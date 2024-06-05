Chickpea Cookie Dough Recipe - Momma Fit Lyndsey (2024)

Published: May 17, 2021 by Lyndsey Piccolino · This post may contain affiliate links

Chickpea cookie dough is the best healthy no bake treat recipe! You can make this TikTok famous dessert in just 5 minutes with just a few ingredients that make it taste just like chocolate chip cookies ready to go in the oven!

Healthy snack ideas are one of the things I search for over and over again when I'm looking to add ideas to my meal plan. Not only do I want my snacks to be healthy and easy, but I would be lying if I said I didn't want a sweet snack (peanut butter cup fat bombs anyone?).

Chickpea cookie dough covers all of these bases - it's made without sugar, it's low calorie (one serving is only 137 calories!) and is made with whole food, plant based ingredients like chickpeas, oat flour (just like oatmeal pancakes!), almond or peanut butter and a few other simple ingredients.

You'll definitely want to try this recipe to make these delicious healthy no bake cookie dough bites!

Why This Recipe Works:

It's edible cookie dough that is safe to eat and healthy! It is also vegan and can be made peanut free.

This dessert hummus recipe is gluten free and made without flour. You can also use almond butter or cashew butter to make it without peanut butter.

It is so quick to prep - only 5 minutes to make!

This recipe can be made into bars or energy balls or even with a spoon!

You can make it with protein powder for an added protein boost!

There are a ton of variations you can make; from birthday cake to brownie, blueberry to banana, pumpkin and more!

What You Need to Make This Recipe

Here are the ingredients you need to make this recipe:

Oat flour : You can purchase store bought oat flour, or make your own homemade version at a fraction of the cost! Check out my protein overnight oats recipe to see how to make your own oat flour.

: You can purchase store bought oat flour, or make your own homemade version at a fraction of the cost! Check out my to see how to make your own oat flour. Chickpeas : I used canned chickpeas (hooray for fiber!) and make sure they are rinsed extremely well prior to mixing. If they are rinsed and you have a food processor or a blender you won't need to remove the outer layer.

: I used canned chickpeas (hooray for fiber!) and make sure they are rinsed extremely well prior to mixing. If they are rinsed and you have a food processor or a blender you won't need to remove the outer layer. Maple syrup: I like using maple syrup in this recipe but if you prefer to make it without maple syrup you can make it with dates or with honey.

I like using maple syrup in this recipe but if you prefer to make it without maple syrup you can make it with dates or with honey. Almond Butter: I recommend Georgia Grinders Almond Butter - use code LYNDSEY20 for a 20% off discount. You can also use peanut butter or cashew butter.

How to Make This Recipe

Here is how you make this recipe:

Drain one can of chickpeas and rinse very well. Add all ingredients, except for chocolate chips, to a food processor. Process until mixture resembles a hummus-like, scraping down sides as necessary. Fold in chocolate chips. Chill in the refrigerator for an hour, or serve immediately. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Expert Tips

When using canned chickpeas, be sure to rinse them VERY well to remove any "beany" taste.

Substitute stevia, erythritol, dates or honey for maple syrup if desired.

Replace chickpeas with white beans and increase oat flour by 1 tablespoon to thicken.

Swap almond butter for peanut butter, sunflower butter, or nut butter. Use sun butter to make this recipe nut free.

Serving : Eat alone or use as a healthy chickpea cookie dough dip for apples, graham crackers or pretzels.

: Eat alone or use as a healthy chickpea cookie dough dip for apples, graham crackers or pretzels. How to store : Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

How to store : Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

FAQs

Does chickpea cookie dough taste good? Yes! This recipe tastes amazing and you will be pleasantly surprised by the texture and taste once you give it a try How long does it last in the fridge? Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Can I make it without a food processor? I recommend using a food processor or in a blender like a Vitamix or Nutribullet to make sure you get that creamy consistency you want. Do I have to peel the skin of the chickpeas? If you are using a food processor or blender you do not need to peel the skin of the chickpeas. Can you bake these into cookies? Can you? Yes. Should you? I don't recommend it. I've added baking soda to this recipe to bake cookies from it and I prefer the cookie dough version much better. If you want an amazing recipe give my small batch chocolate chip cookies or my dairy free chocolate chip cookies a try.

