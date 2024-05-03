Chicken Piccata Recipe (2024)

Chicken Piccata Recipe (1)

MyRecipes Member

Rating: 5 stars

01/12/2021

Off the scale fabulous as always but the submitter is delusional that you can make this in 31 minutes.......really!?!?

Chicken Piccata Recipe (2)

HulaGirlTQ

Rating: 5 stars

01/03/2019

I made this for Christmas dinner and the family loved it. I tested the recipe out the week before as well to make sure it was good. I used chicken tenders the first time because that was what I had on hand and the second time I used chicken cutlets so they would cook faster since I was cooking for a crowd. I think I liked the chicken tenders better for this recipe. Other than the cut of chicken I made this recipe exactly as printed and served with mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli and roasted fennel.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (3)

DMC

Rating: 5 stars

07/26/2016

Very, very good! Just a tad lemony for my husband, but overall the best I've made. Sauce was perfect, consistency smooth and light. Thanks for sharing!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (4)

Derek

Rating: 5 stars

07/24/2016

Great recipe, as usual I did my slicing and dicing and measurements ahead. Makes it easier and makes you feel like Rachel Rae. I added some dry Sherry in place of some of the wine and will do so again but I'll double the sauce. We just love sauce!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (5)

jillianlfsmith

Rating: 5 stars

06/04/2016

Made it exactly as stated and it was fantastic! It was easy and unlike some other chicken piccata recipes, the sauce was very lemon-y and delicious!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (6)

thgr4

Rating: 5 stars

04/13/2016

Made exactly as stated, it was delicious. I will definitely make this again!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (7)

ChefMiguel

Rating: 5 stars

03/15/2016

I followed the recipe exactly as written, 10 stars. I will definitely make again!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (8)

Sandra

Rating: 5 stars

01/29/2016

Made this as written except someone who shall remain nameless had polished off the "cooking chardonnay" so I had to use extra dry vermouth. It was so delicious - my husband didn't literally lick his plate but he said he could :) I served it over cauliflower "rice" and you should all give that a try too! Always thrilled to have a new chicken dish!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (9)

Becky

Rating: 5 stars

11/23/2015

I have made this several times because my husband loves it so much. We eat it over gnocchi which is incredibly delicious with the sauce. I will be making a double batch of sauce next time, because it never feels like enough.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (10)

Lissa07

Rating: 5 stars

08/12/2015

I made this tonight- it was delicious!! My husband wanted more!! Easy to make too!!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (11)

KiskiCook

Rating: 4 stars

03/18/2015

Like many other reviewers, we served this with pasta. We also added some zucchini, summer squash and red peppers to the pan while we cooked the onions. So quick, simple and delicious. Leftovers were fantastic for lunch the next day. Definitely making this again.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (12)

ms48910

Rating: 5 stars

12/29/2014

Delicious. Next time will add a bit more lemon and capers for more tang and acid.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (13)

martisas

Rating: 5 stars

08/07/2014

This turned out really good... There were 8 people in my family who really enjoyed it, and they said it was ok to add this menu as a regular... LOL!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (14)

inthekitchen45

Rating: 4 stars

05/07/2014

This is the best choice on my board for Piccata

Chicken Piccata Recipe (15)

Jazdeg

Rating: 5 stars

02/19/2014

Great recipe, my family loved it and pretty easy to make. Will definitely make again.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (16)

kwielatz

Rating: 4 stars

02/16/2014

Fabulous! I love it. Never cooked with capers before but they give it a great taste esp with lemon juice.yummm. I agree that it needs more sauce.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (17)

LittleAsian

Rating: 4 stars

02/06/2014

Cooked it as a request, and my wife enjoyed it. Could have used more sauce. I just like sauce!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (19)

Cherrybelle

Rating: 4 stars

01/28/2014

Great Piccata recipe. I served it over pasta so I doubled the sauce. My Husband and son both really liked it we will put this one into rotation.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (20)

Lola1968

Rating: 5 stars

12/22/2013

Loved this recipe. Changed it a little. First, I doubled the sauce to put it on angel hair pasta. We added mushrooms to the recipe (next time artichoke hearts) and decreased the capers so it wasn't as briny. Absolutely will eat this again.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (21)

