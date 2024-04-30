Chickpea Blondies (Flourless, Vegan Recipe) + Video | Cotter Crunch (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Cinnamon chickpea blondies are chewy, sweet and perfect for snacking! This flourless, gluten free and vegan blondie recipe can also be made nut free. Food allergy friends, this is for you!

I’m a blondie sharing a blondie recipe with you today! Yes, I just went there. Corny Cotter at your service. for days! Anyways, this blondie recipe is extra special. In fact, I’d say it’s magical. VEGAN magic! But first, let’s chat about blondies (the baked dessert version) and why they are called blondies. You’re curious, aren’t you?

WHAT IS A BLONDIE DESSERT?

A blondie recipe may share similar ingredients with a brownie recipe, but any chocolate lover will tell you that brownies and blondies are very different. Both very delicious, mind you, but different for sure.

While they both include some type of flour, sugar, fat/butter and eggs, blondies don’t contain cocoa or chocolate. Instead, the light-colored dough is flavored with brown sugar or golden sugar.

Which is all wonderful, until someone calls them blondie brownies. That can make you scratch your head and wonder who in the world thought to confuse us, am I right? 😉

Now, because I know so many of you lovely readers are in need of dairy free and/or vegan recipes, I am not going to deliver you ordinary blondies. Instead, you get vegan blondies!

Vegan blondie recipe INGREDIENTS + SUBSTITUTIONS

canned chickpeas – drain and rinse them well

– drain and rinse them well nut butter – Feel free to use any variety of nut butter you like, as long as it’s a creamy, no stir kind. Or, sunflower seed butter, for a nut free vegan blondie recipe

– Feel free to use any variety of nut butter you like, as long as it’s a creamy, no stir kind. Or, sunflower seed butter, for a nut free vegan blondie recipe maple syrup or honey (if you aren’t vegan)

or honey (if you aren’t vegan) raw cane sugar or any cup for cup sugar substitute

or any cup for cup sugar substitute oat flour or ground oats (see the recipe notes for a grain free option

or ground oats (see the recipe notes for a grain free option kosher salt

baking powder

baking soda

ground cinnamon

vanilla extract

dairy free white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, mini chocolate chips, and/or nuts

How to make vegan blondies

TIP: If you’re a visual learner, you can scroll down and watch my video tutorial. I’ll show you how easy these blondies are to make!

STEP ONE: Prepare the baking pan, your oven, and your food processor.

Preheat your oven and line your baking pan with parchment paper. Trust me; you don’t want these delicious bars to stick to the pan!

Y’all, this is a food processor recipe – ONE BOWL goodness! If you don’t have a food processor, wipe away your tears and pull out a high speed blender instead.

STEP TWO: Measure and prep the ingredients.

Start by rinsing and draining the chickpeas. Then measure out the other ingredients and get ready to create some chickpea blondies!

STEP THREE: Make chickpea blondies batter

This step is super easy. Just place the chickpeas, nut butter, and maple syrup or honey to the bowl of your food processor or blender. Place the lid on the bowl and process until everything is smooth and creamy.

Doesn’t this chickpea blondie batter look amazing? SO quick and easy to make… and so vegan!

STEP FOUR: Mix and combine the dry ingredients with the chickpea mixture.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the sugar, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Then, add the chickpea mixture to the bowl and use a mixing spatula or spoon to combine everything together.

STEP FIVE: Spread the batter into your prepared pan and BAKE!

FINAL STEP: Devour your vegan blondies with a beverage of your choice!

Recipe Notes

If you use brown sugar or a dark maple syrup or honey, the blondies will turn out darker, but are still delicious.

We’ve made these at least 8 times in the past 2 months and each time they turn out a little different.

Bake them longer, 30-32 minutes, for a caramelized top and corners, just like a brownie. But, they have a cake-like texture inside! If edges are starting to brown and the middle isn’t full baked, then cover the pan with foil and continue baking until middle comes out clean with knife.

Bake them less, 22-25 minutes, and you get a gooey inside. I mean, there could be worst things in life. 😉

To reduce sugars, we used monk fruit golden sugar. But any golden sugar will do.

How to make vegan blondies Video Tutorial

Cinnamon Chickpea Blondies (Vegan)

COMMON QUESTIONS

Can you use coconut flour in place of the oat flour?

Yes, but the texture will vary. We’ve made these with coconut flour and they are still delicious, but the texture is more crumbly versus moist.

Nut free option – Be sure to use sunflower seed butter. Note that sunflower seed butter turns flour green once baked. 🙂

Print

Cinnamon Chickpea Blondies (vegan ) 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.9 from 9 reviews Author: Lindsay Cotter

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 9 – 11 servings 1 x

Diet: Vegan Print Recipe Description Cinnamon chickpea blondies are chewy, gluten free treats, perfect for snacking! This flourless vegan blondie recipe can also be made nut free. Ingredients Units Scale 15.5 ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (around 1 ½ cups chickpeas)

can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (around chickpeas) ⅓ cup creamy no stir nut butter or sunflower seed butter for nut free option

creamy no stir nut butter or sunflower seed butter for nut free option ⅓ cup honey or maple syrup for vegan option

honey or maple syrup for vegan option ⅔ cup (or up to 1 cup) raw cane sugar or sugar substitute

(or up to 1 cup) raw cane sugar or sugar substitute ⅓ cup gluten free oat flour (40 grams) or ½ cup ground rolled oats made into oat flour * see notes

gluten free oat flour (40 grams) or ½ cup ground rolled oats made into oat flour * ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

kosher salt 1 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda

baking soda 3 teaspoon cinnamon

cinnamon 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

vanilla extract ½ cup dairy free white chocolate chips or butterscotch chips Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Drain can of chickpeas, and rinse them well under cold water to remove residue. Add rinsed chickpeas, nut butter or sunflower butter, and maple syrup to the bowl of food processor. Attach the lid and p rocess until batter is completely smooth. Stop food processor and scrape sides as needed. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the sugar, oat flour (or ground oats), baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Add the chickpea mixture to the flour mixture. Add the vanilla extract and optional chocolate/butterscotch chips and nuts. Transfer batter to the lined 8×8 baking pan and spread the batter out evenly. Sprinkle with sea salt and extra cinnamon on top . Bake for 25-30 minutes, until knife inserted comes out clean and edges are golden brown. Note –Baking times vary, depending on what sugar/flour you use. If edges are starting to brown and the middle isn’t done, then cover the pan with foil and continue baking until center is fully baked. Notes To make your own oat flour see this post. Texture will vary. Oat flour weight measurements found here. Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Category: desserts

Method: oven

Cuisine: American Nutrition Serving Size:

Calories: 161

Sugar: 18.8 g

Sodium: 192.3 mg

Fat: 4.9 g

Saturated Fat: 0.4 g

Carbohydrates: 27.4 g

Fiber: 2.8 g

Protein: 3.8 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Alright my friends, I hope you make these this summer! They are the perfect dessert for a backyard BBQ with veggie steak burgers. Just sayin.

And as always, if you have any questions about the recipe, feel free to email, comment, or hop on over to our FB group!

Cheers,

LC