Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart - Yammi Chicken Recipe (2024)

Today, I’m excited to share my take on the “chicken soup recipe Martha Stewart” style. Like many of you, I admire Martha’s flair for simply yet elegant cooking.

This soup, known for its healing properties and heartwarming flavors, combines tender chicken with a medley of fresh vegetables and aromatic herbs.

The essence of Stewart’s approach lies in its simplicity and the use of fresh, quality ingredients. I’ve always believed that chicken soup is more than just food; it’s comfort in a bowl.

When I make this, the aroma fills my kitchen, reminding me of cozy evenings. It’s a recipe that’s close to my heart, combining tender chicken, aromatic vegetables, and herbs.

Each spoonful is a testament to the power of good, honest cooking. Stay tuned as I walk you through this delightful culinary journey, Martha Stewart style!

Table of Contents How to Prepare Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart? Equipment Needed: Ingredients: How to Make?

Nutrition Facts Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart

Tips and Variations

How to Store And Reheat? 1. To Store: 2 To Reheat:

Conclusion

How to Prepare Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart?

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Course: Chicken Soup

Cuisine: American

Yield: 6 servings

Equipment Needed:

Large stockpot

Cutting board and knife

Wooden spoon

Ladle

Soup bowls

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (about 4-5 pounds), giblets removed

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

8 cups water

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups wide egg noodles

How to Make?

1. Prepare the Chicken

● Rinse the chicken inside and out, then pat it dry with paper towels.

● Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper.

2. Simmer the Chicken

● In a large stockpot, add the chicken, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, bay leaves, and thyme.

● Pour in 8 cups of water and 2 cups of chicken broth.

● Bring everything to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer.

● Cover the pot and let it simmer for about 1 hour until the chicken is cooked through.

3. Shred the Chicken

● Remove the chicken from the pot and let it cool slightly.

● Shred the chicken meat into bite-sized pieces using two forks.

4. Cook the Noodles

● While the chicken is cooling, bring the soup broth to a boil.

● Add 2 cups of wide egg noodles and cook until tender, following the package instructions.

5. Combine and Serve

● Return the shredded chicken to the pot.

● Season the soup with additional salt and pepper if needed.

● Discard the bay leaves.

● Ladle the hot and comforting chicken soup into soup bowls.

Special Note: Martha Stewart’s chicken soup is a heartwarming classic that brings comfort and nostalgia to your table. It’s a dish that not only nourishes your body but also warms your soul.

Nutrition Facts Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart

Nutrition Amount Calories 280 Total Fat 10g Cholesterol 75mg Sodium 600mg Total Carbohydrate 21g Protein 26g

Tips and Variations

◉ To save time, you can use pre-cooked rotisserie chicken and store-bought chicken broth.

◉ Feel free to add your favorite veggies like peas or spinach for extra nutrition.

◉ For a creamy twist, stir in a bit of heavy cream or Greek yogurt just before serving.

How to Store And Reheat?

Storing and reheating chicken soup is quite simple, and doing it correctly ensures that you can enjoy your delicious soup safely for a few days. Here’s my method:

1. To Store:

◉ Cool Down: First, allow the chicken soup to cool to room temperature. Don’t leave it out for more than two hours to avoid bacterial growth.

◉ Separate into Portions: If you’ve made a large batch, consider dividing the soup into smaller portions. This makes both storage and reheating more convenient.

◉ Use Airtight Containers: Transfer the soup into airtight containers. Glass containers are great if you plan to reheat in the same container.

◉ Refrigerate or Freeze: Store the soup in the refrigerator if you plan to eat it within 3-4 days. For longer storage, freeze it. Frozen chicken soup can last for 2-3 months.

2 To Reheat:

Thaw If Frozen: If the soup is frozen, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight. You can also use the defrost setting on your microwave if you’re in a hurry.

◉ Reheat Gently: Warm the soup in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally to ensure even heating. If you’re using a microwave, cover the soup to avoid splatters and reheat it on high for a few minutes, stirring halfway through.

◉ Check Temperature: Ensure the soup is heated thoroughly before eating. It should be steaming hot, not just warm.

◉ Don’t Reheat Multiple Times: Try to only reheat the amount of soup you plan to eat. Repeatedly reheating can degrade the quality and potentially be unsafe.

Conclusion

The “chicken soup recipe Martha Stewart” style is more than just a recipe; it’s a comforting embrace in a bowl.

So, the next time you seek warmth and comfort in a bowl, remember this timeless recipe. Follow Martha’s guidance, add your personal touch, and savor each spoonful of this classic chicken soup.

It’s a reminder that amidst the hustle and bustle of life, a simple bowl of soup can provide solace, nourishment, and a sense of connection to the traditions that enrich our lives.

Here’s to the enduring legacy of Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart and the joy it brings to our tables. Happy cooking, and may your kitchen always be filled with the aroma of love and deliciousness!