Chickpea Stew With Orzo and Mustard Greens Recipe (2024)

Jacques
This soup was delicious! However, you do need to get creative with the seasoning in order to create a deeper flavor. I added a bay leaf once the broth was in the pot, and also added in a bit of thyme, coriander, chili flakes, extra garlic, and periodic seasoning with salt and pepper. I'd also recommend adding only broth, not broth cut with water. Heavy handed cheesing will also go a long way! A haiku:Sav'ry and pleasantSteaming bowl on a cold day Lemon squeeze a must
Baker_D
I made this but without the orzo and added in a few extra chickpeas. Used one large garden tomato instead of cherry tomatoes and celery since it's what I had. Mustard greens, kale and arugula from the garden for the greens. This soup made me feel like a million bucks. When our collards come in, I'll make it again with those.
Mordecai
Quite nice. Cooked exactly as directed, added a little lemon juice as a garnish. For a fall/winter stew it had a welcome lightness. Maybe next time I'll add some sausage? Would that be good?
jerryt
I used four cups of chicken broth, twice as much garlic (you can never have too much garlic), chopped gai lan (Chinese broccoli), a couple of pieces of dried chile de arbol and added the juice of one key lime a the table to each serving. Very tasty!!
BarbinATX
Made this in my Instant Pot with great success! Sautéed the veggies per recipe in the IP, then added the rest of the ingredients (except spinach) and cooked on high pressure for 4 mins. Manually released the steam, stirred in the spinach and seasoned with salt and pepper. Absolutely delish!
Lori
Sometimes the recipes that seem too simple to be amazing really surprise you. My family really enjoyed this-even my meat loving 12 year old son. It's delicious. The rosemary is crucial in my opinion. It's going on the regular rotation. I used spinach but will try with mustard greens.
Meg
An easy, quick vegetable soup! Very adaptable- I added potatoes, veg sausage, thyme instead of rosemary, and collards instead of mustard greens (which needed 10+ min to soften in the soup, next time I'd add them with the orzo). I also added a hunk of parm with the stock and it provided a lovely depth of flavor.
Dorothee
I make this at least twice a month. It is always tasty and you can substitute any greens and it is still wonderful. I have also used canned tomatoes when I'm out of fresh.
Es
This dish is delicious. It just happened that my early fall CSA allotment contained so many of these vegetables: fennel, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic, onion, and bitter greens and kale. I got to use them all and I'm sure that the freshness of the ingredients had something to do with the deliciousness of the dish. This would be an excellent vegetarian dish for a party (I used water). My only suggestion is that if used it as a side dish, cut the water to 3 cups, so it isn't as soupy.
Cynthia
This was delicious and adapted with aplomb to what I had on hand. I subbed some leftover peruano beans for the chickpeas; torn basil leaves for the rosemary; a can of Rotel for the cherry tomatoes and pepper flakes; and penne for the orzo. I threw in a yellow bell pepper and a zucchini I needed to use before it was too late, plus a Parmesan rind for flavor. The result was so good, it was as if I'd planned the whole thing. Loved how fast it was to make. The veggies stayed firm and vibrant.
lucysky
A very nice soup, one that I will make again. The next time, however, I will used canned, diced tomatoes rather than cherry tomatoes. I definitely had the cherry toms in the soup the allotted time but the skins were still tough and I didn't like them in the soup. One reviewer suggested adding sausage to make it more hearty and I may try that too. I also will add a few large drops of Worcestershire.
Marian V.
I used frozen spinach in this recipe and it worked well. I think any frozen chopped greens would work. Just one more option for an already versatile recipe.
Kober
OMG! I just made this and it's amazing. The only change I made was what most others have suggested - you can make this with just about any vegetables you have on hand. I added quartered Brussels sprouts and a chopped sweet potato. I'll be making this again, and again, and... :D
Krista
Throw in a parm rind when cooking. Absolutely finish with fresh lemon evoo and fresh grated parm. I used spinach for the green. It was phenomenal.
