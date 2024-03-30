Chinese Coleslaw Recipe (2024)

Home > Recipes > Side Dishes > Chinese Coleslaw
by Michelle
June 19, 2012 (updated Sep 2, 2020)
One of my Chief Culinary Consultant’s best friends has an unbelievable knack for throwing delicious summer parties. I walk away from every one of his get-togethers with a recipe I have to make. These parties have brought you the , they’ve introduced me to the phenomenal Harry & David relishes and last year, I was reminded that I really needed to dig out my Aunt Dorothy’s recipe for Chinese Coleslaw. Before last year’s 4th of July cookout, I couldn’t remember the last time I had this coleslaw, but it was one of the side dishes that day and I (unapologetically) had several servings. It’s one of the easiest recipes you’ll ever make, it feeds an army and people always rave about it, which makes it absolutely perfect for bringing to parties and get-togethers when you’re not sure what to make.
Growing up, my Great Aunt Dorothy was the keeper of the Fourth of July holiday – she had a cookout each and every year for extended family. While I don’t remember much about food from that long ago, I firmly associate two dishes with her and that picnic – this coleslaw and Strawberry Pretzel Salad. It’s probably no coincidence that I have little problem polishing off either one all by myself! This recipe is a combination of coleslaw, almonds, sunflower seeds, green onions and crushed Ramen noodles, tossed together with a sweetly seasoned dressing. It’s very light, and as a result, a perfect addition to summer menus.
I hope there’s another summer party in the works so I can discover more great recipes! What are some of your favorite eats for cookout/picnic season?
Chinese Coleslaw
Yield: 12 to 16 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Total Time: 15 minutes mins
A tasty and easy Asian salad
4.47 (28 ratings)
Ingredients
- 32 ounces (907.19 g) coleslaw mix
- 1 cup (134 g) sunflower seeds, shelled (you can buy just the kernels)
- 1 cup (143 g) sliced almonds
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped
- 6 ounces (170.1 g) Ramen noodles, crushed
For the Dressing:
- 1 cup (218 ml) vegetable oil
- ½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup (85 ml) white vinegar
- 2 seasoning packets from the Ramen noodles
Instructions
In a large bowl, mix together the coleslaw mix, sunflower seeds, almonds, green onions and crushed Ramen noodles.
In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar, vinegar and seasoning packets until well blended.
Pour the dressing over the coleslaw mixture and toss until it is evenly distributed. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Notes
Nutritional values are based on one serving
Calories: 248kcal, Carbohydrates: 26g, Protein: 6g, Fat: 14g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Sodium: 303mg, Potassium: 294mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 11g, Vitamin A: 95IU, Vitamin C: 28.1mg, Calcium: 73mg, Iron: 2mg
Did you make this recipe?
Author: Michelle
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Chinese
Originally published June 19, 2012 — (last updated September 2, 2020)
71 Comments on “Chinese Coleslaw”
-
Nora Marsillett — Reply
Crush noodles an put on cookie sheet in oven for few mins suppose to be crunchy & add the seasoned Tyson chicken to it yummy makes a meal
-
Nora Marsillett — Reply
So good love it I add the tysons chicken strips to it cut them smaller while in skillet
-
Debbie — Reply
This is a great recipe
-
Marcelle Morris — Reply
Simple and satisfying. My mom has made a version of this for years. I add whatever crunchy thing or fruit (orange segments, shredded apple) I have around that fits.
-
Bonnie — Reply
Try toasting those crushed ramen noodles in the oven, drizzled with a touch of sesame oil!
-
Donna H. — Reply
I had this at a pot luck dinner and just loved it! I found your recipe online and it is perfect!! We do not eat onions so I omitted them. Yum-yum!! This is a keeper and easy to make!!
-
Rentzi — Reply
So I happen to have rice vinegar? Do you think that would be good instead of white wine vinegar?
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Rentzi, This actually calls for regular white (distilled) vinegar, not white wine vinegar. I have never tried it with rice wine vinegar, I think it would impart a milder flavor.
-
-
lisa z — Reply
I’ve made this with the broccoli slaw mix too. Either way it’s really good :)
-
Brian — Reply
This was delicious! I cut the recipe in half though, a full order would be more than I could consume in a couple of weeks :)
-
larry ackerson — Reply
I will add dried cranberries for a bit of sweet
-
This salad is always a hit at get-togethers. Thanks for sharing!!
