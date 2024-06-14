Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (2024)

Table of Contents
What are chile rellenos? How to make chile relleno Want to Save This Recipe? Helpful tips and variations More Mexican Recipes Chile Relleno Recipe Video Ingredients Instructions Equipment Notes Nutrition Information Leave a Reply Download My Top 10 Recipes Book FAQs

HomeRecipes

jump to recipe
jump to video
pin

Author:

Isabel

Published:

This post contains affiliate links. See disclosure policy.

An authentic chile relleno recipe made from roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown! This traditional Mexican dish is fun to make and better than any restaurant version you’ll ever try!

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (1)

Chile rellenos were one of my favorite things to eat growing up. My mom often made them during the season of Lent since they don’t contain any meat, but these peppers are way too good to only be served at that time.

Luckily, she spoiled us and made them for my family throughout the entire year. I could never say no to peppers stuffed with loads of melted ooey-gooey cheese and fried in a light and fluffy batter. Could you?!

After a few years of having the recipe on my to-make list, I’ve finally perfected it and am so excited to be sharing it with you!

What are chile rellenos?

Chile rellenos (or ‘stuffed peppers‘ in English) are a traditional Mexican dish made from roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, then coated in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown.

They’re sometimes served with a simple red or green salsa, or even wrapped in a tortilla with refried beans to make chile relleno burritos.

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (2)

How to make chile relleno

First, prepare your poblano peppers by roasting them in the oven or on the stovetop, and then removing the blistered and blackened skin. This softens the skin and makes them super easy to stuff.

I’ve included instructions on how to roast the peppers in the recipe card below, but if you’re looking for step-by-step photos of this process, check out this post on how to roast poblano peppers which goes into more detail that’s extra helpful for beginners.

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (3)

Once your peppers are roasted and the skins are peeled, gently cut a slit down the middle of the pepper with a knife and stuff them with cheese. I used a block of Monterey Jack cheese that I cut into strips, but you could also use shredded cheese if you prefer.

Then carefully close the peppers and bring the edges of the slits together. Secure the edges together with a toothpick or two so the cheese doesn’t fall out of the chiles.

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (4)

Next, make the egg batter by separating the yolks and whites from 3 eggs. Place the egg whites into a large mixing bowl and the yolks into a small bowl.

See Also
Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome YumOnion Bhaji Recipe | Easy Plain Flour Method | Hint Of HelenScallion Pancake with Ginger Dipping Sauce Recipe | ChefDeHome.comCoconut Quinoa Curry Recipe | Made In The Slow Cooker - Simply Quinoa

Using an electric hand mixer, beat the egg whites until they become stiff peaks form, about 3-5 minutes. Then continue beating them on low and add in egg yolks one at a time until they’re all mixed together. The batter should be light, fluffy and golden yellow.

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (5)

To coat the chiles, I recommend setting up an assembly line with the peppers on the left, all-purpose flour mixture in the middle and the egg batter on the right.

Using one hand, grab a stuffed pepper and roll it in the plate of all-purpose flour. Make sure it’s coated on all sides, and then give it a tap to remove any excess flour.

Then using your hand, grab the flour-coated pepper and dip it into the egg batter. Make sure it’s also coated on all sides. Quickly and gently place the pepper in the hot frying oil and fry on both sides until golden brown.

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (6)

Transfer the chile rellenos to a baking sheet lined with paper towels to drain and collect any excess oil. Continue frying the remaining peppers and then serve immediately!

I served mine with a super simple red salsa made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, a jalapeño and cilantro, but that’s completely optional. You could use any salsa you have on hand (a salsa verde would be delicious with these), or just with a big dollop of sour cream or drizzle of Mexican crema.

Want to Save This Recipe?

Enter your email and we’ll send it straight to your inbox. Plus new recipes each week!

Helpful tips and variations

  • Buy the largest poblano peppers you can find. That way you can stuff the peppers with a lot of filling and you won’t have any leftovers.
  • Use a different cheese. Feel free to use another type of cheese if that’s all you have. Traditionally, chile relleno is made with Oaxaca cheese, but you could also use mozzarella, cheddar, provolone or another good melting cheese.
  • Add a different filling. To make this a more well-rounded one-chile meal, feel free to mix in some other ingredients to the filling. Some good options would be carnitas, shredded chicken or picadillo.
  • Don’t overcrowd the frying pan. I typically fry 2 chile rellenos at a time even though the pan could fit 3.

More Mexican Recipes

  • Chiles en Nogada
  • Mole Poblano
  • Birria
  • Carnitas
  • Tacos al Pastor
  • Caldo de Res
  • Tamales

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (7)

4.72 from 310 votes

Chile Relleno Recipe

servings: 6 servings (1 chile each)

Print Pin Rate

Prep: 30 minutes minutes

Cook: 15 minutes minutes

Total: 45 minutes minutes

An authentic chile relleno recipe made from roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown!