Sally
I added finely chopped preserved lemon to the scallions, as well as some cilantro. The combination brightened the flavors nicely. As others have commented, the recipe is very forgiving of substitutions: leftover black beans for chickpeas, kale and arugula for the greens, a fresh serrano for the red pepper flakes.
Sherry B
This would have been very bland for us without the cheese and full 4 cups of stock versus the 2 cups water & chicken stock. Added extra garlic, fresh rosemary, and thyme in addition to chili flakes--oh and a bunch of salt. So, basically my tip is make sure you have the cheese on hand because for us it was definitely a necessity for taste.
Micha
Delicious! Multiple substitutions and used my InstaPot:- Barley, not orzo- Soybeans (dry). Dry chickpeas can be used w same method- Kale- Celery- 1 tbsp fresh Rosemary, 2 tsp fresh thyme- 1 can diced tomatoes- 1/2 lemon, juiceSoybeans: Quick soak: cover with 3" water, bring to boil 5', let stand 1 hr. Drain.IP: Saute onions/garlic. Add everything else (except kale, lemon) + 4 c broth + 2 c water. Cook on high for 20', 10' natural release, then manual. Add kale + lemon juice
Jackie
I've made this many times and it is very satisfying (and easy).
willsmom07
Made this with barley instead of orzo and it was delish! Easy and yummy!
Olivia
I'm not sure what this soup is trying to be but it tastes like a whole lot of nothing. So incredibly bland and starchy from the orzo.
Cheryl
I make this recipe frequently. A favorite of my husbands and easy to prepare. I use all chicken stock, (no water) increase salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and add a parmesan rind. On nights we want meat, I add chicken meatballs. Yummy winter stew.
C
This soup perfectly acceptable but from the reviews I expected a little more. We ended up adding nutritional yeast and a little red wine vinegar to add some flavor.
RosebudTX
Made as directed, did not like, super bland—even really good cheese on top couldn’t save it for me. My advice would be take note of the tweaks people recommended to ramp up the flavor. I’m not going to make again but if I did I would also (at minimum) salt and pepper the veggies while they cook.
Danielle
This was delicious! I substituted butter for the olive oil, used fennel and celery along with the carrots and a Vidalia onion. A large pinch of red pepper flakes did the trick, as well as 4 cups of vegetable stock instead of cutting the stock with water. I also used an orzo made from red lentil and chickpea flours, to up the protein content (and I doubled the amount of chickpeas). The high-fibre/high protein orzo I used added a depth of flavour. Very yummy weeknight meal.
Woodlander
This sounded like just the thing on a cold winters night. Unfortunately I found it to be completely bland even with more seasoning and the addition of lemon juice prior to serving. In desperation for some type, any type, of flavor I reached for two very different hot sauces - nope. I will be removing this from my recipe box.
kat
Great recipe. Easy and fast. I’ve made it as is with whole wheat orzo, fennel and spinach. I find it always needs more liquid, so I now always put in six cups of veg broth and two cups of water. I’ve also made with kale, tossed in a parmesan rind, and I just made it with a heaping tablespoon of brown miso paste which I really think amped up the flavor of the broth. Enjoy!
A cook from SF
This was just ok. Nothing special. Used all chicken stock vs adding water, used rosemary, put a few shakes of Worcester sauce in. Nothing great.
jayme
I have to say, I’m a little disappointed. The reviews were so outstanding but to me, this soup doesn’t have enough flavor. I followed it, pretty closely with onion, garlic, carrots, and celery, added, chopped rosemary from my garden and a Bayleaf from my bakery! Garbanzos, chicken broth, etc. I have to say, I’m a little disappointed. The reviews were so outstanding but to me, this soup doesn’t have enough flavor. I followed it, pretty closely with onion, garlic, carrots, and celery, added, chopp
Traveling cook
Using a macaroni which takes 3 minutes to cook instead of Orzo in Cannes
Samantha
I added the zest of one lemon along with the garlic, and the juice of 1/2 a lemon with the spinach- perfect sick day soup!
