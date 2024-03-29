Chicken Pot Pie Recipe - Two Peas & Their Pod (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read mydisclosure policy.

Quick Summary Chicken Pot Pie -this classic homemade chicken pot pie is the ultimate comfort food! The buttery, flaky, and tender pie crust Is filled with a creamy chicken and vegetable filling. You will love this cozy dinner and it freezes well too!

Chicken Pot Pie is the ultimate comfort food, and this is the VERY best chicken pot pie recipe out there. Trust me. It gets rave reviews every single time. Your friends and family will LOVE it.

The homemade crust is buttery, flaky, and tender and easy to make. It will be your new favorite crust recipe.

The hearty chicken filling is creamy and loaded with colorful vegetables. And let me fill you in on a little secret, we use shredded rotisserie chicken to keep the recipe easy as PIE!

This savory pie makes a great weeknight meal and is freezer friendly too! You can’t go wrong with this classic meal.

Perfect Pie Crust

This is the perfect pie crust and really makes the pot pie special. Of course, you can use store-bought pie crust, but our homemade pie crust recipe is the BEST. I promise, it isn’t hard to make.

For the crust, you will need the following ingredients.

Flour – use all-purpose flour.

– use all-purpose flour. Sugar – add just a little granulated sugar to slightly sweeten the crust.

– add just a little granulated sugar to slightly sweeten the crust. Salt – to enhance the flavor.

– to enhance the flavor. Butter – use unsalted COLD butter.

– use unsalted COLD butter. Buttermilk – make sure your butter milk is cold too.

– make sure your butter milk is cold too. Cold water – 1 to 2 tablespoons to help the dough come together. Add a little at a time.

– 1 to 2 tablespoons to help the dough come together. Add a little at a time. Egg– to brush the top of the pie so it gets nice and golden brown in the oven.

Filling Ingredients

Butter – to cook the veggies and to add flavor.

– to cook the veggies and to add flavor. Vegetables – onion, carrots, celery, and peas

– onion, carrots, celery, and peas Garlic – use fresh garlic cloves.

– use fresh garlic cloves. Flour – use all-purpose flour to thicken the filling.

– use all-purpose flour to thicken the filling. Herbs – parsley and thyme.

– parsley and thyme. Chicken broth – use your favorite brand.

– use your favorite brand. Heavy cream – to create a rich filling.

– to create a rich filling. Chicken– use shredded cooked chicken. We like to use rotisserie chicken to keep the recipe super simple. Leftover turkey also works well in this pot pie recipe.

How to Make Chicken Pot Pie

First, make the pie crust. Combine the flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add the cubed cold butter and toss to coat. Dump the mixture out onto a clean surface and use a rolling pin to roll the butter into thin sheets, combining it with the flour. Use a bench scraper to scrape the rolling pin and to bring the mixture back into a pile as necessary. Continue until all the butter is incorporated into the flour. Mixture will be very flaky and look a little messy, and that is ok.

Return mixture to the bowl and place in the freezer for 15 minutes to chill the butter

Remove from freezer and add the buttermilk. Use a spoon and then your hands to stir the mixture until it comes together into a ball. If mixture is too dry, add the water a tablespoon at a time. Divide the dough in two and flatten into disks. Wrap each disk in plastic wrap and chill in the fridge while you make the filling.

To make the filling, heat the butter over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic and cook until tender, stirring occasionally.

Whisk in the flour, salt, black pepper, thyme, parsley, chicken broth, and heavy cream. Whisk until there are no flour lumps and then simmer over medium-low heat for 10 minutes or until sauce has thickened.

Stir in the shredded chicken or turkey and frozen peas. Remove from heat and set aside while you roll out the pie dough.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove the pie dough from the refrigerator. On a lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll out the dough into a 12-inch circle. Dough should be about ¼ inch thick.

Transfer dough to a 9-inch pie pan. Pat with your fingers, making sure it is smooth. Trim the extra overhang of dough with a knife and discard.

Fill pie with the creamy chicken filling.

Roll out the second disk of dough and carefully cover the pie. Trim the extra overhang off the sides. Seal the edges by crimping with a fork or your fingers. With sharp knife, slice a few small slits in the center of the top crust. Using a pastry brush, brush crust and edges with beaten egg wash.

Bake for 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. If the pie starts to brown too quickly, you can cover it loosely with foil or use a pie crust shield to protect the edges.

Cool for 10 minutes, cut into slices and serve.

Serving Suggestions

Here are a few side dishes that go great with this cozy meal!

Easy Green Salad or Kale Salad

or Roasted Broccoli

Roasted Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes or Mashed Sweet Potatoes

or Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

Easy Cornbread

How to Store

If you have leftover chicken pot pie, let it cool completely and then cover tightly with foil or place in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat in the oven for best results. You can use the microwave, but the crust might get a little soggy.

How to Freeze

Chicken pot pie is a freezer friendly meal. You can freeze the pie unbaked or baked. For best results, I recommend freezing the pie unbaked, so the crust doesn’t get soggy.

To freeze an unbaked pot pie , make sure you assemble the pie in a metal or foil pan. A glass pan might shatter when going from cold to hot. Don’t add the egg wash before freezing or the crust can get soggy. Cover the pie with aluminum foil and freeze for up to 3 months. When you are ready to bake, place the frozen pie, covered with foil, in a preheated oven. You don’t have to thaw it first. Bake for 30 minutes and then remove the foil. Brush the pie with the egg wash and bake for an additional 35 to 55 minutes or until the pie is golden brown and cooked through.

, make sure you assemble the pie in a metal or foil pan. A glass pan might shatter when going from cold to hot. Don’t add the egg wash before freezing or the crust can get soggy. Cover the pie with aluminum foil and freeze for up to 3 months. When you are ready to bake, place the frozen pie, covered with foil, in a preheated oven. You don’t have to thaw it first. Bake for 30 minutes and then remove the foil. Brush the pie with the egg wash and bake for an additional 35 to 55 minutes or until the pie is golden brown and cooked through. To freeze a baked chicken pot pie, let the pie cool completely. Wrap in aluminum foil and freeze for up to 3 months. To reheat, you don’t have to thaw the pie; place in a 350 degree F oven and bake until heated through.

FAQ

Can I use store bought pie crust? We prefer our homemade pie crust, but you can use your favorite store-bought crust Can I make the pie crust ahead of time? Yes! Pie crust can be made up to 3 days ahead of time. Keep it in the fridge, well wrapped in plastic wrap. You can also freeze pie crust for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge before using. Can I use leftover turkey? Yes! We love making this pie after Thanksgiving or Christmas when we have lots of leftover turkey. Turkey pot pie is delicious too. How do I prevent the pie from browning too quickly? If your pie is browning too quickly before the end of your bake time, place a sheet of foil loosely over the top to keep it from getting too dark. How do you know when a chicken pot pie is done? Use a food thermometer to check that the internal temperature of the filling. It should be 165°F. Can you make chicken pot pie in advance? Yes. Assemble the pie, but don’t add the egg wash. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. When ready to bake, preheat the oven and remove the pie from the fridge. Brush with egg wash and bake until golden brown and cooked through. You might need to add 5 to 15 minutes to the baking time. See Also Easy Lasagna Soup Recipe Can I make a vegetarian pot pie? Yes, leave out the chicken and add more vegetables. I like to add mushrooms for a nice and hearty filling. You can even add chickpeas if you want a boost of protien.

