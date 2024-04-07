Chickpea Stew With Orzo and Mustard Greens Recipe (2024)

This dish is delicious. It just happened that my early fall CSA allotment contained so many of these vegetables: fennel, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic, onion, and bitter greens and kale. I got to use them all and I'm sure that the freshness of the ingredients had something to do with the deliciousness of the dish. This would be an excellent vegetarian dish for a party (I used water). My only suggestion is that if used it as a side dish, cut the water to 3 cups, so it isn't as soupy.