Chilli con carne recipe (2024)

Recipe tips

Serving suggestions for chilli con carne

Serve it on a bed of plain, boiled rice, with a spoonful of soured cream on top. Pile it on tortilla chips and sprinkle it with grated cheddar. Wrap it up in a tortilla with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes and guacamole for a great burrito.

What to serve with chilli con carne

This versatile dish works well with a variety of sides.

Nachos add some crunchy texture and act as a good dipping material.

If your chilli is extra spicy, then a bowl of coleslaw brings a cooling element.

Add a fresh salad for a light side - try our colourful Mexican corn salad or avocado and black bean salad.

For those with a big appetite, then potato wedges or loaded potato skins are good options for padding out the meal.

Tip to increase the flavour

Rather than add the teaspoon of sugar, you can stir in a small piece of chocolate (about the size of your thumbnail) when you add the beans. Any plain dark chocolate will do. Be careful not to add too much – you don’t want to be able to identify the flavour of the chocolate.