CarrieLMB

Rating: 4 stars

11/20/2013

Very nice and not too difficult. Used thin cut chicken breast and didn't hammer out. DH and I both enjoyed!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (22)

jspicest

Rating: 5 stars

10/18/2013

This recipe was relatively simple and absolutely delicious! I doubled and had leftovers for lunch for three days. We served it with mashed potatoes, to soak up the stellar sauce, and fresh green beans.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (23)

steponme

Rating: 5 stars

09/07/2013

Delicious, and fairly simple to put together.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (24)

mel7art

Rating: 5 stars

08/22/2013

Absolutely delicious! Even picky husband who doesn't like things too "lemony" enjoyed it! I always use bottled lemon juice for this kind of recipe - it's always consistent. Fresh lemons always vary in how tart/acidic they are, and I find that using the bottled juice gives more consistent results.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (25)

Karen B

Rating: 4 stars

07/07/2013

A delicious recipe. However, it is best to prepare everything everything beforehand and have it all ready when you assemble the sauce, as there are several ingredients that go into it. It certainly is worth the effort, but it is a bit too complicated for me to put on a weeknight rotation.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (26)

JoAnnManthey

Rating: 5 stars

05/22/2013

It's perfect - doubled the sauce amount, however. I added the chicken back into the sauce rather than put the sauce on each piece. Definitely a go-to version of Piccata.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (27)

MONICACUBERO

Rating: 5 stars

04/23/2013

This recipe is top-notch! It's best to prepare everything ahead of time so things go smoothly. I can't get enough of this! Enjoy!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (28)

ktleyed

Rating: 4 stars

04/13/2013

Great addition to my week night rotation, the sauce is delicious! Really helps to buy the chicken cutlets sliced thin and pounded to save a step. Served with brown rice and browned butter asparagus from CL.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (29)

mroberts8013

Rating: 5 stars

03/29/2013

This is one of my favorite recipes! My entire family loves it, even our 2 picky little ones. It's quick and easy to make, so we make it often. Love it!!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (30)

jmeleeS

Rating: 4 stars

03/05/2013

I have made this recipe many times and it never fails to pack a great flavor punch and really brighten up a meal! I omit the capers (personal preference), and use chicken tenders in lieu of doing the "pounding" on chicken breasts (saves loads of time!) but otherwise make as directed. As a final step, I always put the chicken back in the pan with sauce and "glaze" both sides of the tenders for a few minutes. Serve with green beans and some roasted red potatoes and you've got yourself a 5-star meal on a weeknight! Enjoy!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (31)

Harmsen5

Rating: 5 stars

02/28/2013

This is one of the best Piccata recipes I have tried. I followed the recipe as shown but used sweet white onion in place of the shallots. I also doubled the liquids as I like to serve it with a bit more of the sauce. The flavor was rich and smooth. This is definitely a keeper.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (32)

honey226

Rating: 5 stars

02/17/2013

I love this dish and will defiantly made again!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (33)

KristenNC

Rating: 3 stars

02/05/2013

Taste waas good, but took WAY longer than noted- because you'll also need a side sdish and vegetable (we used whole grain spaghetti and roasted asparagus and poblanos). I made extra sauce by increasing the white wine, lemon juuice and flour so we had enough to also go over the pasta. Great taste but kind of time consuming with multiple steps of using only a quarter cup of this, reserving the other, etc... I kept thinking, there has to be an easier way to make this dish... overall, good, but plan on needing an hour for prep and cooking.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (34)

SweetieMagoo02

Rating: 5 stars

01/13/2013

This recipe was fabulous! It was easy to make and my family loved it. Will be making it again.

Rating: 5 stars

01/10/2013

Excellent recipe. Tasty and satisfying. Will definitely make this Piccata again.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (36)

Robbbi

Rating: 4 stars

12/28/2012

Great dish. I added sliced mushrooms

Chicken Piccata Recipe (37)

zarf46

Rating: 5 stars

10/25/2012

A keeper for sure! Easy and very convienent to make.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (38)

joyfultoo

Rating: 5 stars

10/25/2012

Loved it! Easy to make. I added a little white wine at the beginning of the thickening process for more flavor. Used onions instead of shallots as that is what I had on hand. Sure turned ordinary chicken into a delicious dish.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (39)

elsinore51

Rating: 5 stars

10/16/2012

My DH was craving some Chicken Piccata and I suggested that I try making it rather than going out. It was wonderful...he thought it was better than a restaurant! I followed the directions completely and would not change a thing. I would only suggest that you be sure to prep everything before you start cooking because it all goes quickly once you start! Served it with a little angel hair pasta w/a tomato sauce and a salad. Perfect.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (40)