See Also
Ginger Garlic Paste Recipe

Video

Ingredients

For the chile rellenos

  • 6 large poblano peppers
  • 8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into long strips/sticks (or shredded cheese)
  • 4 cups oil, for frying
  • 3 large eggs
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon fine salt

For the salsa roja

  • 6 roma tomatoes, quartered
  • ½ small onion, halved (yellow or white)
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 jalapeño pepper stem and seeds removed (optional)
  • 5 sprigs cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

Instructions

For the chile rellenos

  • Roast the peppers: Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and place poblano peppers on top. Set your oven rack directly underneath the broiler and turn the broiler on.

  • Broil poblanos for 5 minutes, or until the skin is blackened and blistered. Carefully flip them over and broil for another 5 minutes, or until the skin is blackened and blistered.

  • Remove them from the oven and loosely cover the baking sheet with aluminum foil or plastic wrap to keep in some of the heat and help them steam. Let them sit for 5 minutes.

  • Peel the peppers: Peel and rub off as much of the loose skin on the peppers as possible. It doesn't have to be perfect, just as much as you can.

  • Cut a small slit down the middle of the peppers with a knife. (If you don't want the peppers too spicy, you can remove some of the seeds. I like to leave them in as poblanos aren't typically super spicy to me, but that's personal preference.)

  • Stuff the peppers: Carefully stuff the peppers with the cheese. Some of the peppers will be extra fragile because of the roasting process and may tear – that's okay. Just do the best you can.

  • Gently close the opening of the peppers and secure it shut with 1-3 toothpicks. Use as many as you need to ensure that the cheese won't ooze out during the frying process. Set aside.

  • Prepare for frying: Heat the oil frying oil in a large saucepan or deep skillet over medium-high heat. Line a baking sheet with paper towels and set aside. While oil is heating up, prepare the batter.

  • Make the batter: Separate the egg whites from the yolks into two separate bowls – the whites into a large mixing bowl and the yolks into a small bowl. Using an electric hand mixer, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.

  • While continuing to beat the egg whites on low, add in the egg yolks one at a time until all of them are fully mixed in. The batter should be light, fluffy and smooth.

  • Coat the peppers with batter: Place the flour and salt into a separate shallow bowl or plate. Mix together to combine. Gently roll the stuffed peppers in the flour mixture, then give them a gentle tap to remove any excess. Then dip them in the egg batter and gently place them in the hot frying oil.

  • Fry the chile rellenos: Fry the peppers for 3-5 minutes per side, until the batter is golden brown and crispy. Try not to overcrowd the peppers in the pan – I usually fry 2 at a time depending on the pan I'm using.

  • Transfer the peppers to the lined baking sheet to drain off any excess oil.

  • Serve: Immediately serve chile rellenos on a plate with some salsa, freshly chopped cilantro and some cotija cheese. (Don't forget to remove the toothpicks when you first cut into the peppers! You can try to remove them before serving onto plates, but I find it easier to remove them when you first cut into them.)

For the salsa roja

  • Add tomatoes, onion, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro and salt to a blender. Puree until smooth.

  • Heat olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add blended salsa and bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally for 8 minutes. Remove from heat, taste and season with more salt if desired.

Equipment

  • Toothpicks, for securing the stuffed peppers

Notes

  • Make ahead. The poblanos can be roasted and peeled up to 2 days in advance. The salsa roja can be made up to 3 days in advance. Both should be kept in the fridge until ready to use.
  • Buy the largest poblano peppers you can find. That way you can stuff the peppers with a lot of filling, and you won’t have any leftovers.
  • Use a different cheese. Feel free to use another type of cheese if that’s all you have. Traditionally, chile relleno is made with Oaxaca cheese, but you could also use mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, or another good melting cheese.
  • Add a different filling.To make this a more well-rounded one-chile meal, feel free to mix in some other ingredients to the filling. Some good options would becarnitas,shredded chicken,orpicadillo.
  • Don’t overcrowd the frying pan.I typically fry 2 chile rellenos at a time even though the pan could fit 3.

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1pepper, Calories: 334kcal (17%), Carbohydrates: 16g (5%), Protein: 15g (30%), Fat: 24g (37%), Saturated Fat: 9g (45%), Cholesterol: 127mg (42%), Sodium: 635mg (26%), Potassium: 523mg (15%), Fiber: 4g (16%), Sugar: 6g (7%), Vitamin A: 1699IU (34%), Vitamin C: 145mg (176%), Calcium: 321mg (32%), Iron: 2mg (11%)

Author: Isabel Orozco-Moore

Category: Mexican

Leave a Reply

  1. Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (8)
    I’ve made this twice now and it’s SO good!

    Reply

  2. Debbie Keiley

    Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (9)
    I really appreciate you sharing recipes and family stories. Thank you so much. I cannot wait to begin cooking.

    Reply

←Older Comments

1101112

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (10)

Free ebook!

Download My Top 10 Recipes Book

Subscribe and receive a free e-cookbook of our Top 10 Easy Mexican Recipes!

Chile Relleno Recipe - Isabel Eats (2024)

FAQs

What is chile relleno batter made of? ›

Remove seeds and membranes from chile peppers. Stuff each pepper with a strip of Cheddar. Mix milk, 1 cup flour, egg, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and 1 teaspoon canola oil together in a small bowl until well combined. Place remaining 1/2 cup flour on a shallow plate.

