipe was easier then I expected, so I was still making the rest of the dinner after the main dish as finished. I repeat....YUM!
01/20/2012
A great chicken piccata recipe. relatively easy and delicious. My husband loved it and doesn't always like 'low fat stuff':) flavors were great, not too lemony or tart - excellent. had it with parmesan couscous which was perfect.
01/19/2012
Excellent recipe. Followed the recipe, except we used chicken tenders and did not pound them. Came together very quickly. One of the best chicken piccata recipes I have made. Served this with steamed Yukon Gold potatoes and sauteed yellow squash and spinach.
01/17/2012
By far the best chicken piccata i've had! Definitely going in the recipe book : )
01/15/2012
I really enjoyed this recipe. I had to make one alteration as I just felt like the sauce was too sour for my family's liking. I added about 1 TBSP of agave syrup to tone down the tartness. It helped and my family loved it.
01/15/2012
Incredible. Based on the other reviews and comments, I spooned most of the sauce over the chicken, but reserved some.Then made some orzo, added lemon zest and wilted in spinach. Tossed it all in a little of the reserved sauce. Yumm! This is definately a keeper! Orzo and spinach was a good side and went well with the flavors in the sauce.
01/11/2012
Amazing! It was easy and SO delicious! I made it exactly like the recipe and it was so yummy! My boyfriend LOVES chicken piccata and this is his new fave! I served with whipped (steamed) cauliflower (instead of mashed potatoes) and cinnamon/sugar butternut squash and it was a perfect meal!
01/10/2012
I used 1 less T evoo and it was still delicious!!
01/10/2012
Wow, this was great! However, I didn't bother with pounding and breading, just sautéed the naked breasts and added the yummy sauce. Also, cut back the olive oil and the butter in the late stages and it was still very rich. I did not serve with a carb that would soak up the sauce and I had too much for just the chicken. Next time I might serve with orzo as the sauce is the best thing! Definitely a keeper.
01/09/2012
I made this dish the other night and it turned out really tasty and satisfying. I am also not a fan of capers but added them anyway. As long as I didn't get more than one caper in a bite, it was delicious! :oP I served it with whole roasted baby red potatoes with onions, garlic, and rosemary. It was great!
01/09/2012
Cooking Light does it again; this dish is absolutely FABULOUS! This recipe is so delicious and rich tasting my husband kept asking me if I was sure this was a light, diet friendly recipe. I was instructed I must make again and again. I am not too crazy about capers but added them regardless to follow the recipe exactly. The sauce was so wonderful as is so I will never leave the capers out. Everything worked like a charm! This dish is very attractive and suitable for entertaining.
01/04/2012
This recipe is fantastic. I made it exactly as written, no changes. We will definitely make this again soon! We served this with a carrot, potato, and parsnip mash and a spinach salad.