BeckyJL

Rating: 4 stars

10/06/2012

Delicious chicken dinner. Love the zip of the lemon and capers together. A definate addition to the dinner rotation!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (41)

osequin

Rating: 5 stars

08/28/2012

This got great reviews from my family. The chicken was so tender and the sauce came out very nicely. I served this over yellow squash ribbons with rice pilaf. It looked very fancy!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (42)

nola0107

Rating: 1 stars

08/19/2012

I am surprised by all the five-star reviews! I made this tonight and I won't make it again. The sauce was way overpowered by the lemon juice, which put all the other flavors out of balance. I also found the flour coating to be soft and a bit slimy. I followed the directions and ingredients exactly, as I always do. I cook almost exclusively from CL and have found so many keepers to add to our regular rotation. I love being able to see how other cooks rate the recipes. I'm sorry I can't add my five stars!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (43)

Stefanie05

Rating: 5 stars

06/11/2012

My husband normally doesn't like lemony chicken dishes, but even he gave this one two thumbs up. I made as directed with the following exceptions: I sliced the chicken into thin strips rather than pounding, I excluded capers (they're not available in my country) and I completely forgot to sprinkle the parsley. The dish was still fantastic, especially paired with risotto and asparagus. I liked having a little extra sauce to spoon over the vegetables, so the sauce was just right for me.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (44)

MarcBrodsky

Rating: 4 stars

05/17/2012

Winner winner, chicken dinner! I made this last night to rave reviews from my wife and 3 year old daughter (we left the sauce off of her chicken). I put a heavy cast iron skillet in the oven and heated it to 450 derees, then followed the recipe exactly. I roasted fresh root vegetables drizzled with some Napa Valley extra-virgin olive oil, salt & pepper at 450 for about 20 minutes, until slightly browned. It's pretty quick and easy to make, it's as good or better than any chicken piccata I've ever even in a restaurant and it's relatively healthful. What a great meal!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (45)

Kristin

Rating: 5 stars

04/18/2012

This is my new favorite chicken recipe! It's easy enough to make on a weeknight, but nice enough for company. Either way it feels like a real treat! I can't wait to make it again!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (46)

AllisonFoodie

Rating: 5 stars

03/04/2012

My whole family, young children included, loved this dish! I put the piccata marinade on the chicken for the little ones then wiped some of it off, so as to not scare them with the capers and garlic slices. Note that this recipe took closer to an hour (not 31 minutes) to make.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (47)

geoffreybooth

Rating: 5 stars

03/03/2012

I just cooked this and am eating it as I type. It looked intimidating with the sauce part and I was wondering if it would turn out ok. It did more than that. This is delicious!!!! I highly recommend it!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (48)

BayouBecky

Rating: 5 stars

02/23/2012

I used the thin sliced chicken breast so I did not pound it. The chicken was succulent and there is plenty of sauce to put over another side dish such as potatoes, rice or pasta. I made a quinoa/brown rice blend and served green peas. The chicken with two tablespoons of sauce is 9 WW points. Loved it! This is a keeper.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (49)

BonnieLou

Rating: 5 stars

02/15/2012

Made this last night for a quick Valentine's dinner. It was simple, healthy, yet still tasted rich. Served with brown rice and roasted brussel sprouts. I would definitely make this for company. The flavors and ease of preparation were both 5 star worthy.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (50)

KRECary

Rating: 5 stars

02/07/2012

Delicious!!!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (51)

LMasterson

Rating: 5 stars

02/07/2012

This was my first time ever making piccata. It was not only easy but delicious. The sauce was so light, and although I thought the shallots were burning (ended up sautéing them much less than three minutes), they tasted great. Served it over linguini fini, and my husband and I both loved it. Will definitely be making this again.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (52)

kebohs

Rating: 5 stars

02/07/2012

It was absolutely delish. I served this with some rice and some roasted vegetables. I would make this again.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (53)

karen0920

Rating: 4 stars

02/03/2012

Hubby says this one is a keeper! Even on a weeknight I was able to pull this together and have a fabulous dinner in about 1/2 an hour! Loved the sauce!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (54)

srwfromorange

Rating: 5 stars

02/02/2012

Super tasty & super easy recipe. My husband & I were fighting over the capers! I used cutlets (so easy) but made no other changes & made mashed potatoes & roasted apsargus to accompany the chicken. I developed my own lemon caper sauce a long time ago, but this sauce is much lighter (mine has 3T butter & 2Tevoo & finishes with heavy cream) and has even deeper flavor with the garlic. Hubby says its a keeper. I say YUMMY.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (55)

blackberrygirl

Rating: 4 stars

01/31/2012

My 8-year-old loved this - she especially liked the lemony-flavored sauce. Although the pounded chicken cooked beautifully in 8 minutes, I would recommend buying cutlets so you could skip that step altogether. I was surprised how dark the sauce was - maybe that was just mine, and also how much butter it called for. My husband and I both liked it - but I wouldn't call it the quintessential piccata recipe. The search continues!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (56)

buenacena

Rating: 2 stars

01/22/2012

I liked this recipe, but my fiancé did not. The lemon in the sauce was a tad overpowering, and I would have preferred the sauce to be a bit thinner (perhaps I cooked it too long?) In any case, I might make again when home alone, but will likely continue my search for the perfect chicken piccata recipe and try a different one.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (57)