-
JoAnn Jauregui — Reply
I just happened across this recipe and it popped out at me. The only time I had this was when my Mom was visiting for the birth of my 4th child. She made it for us and I only saw her once after that before she died at the age of 51. I was only 34, and I always try to URGE other women to visit your Mom and go Christmas shopping with her and call her NOW. You just never know when it will be too late. Thanks for the memory.
-
Cindy — Reply
Rather than frying we toast them in the oven on broil. Same with sunflower seeds and almonds. I am asked to make it for family gatherings.
-
jyllzie — Reply
Love this classic recipe! I usually toast the sunflower seeds, sliced almonds and crushed noodles in a fry pan on the stove before adding to the salad…try it! I also sometimes add a little soy sauce and peanut butter to the dressing…especially yummy with shredded chicken and even a squeeze of fresh orange or a thin slice for garnish…summer is coming and this recipe is on the menu!!!
-
layal — Reply
hey this is looks amazing i never try it but i wanna do it .. so can u tell me if the noodles suppose to be crunchy ??? or soft ???
-
Michelle — Reply
The noodles should be crunchy. Enjoy!
-
-
John Leabu — Reply
Add a few tbsp of soy for an added kick. Great recipe.
-
kristy — Reply
I like Chinese Coleslaw and thank you the nice recipe. i will try at home :-)
-
Tamara — Reply
I just made this for tonight’s roofdeck bbq. Left out the nuts due to food allergies and added more sunflower seeds for crunch. This is outstanding!!!! Perfect alternative to mayo based side dishes. Like the suggestion with the chopped up leftover grilled chicken. I will be making this again!
-
pinklady — Reply
Made the coleslaw this weekend. I highly recommend this recipe. Its a keeper. My family loved everything about it. As one of the reviewers suggested, I chopped up grilled chicken in the leftover slaw as a meal the next day. It was even better.
-
RileysMomma — Reply
Funny, last night I went out for a family dinner to a local hole in the wall that my dad loves and this was actually on their menu. You could order it as a main dish salad with or without added chicken (my dad and brother both did) or as a side item with your sandwich (dad’s wife).
-
love cooking — Reply
This is great, it looks yummy and refreshing. Probably some paprika or black pepper would added some extra flavor. :)
-
Boomer — Reply
This was a popular summer salad to bring to BBQs at our Lake in the 90’s! Try: 1) dressing- 1/4 cup sunflower oil, 2tbs soya sauce, 2tbs vinegar, 2tsp sugar; 2) Crunch up the ramen noodles and fry them in a touch of oil until golden and add the sesame seeds close to end to toast (up to you whether you sprinkle some of the nasty-for-you flavour pack at end), add to salad just before serving to keep crispy; and 3) This salad can also be made with anything and everything! Add whatever you need to clear out of your fridge – some lettuce, bean sprouts, corn, broccoli, carrot (maybe not tomatoes). Add some chicken and it is a great dinner salad
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Boomer, Thanks for the adaptation suggestions, I’m going to give those a try!
-
-
Scilla — Reply
This recipe looks great, but what are Ramen noodles, are they already cooked?What does a coleslaw mix have in it – onions, cabbage, carrot??? Please give details for those of us who do not live in convenience heaven!
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Scilla, Ramen noodles are sold in square packages – they are dried Asian-style dried noodles that usually come with a seasoning packet. You’ll find them in any grocery store. A coleslaw mix usually has purple and green cabbage, along with shredded carrots.
-
-
Amber, RD — Reply
My mom makes something almost just like this and I have always loved it! But when she gave me her recipe, I about choked when I started adding up the calories! So I made my own version with way fewer calories. Now I can have this tasty side without all the guilt. I love it!
-
CJ at Food Stories — Reply
Congratulations on your foodbuzz top 9, today!
-
walt — Reply
Cabbage costs about $1 a head and takes about 1 minute to chop into ribbons for slaw. In the summer I buy it weekly for a fresh slaw as a change of pace from other salads or sides–and I never use a “mayo” based dressing. I’ll be trying an adaptation of this recipe.
-
kimA — Reply
I have made this for years and have always used a seasoned rice vinegar and a little sesame oil. I also added toasted sesame seeds instead of sunflower seeds. I always chop my own cabbage but like the idea of using bagged for the extra color.
-
Mei-I @ gastronomicnomad — Reply
So intrigued by the use of the dried ramen seasoning in the dressing. Great way to use every part! Will definitely have to serve some of this up. Is there a particular ramen brand you use? Congrats on top 9!!
