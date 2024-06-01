Chinese BBQ Pork (Best and Authentic Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe

Authentic and homemade Chinese BBQ pork marinated with sticky char siu sauce and roasted in oven. This recipe is easy and tastes just like the best Chinese restaurants.

Chinese Bbq Pork?

What is Chinese bbq pork?

This dish is called Char Siu in Cantonese dialect, or Chashao (叉烧) in Chinese language.

It is of Cantonese origin where marinated skewers of pork meat or pork belly are barbecued to charred, savory, and sticky sweet perfection.

This Chinese bbq pork recipe is 100% homemade and tastes just like the best of Chinatown.

For the best homemade Chinatown barbecued pork, here are the list of secret ingredients you will need:

Choice of meat – if you love tender, juicy, moist and fatty pork, please use pork belly. If you prefer meaty texture, go for pork loin. If you like it somewhere in between, pork butt or pork shoulder will be a great choice.

Maltose – called ” 麦芽糖” in Chinese, maltose is the secret ingredient that gives Chinese barbecued pork that sticky sweet taste and texture. If you can’t find maltose, you can use a good quality honey as substitute.

Chinese rose wine (玫瑰露酒) – this Chinese wine has an intense fragrant and aroma. It lends the iconic taste and flavor to this recipe.

Chinese five-spice powder (五香粉) is a mixture of fives spices used in Chinese recipes. It’s a key ingredient for Cantonese BBQ meats.

How to Make Chinese Bbq Pork?

This is the best recipe that is better than any Chinese restaurants.

The end result is juicy, moist, tender, delicious pork belly barbecued to sticky perfection.

First, make the Chinese BBQ pork marinade sauce in a sauce pan. Next, marinate the pork with the marinade overnight.

The next day, roast the pork in the oven. You may finish it off with the Broil function on your oven, or you may use an outdoor grill to barbecue the pork for perfect chars on the surface.

Slice up into thin pieces and serve immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Chinese Bbq Pork Red?

The red color is due to red food color used in the BBQ pork sauce or marinade.

Not all recipes call for red food color, however some Chinese or Cantonese restaurants use red food color to enhance the appearance of the bbq pork.

Can I Use It to Make Chinese Bbq Pork Buns?

Yes, you can.

It is the main ingredient for char siu bao pork buns.

What Is the Dipping Sauce for This Recipe?

You may use the marinade sauce as a dipping sauce.

However, you can serve the pork as is because it’s flavorful and delicious without any dipping sauces.

Can I Freeze Chinese Bbq Pork?

I don’t recommend freezing because it will make the pork rubbery, chewy and tough.

You can keep the barbecued pork in the fridge for up to 3 days. Just make sure that you wrap it tightly with plastic wraps.

To serve, you may heat it up for 30 seconds before serving.

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is only 259 calories per serving.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

Chinese BBQ pork is best served with steamed rice or on top of wonton noodles. For a wholesome Cantonese-style meal, I recommend the following recipes.

Chow Mein Wonton Soup Chinese Vegetables (Choy Sum) Steamed Buns