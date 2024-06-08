Chicken Salad With Avocado, Corn, and Miso Dressing Recipe (2024)

- Japanese
- Sous Vide
- Chicken Breast
- Avocado
- Corn
Mix up your classic chicken salad with this summery variation.
By
J. Kenji López-Alt
J. Kenji López-Alt
Culinary Consultant
Kenji is the former culinary director for Serious Eats and a current culinary consultant for the site. He is also a New York Times food columnist and the author of The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.
Learn about Serious Eats'Editorial Process
Updated May 01, 2023
Trending Videos
Why It Works
- Cooking the chicken sous-vide allows you to cook it to a lower temperature than traditional methods, guaranteeing moister meat while maintaining food safety standards.
- Adding aromatics to the sous-vide bags packs the chicken with flavor before you even begin to dress it.
The other day I discovered that the secret to making the best chicken salad is to cook that chicken in a sealed bag, packing the bag with aromatics that will give the chicken flavor before it even gets dressed. The method works great ina classic mayo-based chicken salad, but I hate to see a good technique relegated to one single use, so I decided to adapt it a bit.
Sous-vide chicken comes out so tender and juicy that it almost reminds me of fatty sashimi-grade tuna on your tongue. With that as inspiration, I started with the flavors of a Japanesenuta, a simple dish of tuna with a creamy dressing made with miso and mirin. I tried messing around with yuzu juice and Japanese-style Kewpie mayo but found both flavors to be a little overwhelming. Instead I opted for a pinch of hot Japanese mustard andshichimi togarashi(a Japanese seven spice blend made primarily with chili, black sesame seeds, nori, and dried orange peel) along with plain old lemon juice.
For the actual chicken, I stuck with the method I'd developed for my classic chicken salad, bagging bone-in skin-on chicken breasts with some aromatics (in this case scallions and ginger) and cooking it at 150°F for one hour to yield meat that is firm yet incredibly tender and juicy.
I often fold in a bit of avocado with my tuna nuta and that worked just as well in this chicken version. I also liked it with some sweet corn folded in. I tried cooking the corn two ways: boiled plain in salted water vs. sautéing until lightly browned. The latter won out in the end, adding a sweet nuttiness to the mix. For kicks I also tried microwaving the corn in a small bowl and accidentally discovered that if you microwave corn for long enough, it browns and sweetens very much as if you'd sautéed it! This is a trick that definitely merits some more thorough testing. I'll report back later in the summer.
In the meantime, this salad will do well to tide you over.
June 2015
This recipe was cross-tested in 2022 and lightly updated to guarantee best results. For slightly firmer chicken that's still juicy and tender, we increased the sous-vide temperature from 150º to 155ºF.
Recipe Details
Chicken Salad With Avocado, Corn, and Miso Dressing
Prep15 mins
Cook60 mins
Active20 mins
Resting Time15 mins
Total90 mins
Serves4 servings
Ingredients
1 3/4 pounds whole bone-in, skin-on split chicken breast halves (2 to 3 breast halves)
1 1/2 teaspoon (4.5g) kosher salt, plus more as needed; for table salt, use half as much by volume
Freshly ground black pepper
1 medium (3 ounces; 80g) lemon
4 whole scallions (3 ounces; 80g), 2 roughly chopped (1/3 cup), 2 thinly sliced (1/3 cup), plus more for garnish
One 1-inch knob ginger (1/2 ounce; 15 g), thinly sliced
1 tablespoon white or 2 teaspoons yellow miso paste
1 tablespoon juice from one lemon
2 teaspoons mirin
1/2 teaspoon dried mustard, preferably Japanese
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small clove garlic, minced (about 1/2 teaspoon)
1/2 teaspoon shichimi togarashi, plus more for garnish
3/4 cup fresh corn kernels cut from 2 ears sweet corn
1 (6 ounces; 170g) whole avocado cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 3/4 cup)
Directions
Season chicken generously with salt and pepper. Slice 1 lemon into 1/8- to 1/4-inch slices. Place chicken in zipper-lock bags or vacuum bags and add whole roughly chopped scallions and ginger. Remove air from zipper-lock bags by closing the bags, leaving the last inch of the top unsealed. Slowly lower into a pot of water, sealing the bag completely just before it fully submerges. If using a vacuum bag, seal according to manufacturer instructions.
If Cooking in a Sous-Vide Precision Cooker: Preheat a sous-vide cooker to 155°F. Add chicken and cook for at least 1 hour and up to 4. Transfer to an ice bath and let chill for 15 minutes.
If Cooking in a Cooler: Heat 2 quarts of water in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until it registers 160°F on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer to a small cooler, add chicken, and seal cooler. Cook for at least 1 hour and up to 4, topping up with boiling water as necessary to maintain temperature of 155°F. Transfer to an ice bath and let chill for 15 minutes.
Combine miso, lemon juice, mirin, mustard, olive oil, garlic, and togarashi in a large bowl and whisk until hom*ogenous.
Place corn in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high power until cooked through and just starting to brown, about 1 minute. Alternatively, cook in a non-stick skillet with 1 teaspoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat until just starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Add to bowl with dressing.
When chicken is cooked, remove from bags and discard scallions and ginger. Remove skin and bones from chicken and discard. Cut meat into 1/2-inch cubes and add to bowl with dressing. Add avocado. Add sliced scallions. Toss chicken to coat in dressing and season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately, garnish with scallions and togarashi.
Special Equipment
Sous vide precision cooker or a small beer cooler
Notes
Shichimi togarashi is a Japanese seven spice blend that can be found in any Japanese supermarket. If unavailable, replace with a small pinch of cayenne pepper and a 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest.
Read More
- The Food Lab's Complete Guide to Sous Vide Chicken Breast
|Nutrition Facts (per serving)
|565
|Calories
|17g
|Fat
|42g
|Carbs
|67g
|Protein
Show Full Nutrition Label
×
|Nutrition Facts
|Servings: 4
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|565
|% Daily Value*
|Total Fat 17g
|22%
|Saturated Fat 3g
|17%
|Cholesterol 169mg
|56%
|Sodium 791mg
|34%
|Total Carbohydrate 42g
|15%
|Dietary Fiber 10g
|37%
|Total Sugars 16g
|Protein 67g
|Vitamin C 135mg
|674%
|Calcium 115mg
|9%
|Iron 4mg
|24%
|Potassium 1255mg
|27%
|*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
(Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.)