KKB613

Rating: 5 stars

01/21/2012

So tasty! I love anything with capers, but this was all around a great dish. I think I'm starting to get the hang of pounding out the chicken.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (58)

bonniebp

Rating: 5 stars

01/20/2012

I LOVE capers & was excited to try this recipe. Excellant! Chicken breasts turn out sooooo much better when they are pounded & find that parchment paper works better than wax paper. The recipe was easier then I expected, so I was still making the rest of the dinner after the main dish as finished. I repeat....YUM!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (59)

lisamnelson

Rating: 5 stars

01/20/2012

A great chicken piccata recipe. relatively easy and delicious. My husband loved it and doesn't always like 'low fat stuff':) flavors were great, not too lemony or tart - excellent. had it with parmesan couscous which was perfect.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (60)

dgitlin612

Rating: 5 stars

01/19/2012

Excellent recipe. Followed the recipe, except we used chicken tenders and did not pound them. Came together very quickly. One of the best chicken piccata recipes I have made. Served this with steamed Yukon Gold potatoes and sauteed yellow squash and spinach.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (61)

jillhazelrigg

Rating: 5 stars

01/17/2012

By far the best chicken piccata i've had! Definitely going in the recipe book : )

Chicken Piccata Recipe (62)

AdrienneW

Rating: 4 stars

01/15/2012

I really enjoyed this recipe. I had to make one alteration as I just felt like the sauce was too sour for my family's liking. I added about 1 TBSP of agave syrup to tone down the tartness. It helped and my family loved it.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (63)

cmcacook

Rating: 5 stars

01/15/2012

Incredible. Based on the other reviews and comments, I spooned most of the sauce over the chicken, but reserved some.Then made some orzo, added lemon zest and wilted in spinach. Tossed it all in a little of the reserved sauce. Yumm! This is definately a keeper! Orzo and spinach was a good side and went well with the flavors in the sauce.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (64)

Beccychelle

Rating: 5 stars

01/11/2012

Amazing! It was easy and SO delicious! I made it exactly like the recipe and it was so yummy! My boyfriend LOVES chicken piccata and this is his new fave! I served with whipped (steamed) cauliflower (instead of mashed potatoes) and cinnamon/sugar butternut squash and it was a perfect meal!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (65)

Lihickey

Rating: 5 stars

01/10/2012

I used 1 less T evoo and it was still delicious!!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (66)

sgordon

Rating: 5 stars

01/10/2012

Wow, this was great! However, I didn't bother with pounding and breading, just sautéed the naked breasts and added the yummy sauce. Also, cut back the olive oil and the butter in the late stages and it was still very rich. I did not serve with a carb that would soak up the sauce and I had too much for just the chicken. Next time I might serve with orzo as the sauce is the best thing! Definitely a keeper.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (67)

megdawg517

Rating: 5 stars

01/09/2012

I made this dish the other night and it turned out really tasty and satisfying. I am also not a fan of capers but added them anyway. As long as I didn't get more than one caper in a bite, it was delicious! :oP I served it with whole roasted baby red potatoes with onions, garlic, and rosemary. It was great!

Chicken Piccata Recipe (68)

PattyMauldin

Rating: 5 stars

01/09/2012

Cooking Light does it again; this dish is absolutely FABULOUS! This recipe is so delicious and rich tasting my husband kept asking me if I was sure this was a light, diet friendly recipe. I was instructed I must make again and again. I am not too crazy about capers but added them regardless to follow the recipe exactly. The sauce was so wonderful as is so I will never leave the capers out. Everything worked like a charm! This dish is very attractive and suitable for entertaining.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (69)

CookinMcGuires

Rating: 5 stars

01/04/2012

This recipe is fantastic. I made it exactly as written, no changes. We will definitely make this again soon! We served this with a carrot, potato, and parsnip mash and a spinach salad.

Chicken Piccata Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
bourbon vanilla bean paste recipe – use real butter
Best scotch egg recipe | Jamie Oliver picnic recipes
Review: Cursed Crowns by Catherine Doyle and Katherine Webber
This Cursed Crown (These Feathered Flames, #2)
Latest Posts
Jamie's easy turkey | Turkey recipes | Jamie Oliver recipes
Behold, the best pot brownie recipe on the internet
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 6565

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.