View More
What is the difference between a chile relleno and chile poblano? ›

The big difference between a chile relleno and a chile poblano is that chile relleno is a recipe for a Mexican entrée and chile poblano is not a recipe, but simply a fresh poblano chile pepper, a large, relatively mild chile pepper with a deep green color.

Get More Info Here
What is chile relleno sauce made of? ›

Pour in puréed tomatoes, chicken broth, vinegar, oregano, cumin, black pepper, hot pepper sauce, and cinnamon. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring often, until sauce is reduced by half and thickened, about 20 minutes.

Discover More Details
How healthy is a chile relleno? ›

Worst: Chile Relleno

While the main ingredient here -- a chili pepper -- is healthy, this dish is anything but. That's because the pepper is stuffed with cheese, coated in batter, and deep-fried in oil.

View Details
How do you make the batter for chile relleno? ›

Whisk the flour, baking powder, cumin, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in the beer to a make a smooth batter. In a large, wide, heavy-bottomed pot, pour in the oil to a depth of about 3 inches. Heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer inserted in the oil registers 365 degrees F.

Discover More Details
Is chile relleno sauce the same as enchilada sauce? ›

Red chile sauce – The other classic New Mexican sauce, red chile uses dried red chiles, onions, garlic, and spices. It's essentially what you might think of as enchilada sauce, the softened dried peppers and aromatics blendwith stock or water so it becomes smooth and velvety.

Learn More
What part of Mexico is chile relleno from? ›

The chile relleno (Spanish pronunciation: [ˈtʃile reˈʝeno], literally "stuffed chile") is a dish in Mexican cuisine that originated in the city of Puebla.

Keep Reading
What do you serve with chile rellenos? ›

The pepper is then coated in egg batter and fried until golden brown. Chile Rellenos are often served with a tomato-based sauce, such as salsa roja, and garnished with cilantro.

Learn More Now
Does chile relleno have meat? ›

Baked Chile Rellenos is a popular Mexican dish made with roasted poblano peppers that are stuffed with cheese or a meat filling, then coated in an egg batter and baked until golden brown. The word “relleno” in Spanish means “stuffed,” and “chile” refers to the type of pepper used in the dish.

Show Me More
Why do you have to peel chiles rellenos? ›

Poblano chiles are a mild green chile typically used to prepare chiles rellenos, rajas con queso, and crema de poblano. They need to be roasted and peeled before cooking to remove the tough outer skin which is difficult to digest. Roasting also adds flavor.

Learn More Now

Does chile relleno have a lot of carbs? ›

A crispy chile relleno typically contains around 30 grams of carbohydrates. This includes the carbs from the poblano pepper, cheese filling, egg batter, and breading. However, the exact number of carbs in a chile relleno can vary depending on the recipe and ingredients used.

Learn More
How do you peel chiles for chile rellenos? ›

Once charred and hot place them in a plastic bag, close it tightly and let them sweat for 10 to 20 minutes. Third, peel and rinse. Preferably under a thin stream of cold water, remove the charred skin which should come right off.

Read More
What is the most unhealthy Mexican food? ›

Unhealthy Food You Should Always Avoid At Mexican Restaurants
  • One of the fattiest foods you can order at your favorite Tex-Mex joint is the chimichanga. ...
  • Quesadillas are a no-go when ordering from your favorite Mexican restaurant. ...
  • Fajitas loaded with all the toppings can be a calorie bomb.
Jan 20, 2023

Discover More
What is the healthiest thing to get at a Mexican restaurant? ›

Mix and match healthy options like grilled meat (chicken, fish, shrimp), ceviche (raw seafood marinated in lemon or lime juice and other seasonings), black beans, brown rice, avocado salad, sautéed veggies, or tortilla soup.

Get More Info
What Mexican dish is the healthiest? ›

The experts say the healthiest Mexican menu options include grilled chicken dishes, which we offer in our tacos, burritos, enchiladas, grilled chimi, la tapatia, Pollo Jalisco, and more. The shredded chicken in our Flautas comes sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

View More
Does chile relleno have nuts? ›

It is typically stuffed with melted cheese, such as queso Chihuahua or queso Oaxaca or with picadillo meat made of diced pork, raisins and nuts, seasoned with canella; covered in an egg white batter, simply corn masa flour and fried, or without any batter at all.

Discover More Details
What is poblano made of? ›

Poblano peppers are reasonably mild Mexican chili peppers. Their name comes from where they were first grown –– the Mexican state of Puebla. The dried version of these peppers is called ancho chiles. In addition to dried poblanos, you can also find these heart-shaped peppers fresh.

Read On
Top Articles
Challah Bread Recipe
Tajín Grilled Chicken Recipe
Unblocked Games Online (FREE)
Unblocked Games FreezeNova
Frozen Apples
How to Make Soup
PetSmart Hiring Jungle: Expert Insights and Tips! 🐾 - Bestie Paws
Our Story, News, Careers, Investors
Latest Posts
Sugar Cookie Bars Recipe
Sticky Cranberry Gingerbread Recipe
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 6753

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.