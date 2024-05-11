Chicken-Zucchini Meatballs With Feta Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
James Stoecker
This looks to be a close reworking of Ottolenghi's Turkey Zucchini meatballs. (You can find the recipe with a Google search - made it many times and it's terrific.) He also offers a more complex yogurt sauce to accompany the meatballs. Slagle's version leaves out the scallions, but adds panko. I found with the Ottolenghi version that unless you can get the all the water out of the shredded zucchini, you need the bread crumbs to allow the meatballs to hold their shape.
MG
Easy, healthy and tasty!Cooked this tonight and followed the recipe except that I used regular bread crumbs instead of panko and thinly sliced a full large shallot in the turkey mixture (used a smaller one for the feta drizzle).I used basil; fresh mint would go better with cumin and with feta, or fresh oregano (basil is too subtle for cumin).I cut the zucchinis in thin long slices on one sheet and roasted the meatballs in another one, I also roasted 2 tomatoes cut in half with the zucchinis.
Lancaster
Moist but bland. Need to amp up the seasoning. I even added some coriander in addition to the cumin and used cilantro. Used some ground almonds in place of the panko, some flax seed to get a fiber boost and an egg to bind it together.
Mel
Serve with buttered orzo
KimT
I added half of the feta to the meatball mixture and they were outstanding. I added cubed garden tomatoes to the zucchini before roasting it (I have a plethora of tomatoes from the garden right now).I roasted zucchini and meatballs separately because of the double batch I made and so the vegetable liquid would not drown the meatballs.Husband and two teenage boys loved it. No leftovers from my double batch.
Eliza
I make these meatballs ALL THE TIME. They have truly entered my weekly rotation. They make a delicious lunch, snack, or dinner (I like to add them to a "Mediterranean" plate with homemade tabbouleh, hummus, carrots, and pita). Some pro tips-- place parchment down on your sheet tray for a much easier clean up. Also, if you are trying to try to cut calories, I have skipped the drizzle/brushing of olive oil on the meatballs, and you still can get a nice and crispy result just with the broiler
ElaSky
I made this as a meatloaf. Worked very well!
Tiffany
Loved these! I used dill, mint, and basil, with more herbs than was called for. To make a full meal, I made double of the lemony feta mix, and served these with 500g (dry weight) of lemony linguine. To season the linguine, I zested the two lemons before I juiced them, and after draining the pasta, I tossed it with the lemon zest, black pepper, olive oil, and some of the lemony feta mix, and topped it with more chopped herbs. I would make all parts of this again, together or separate.
Narcissa
Was appreciated by the family. I'd say the zucchini can go in earlier as the meatballs were ready before it. I used basil and dried dill because I had it and also the caterpillars had eaten the parsley and dill. I also added paprika. As per another's note the basil I used was Tulsi so perhaps it stood up better to the cumin. The feta sauce was lovely and my husband said to make it anytime I made Zucchini by itself.
Lumi
Moist and subtle in flavor though I added extra dill, mint, oregano and grated a garlic clove into the turkey mixture... might add some more spices next time around and maybe a little more garlic! Very easy to shape and overall simple, healthy, and made extra tasty with the feta oil on top. I served it on top a bed of tabbouleh and some lemony rice.
KM
My husband is the "meatball maker" in the family, and makes italian style turkey meatballs or japanese style chicken meatballs at least 2x a month. He's always worried about the juiciness factor (as compared to beef & pork which I don't eat), so this looks genius, esp b/c these are all pantry staples for us (except for fresh herbs, b/c pandemic). Will report back!
L Lindenfeld
Really delicious recipe- we used fresh mint and basil with the feta. The zucchini made the meatballs moist.
Kristine W
These were fantastic! I added more chopped herbs--used basil, parsley and mint--to the meatball mixture. They were so moist and super flavorful. I used leftover meatball mix to poach in chicken stock for soup with some rice. Delicious!
AFH5
I make the meatballs separate. Keep in freezer and use for soups and sauces.
Chef Dad Philly
Super fan of this recipe, especially second time around. First time did recipe as stated. Second time, after reading comments and embellishing, it was tastier. My additions and those incorporated from comments are: 1) use ground turkey 2) add extra shallots, pressed garlic, chopped mushrooms to mix; 3) add the coriander, summer spice, smoked salt rather than regular salt; 4) roast tomatoes with the zucchini. Followed principal of more spice, more moisture. YUM!
CEKP
I made this with turkey instead of chicken and I wish I had used chicken, turkey wasn't right. I think if I made it again I'd put some yogurt in the sauce. I served with cilantro cauliflower rice which was really yummy, next time might try zoodles with olives.
traceys
This was excellent! I took the recommendation to add an egg, some feta and 1 T of flax seed. Juicy and tender perfection! Added some pine nuts to the dressing and served with arugula.
Madge
This was great. Juiciest meatballs ever. I did do as someone else suggested and put 1/2 the feta in the meatballs. Yum!
Peggy
They were better this time… still would do as my previous note said… in oven, turned them after 5 minutes them on LO Broil for 3 min, turned them again and broiled for another 3. Definitely need more binder so add 2nd egg yolk and seasoned bread crumbs or something similar.
Carolyn
These chicken meatballs are delicious and I make them a lot for friends and family. However, instead of the feta sauce I serve it with a sauce of sour cream, lemon, salt, garlic powder and olive oil - we think it's a better compliment to the chicken and roasted veggies (we also roast eggplant!)this is a fave!!!
LG
Used parsley & added some feta into the meatballs. Did not drizzle with olive oil before baking. Came out great and I have made this multiple times. Really enjoyed this.
Laura Sumser
Laura's notes: 1. I use ground turkey, not chicken.2. The only herb I use is basil, and I use a lot of it.3. I don't make the feta salsa. Instead, I put about a half a cup of shredded Mozzarella directly into the meatballs.
me
Don’t overcook. Ok to line sheet pan with foil.
Karlie Dunsky
I loved this. Relatively quick and easy process and simple but satisfying flavors.
Pat
No cumin. Soak bread in cream.
Juliette
Our family makes this almost every week! It’s simple, easy, quick, and delicious; everyone loves it.
Karen
Tasted good, easy, but only enough for 3. Doubled all of the herbs. Make again
Stacey
Very good. Put some feta in the meatballs
Natalie Dallaire
Yum! I made mine with Cavender's Greek Seasoning instead of cumin because the feta seemed to be asking for that, in addition to the fact that I'm not a huge cumin fan. Extra-high praise should be given because of the healthyish component to the recipe. Note to self: must make again. Great job Ali Slagle: keep 'em coming.
LHhi
I love this receipt for the meatballs, the roasted zucchini is completely unnecessary. I followed exactly and realized the shining star is the meatballs. Did way more fresh chopped herbs in the meatballs, between the zucchini and the herbs they were very green and very delicious!!First time baked them as instructed, second time cooked them in a cast iron pan and was easier and better. The feta sauce is also really good and will be used for many other things, used roasted garlic vs shallots
