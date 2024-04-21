Chicken Pot Pie Recipe for Two - About a Mom (2024)

Having pets can bring so much joy to a family. The unconditional love and companionship you get from a dog or a cat is a wonderful thing. I have to admit that I am a little fanatical when it comes to my pets. I am a bit of a crazy dog lady.

My dog, Winston, was adopted when my son became a teenager, and was too cool to hang out so much with his mom. Later on my sweet little dog, Lilly, came along, but sadly her precious dog life was cut much too short.

Winston is such a sweet boy. He’s also very spoiled rotten, even more now that he is the only dog in the house. He deserves nothing but the best, and that’s why he has been eating Rachael Ray Nutrish dog food exclusively for the better part of the last two years.

For Rachael, food equals love — whether she’s cooking a meal for friends or working with pet nutrition experts to create delicious recipes for your furry companions. She also believes that everyone — even your dog or cat — should be able to enjoy meals made with simple natural ingredients like real meat and wholesome veggies.

What does any of this have to do with an individual chicken pot pie recipe?

Rachael Ray has some amazing recipes, which she is known so well for. I’m excited to share that she has paired some of her ‘human’ recipes with her Rachael Ray Nutrish dog and cat food line for a fun sweepstakes. For the Chef Tails contest, Rachael Ray Nutrish is looking for photos celebrating mealtime with your pet.

Mealtime is better when you share it with someone you love.Winston better not get used to eating at the dinner table, although it was fun having him up there for a change.

How does a trip to New York City sound? One lucky winner will be sent to the Big Apple and will have a seat in Rachael Ray’s studio audience!

Sweepstakes details: Cook, Share and Win!

Cook one of the delicious recipes provided on the Chef Tails website (or one of your own) and share a Nutrish product with your pet.

Share a pic of you and your pet enjoying mealtime using #ChefTails on Instagram or Twitter for a chance to win.

Win an all-expense paid trip to NYC where you can enjoy a day in the studio audience of the Rachael Ray Show.

My own recipe for Individual Chicken Pot Pies was inspired by Winston’s favorite ‘Chicken Paw Pie’ Nutrish wet dog food. He loves the stuff! My pot pie recipe is pretty darn good too. Here’s the recipe…

Recipe yields 2 single serve pot pies, possibly 3 depending on the size of your baking dishes. This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled.

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces

1 1/2 frozen cups peas and carrots, thawed

1 (10 3/4 ounce) can cream of celery soup

1/2 (10 3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 (14 1/2 ounce) can chicken broth

2 teaspoon dried dill

salt and pepper to taste

2 sheets puff pastry

egg wash (1 egg + 1 teaspoon water)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine the chicken, vegetables, soups, dill, salt and pepper. Gently stir until well combined. Spoon into individual baking dishes. Top each baking dish with a piece of puff pastry, enough to cover the chicken mixture. Brush the top of puff pastry with egg wash. Bake in 350 degree oven for 20-25 minutes until bubbly and the pastry is brown on top.

I love how simple and yummy this recipe is. Please let me know if you share a #ChefTails pic of you and your pet enjoying a meal together on Twitter or Instagram. I would love to see it!

