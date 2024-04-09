Chilli con carne recipe (2024)

- Good Food team
Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
Easy
Serves 4
This great chilli recipe has to be one of the best dishes to serve to friends for a casual get-together. An easy sharing favourite that uses up storecupboard ingredients.
- Freezable
|Nutrient
|Unit
|kcal
|387
|fat
|17g
|saturates
|6g
|carbs
|25g
|sugars
|1g
|fibre
|6g
|protein
|36g
|salt
|2.32g
Ingredients
- 1 large onion
- 1 red pepper
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 heaped tsp hot chilli powder (or 1 level tbsp if you only have mild)
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 500g lean minced beef
- 1 beef stock cube
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- ½ tsp dried marjoram
- 1 tsp sugar (or add a thumbnail-sized piece of dark chocolate along with the beans instead, see tip)
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 410g can red kidney beans
- plain boiled long grain rice, to serve
- soured cream, to serve
Method
- STEP 1
Prepare your vegetables. Chop 1 large onion into small dice, about 5mm square. The easiest way to do this is to cut the onion in half from root to tip, peel it and slice each half into thick matchsticks lengthways, not quite cutting all the way to the root end so they are still held together. Slice across the matchsticks into neat dice.
- STEP 2
Cut 1 red pepper in half lengthways, remove stalk and wash the seeds away, then chop. Peel and finely chop 2 garlic cloves.
- STEP 3
Start cooking. Put your pan on the hob over a medium heat. Add 1 tbsp oil and leave it for 1-2 minutes until hot (a little longer for an electric hob).
- STEP 4
Add the onion and cook, stirring fairly frequently, for about 5 minutes, or until the onion is soft, squidgy and slightly translucent.
- STEP 5
Tip in the garlic, red pepper, 1 heaped tsp hot chilli powder or 1 level tbsp mild chilli powder, 1 tsp paprika and 1 tsp ground cumin.
- STEP 6
Give it a good stir, then leave it to cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- STEP 7
Brown 500g lean minced beef. Turn the heat up a bit, add the meat to the pan and break it up with your spoon or spatula. The mix should sizzle a bit when you add the mince.
- STEP 8
Keep stirring and prodding for at least 5 minutes, until all the mince is in uniform, mince-sized lumps and there are no more pink bits. Make sure you keep the heat hot enough for the meat to fry and become brown, rather than just stew.
- STEP 9
Make the sauce. Crumble 1 beef stock cube into 300ml hot water. Pour this into the pan with the mince mixture.
- STEP 10
Add a 400g can of chopped tomatoes. Tip in ½ tsp dried marjoram, 1 tsp sugar and add a good shake of salt and pepper. Squirt in about 2 tbsp tomato purée and stir the sauce well.See AlsoBroccoli Beef Recipe
- STEP 11
Simmer it gently. Bring the whole thing to the boil, give it a good stir and put a lid on the pan. Turn down the heat until it is gently bubbling and leave it for 20 minutes.
- STEP 12
Check on the pan occasionally to stir it and make sure the sauce doesn’t catch on the bottom of the pan or isn’t drying out. If it is, add a couple of tablespoons of water and make sure that the heat really is low enough. After simmering gently, the saucy mince mixture should look thick, moist and juicy.
- STEP 13
Drain and rinse a 410g can of red kidney beans in a sieve and stir them into the chilli pot. Bring to the boil again, and gently bubble without the lid for another 10 minutes, adding a little more water if it looks too dry.
- STEP 14
Taste a bit of the chilli and season. It will probably take a lot more seasoning than you think.
- STEP 15
Now replace the lid, turn off the heat and leave your chilli to stand for 10 minutes before serving. This is really important as it allows the flavours to mingle.
- STEP 16
Serve with soured cream and plain boiled long grain rice.
Recipe tips
Serving suggestions for chilli con carne
Serve it on a bed of plain, boiled rice, with a spoonful of soured cream on top. Pile it on tortilla chips and sprinkle it with grated cheddar. Wrap it up in a tortilla with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes and guacamole for a great burrito.
What to serve with chilli con carne
This versatile dish works well with a variety of sides.
- Nachos add some crunchy texture and act as a good dipping material.
- If your chilli is extra spicy, then a bowl of coleslaw brings a cooling element.
- Add a fresh salad for a light side - try our colourful Mexican corn salad or avocado and black bean salad.
- For those with a big appetite, then potato wedges or loaded potato skins are good options for padding out the meal.
Tip to increase the flavour
Rather than add the teaspoon of sugar, you can stir in a small piece of chocolate (about the size of your thumbnail) when you add the beans. Any plain dark chocolate will do. Be careful not to add too much – you don’t want to be able to identify the flavour of the chocolate.
Try our vegan chilli recipe from our sister title olivemagazine.com/vegan-chilli.
Alternative recipes
Comments, questions and tips
Overall rating
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.2593 ratings
