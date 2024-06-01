Chinese BBQ Pork (Best and Authentic Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe
Authentic and homemade Chinese BBQ pork marinated with sticky char siu sauce and roasted in oven. This recipe is easy and tastes just like the best Chinese restaurants.
Table of Contents
Chinese Bbq Pork?
What is Chinese bbq pork?
This dish is called Char Siu in Cantonese dialect, or Chashao (叉烧) in Chinese language.
It is of Cantonese origin where marinated skewers of pork meat or pork belly are barbecued to charred, savory, and sticky sweet perfection.
This Chinese bbq pork recipe is 100% homemade and tastes just like the best of Chinatown.
The Best Chinese Bbq Pork
For the best homemade Chinatown barbecued pork, here are the list of secret ingredients you will need:
- Choice of meat – if you love tender, juicy, moist and fatty pork, please use pork belly. If you prefer meaty texture, go for pork loin. If you like it somewhere in between, pork butt or pork shoulder will be a great choice.
- Maltose – called ” 麦芽糖” in Chinese, maltose is the secret ingredient that gives Chinese barbecued pork that sticky sweet taste and texture. If you can’t find maltose, you can use a good quality honey as substitute.
- Chinese rose wine (玫瑰露酒) – this Chinese wine has an intense fragrant and aroma. It lends the iconic taste and flavor to this recipe.
- Chinese five-spice powder (五香粉) is a mixture of fives spices used in Chinese recipes. It’s a key ingredient for Cantonese BBQ meats.
How to Make Chinese Bbq Pork?
This is the best recipe that is better than any Chinese restaurants.
The end result is juicy, moist, tender, delicious pork belly barbecued to sticky perfection.
First, make the Chinese BBQ pork marinade sauce in a sauce pan. Next, marinate the pork with the marinade overnight.
The next day, roast the pork in the oven. You may finish it off with the Broil function on your oven, or you may use an outdoor grill to barbecue the pork for perfect chars on the surface.
Slice up into thin pieces and serve immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Is Chinese Bbq Pork Red?
The red color is due to red food color used in the BBQ pork sauce or marinade.
Not all recipes call for red food color, however some Chinese or Cantonese restaurants use red food color to enhance the appearance of the bbq pork.
Can I Use It to Make Chinese Bbq Pork Buns?
Yes, you can.
It is the main ingredient for char siu bao pork buns.
What Is the Dipping Sauce for This Recipe?
You may use the marinade sauce as a dipping sauce.
However, you can serve the pork as is because it’s flavorful and delicious without any dipping sauces.
Can I Freeze Chinese Bbq Pork?
I don’t recommend freezing because it will make the pork rubbery, chewy and tough.
You can keep the barbecued pork in the fridge for up to 3 days. Just make sure that you wrap it tightly with plastic wraps.
To serve, you may heat it up for 30 seconds before serving.
How Many Calories per Serving?
This recipe is only 259 calories per serving.
What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?
Chinese BBQ pork is best served with steamed rice or on top of wonton noodles. For a wholesome Cantonese-style meal, I recommend the following recipes.
Chinese BBQ Pork
Authentic and homemadeChinese BBQ porkmarinated with sticky char siu sauce and roasted in oven. This recipe is easy and tastes just like the best Chinese restaurants.
Ingredients
- 1 lb (500g) pork belly (pork shoulder, pork butt or pork tenderloin, cut into 3 to 4 long strips)
- 3 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
Chinese BBQ Pork Sauce:
- 1 1/2 tablespoons maltose
- 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
- 1 1/2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Chinese rose wine or Shaoxing wine
- 3 dashes ground white pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon five spice powder
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions
Add all the ingredients in the Chinese BBQ Pork Sauce in a sauce pan, heat it up on low heat. Stir to combine well. The sauce is ready when it thickens and becomes sticky. (It yields 1/2 cup sauce.) Transfer out and let cool.
Rub the garlic on the pork. Add 2/3 of the sauce to marinate the pork for at least 4 hours, or best overnight.
Add the cooking oil to the remaining sauce. Keep the sauce in the fridge.
The next day, heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking tray with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Place the pork on the baking tray and roast for 20 minutes. (Shake off the excess sauce before roasting.)
Transfer the pork out of the oven. Let cool and thread the pork pieces on metal skewers. Brush the remaining char siu sauce on the pork and grill them over a fire on an outdoor grill. You may also grill them over fire on a gas cooktop.
If you don't have either, you may select the Broil function on your oven and broil each side of the pork, about 1 minute each, or until slightly charred.
Slice the Chinese BBQ pork into bite-size pieces, drizzle the remaining sauce over, and serve immediately with steamed white rice.
Notes
Click forConversion Tool. If you don't have maltose, you can use a total of 3 tablespoons honey.
Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.