-
Michelle — Reply
I’ve used the regular stuff you find in the grocery store, and also a beef-flavored package from the Asian aisle as well. (I can’t remember brand names, unfortunately!)
-
-
Sherry — Reply
I’ve never heard of Chinese coleslaw… I’m actually Chinese so this makes me wonder if it’s not one of those fortune cookie things where it’s actually American in origin. I do wonder though, what makes it Chinese? Is it just the ramen? Is that supposed to offensive?
-
Frannie — Reply
It’s so hard to be PC these days. I don’t understand how anyone can call a recipe “offensive”. This slaw is delicious!
-
Victoria — Reply
it’s only offensive if you take offense to it. it’s not MEANT to be derrogatory in any way shape or form!!! and it IS delicious!
-
Kamiko — Reply
Youre right Sherry, its not Chinese or Asian. it jsut showed up on the itnernet a couple of years ago, and everyone is swearing theyve enjoyed it since the 70’s. Ive been around since the 60’s, and i never heard of it in USA either until last year. the sodium alone is extrmely unhealthy, due to several reasons, i cannot chew this and i certainly dont need tankles from my HBP. =)
-
-
Aimee@thegirlwiththewoodenspoon — Reply
Someone at church always made this for church picnics and get-togethers. I remembered loving it. I can’t wait to make it for myself.
-
Katrina — Reply
I am so, so, digging this! Awesome!
-
Coleens Recipes — Reply
What a nice change for coleslaw, and colorful!!
-
Angela — Reply
Thanks for getting back with me. I think you are right and I actually thought that right after I wrote it…like duh… depends if I’m on low carb or what…. doi:D Now that control part (otherwise known as moderation)… hmmmmm what to do about that??? lol
-
DB-The Foodie Stuntman — Reply
Thanks for sharing!
-
Kelli H (Made in Sonoma) — Reply
This reminds me of family get togethers because my great aunt would always bring this!
-
Riley — Reply
This looks like the perfect summer salad! Something different – love it!
-
Katie @ Blonde Ambition — Reply
Yum! I bet this would also be fantastic with a dash of sesame oil or rice wine vinegar :)
-
Peter @Feed Your Soul — Reply
love to see a twist on cole slaw and this looks great. great pics too.
-
caralyn @ glutenfreehappytummy — Reply
that looks so delicious! i love the crunchy Ramen noodles in there too! yum!
-
Victoria — Reply
I love this with a little chicken as well, but the REAL secret is to use PEANUT OIL instead of veg or corn oil. VERY tasty! I think a few drops of sesame oil (which is very strong) and maybe some fresh ginger would be yummy too. I’m going to make this today!!
-
Michelle — Reply
Thanks for the tip on the peanut oil, Victoria! I’ll give that a try next time!
-
-
Vicki @ WITK — Reply
This coleslaw is my absolute favorite way to eat a head of cabbage! Mine is just a little different (with the use of sesame oil and tamari instead of vinegar), but I could totally eat a huge bowl of this for lunch. I have to control myself around the stuff :)
-
Angela — Reply
Not to be annoying, but my husband and I are on diets and this appears to be harmless… do you happen to know if it is good for dieting??
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Angela, To be honest, there are so many different kinds of diets nowadays that I really can’t say one way or the other whether this recipe would work for your particular diet. You can check to see if any of the ingredients are “no-no’s”, or plug it into a calorie calculator to see what the nutrition stats are. I generally feel that anything in moderation isn’t going to kill you, but I can’t give a definitive yes or no for anyone’s specific diet situation.
-
-
Ali @ Gimme Some Oven — Reply
Ooooh – chinese coleslaw is one of my favs! Bookmarking this for picnics this summer! :)
-
I do a similar recipe that includes chicken (we have it as a main dish), but I love the addition of the almonds and the sunflowers seeds in yours! I’m going to have to try that next time.
-
Meghan @ After the Ivy League — Reply
I like the added crunch to this coleslaw from the ramen noodles and almonds. Looks yummy!
-
Rebecca — Reply
Is there a specific flavor of Ramen that you use for this? Looks yummy and unique!
-
Rebecca — Reply
One more question….. When you say crushed do you mean crumbs or just smaller pieces? Sorry for all of the questions!
-
Michelle —
Hi Rebecca, Just smaller pieces. I just take the package and crush it in my hands. You can see in the photos that there are little pieces, not crushed into crumbs, though.
-
-
Michelle — Reply
Hi Rebecca, You can use anything you like – usually just the classic Ramen packets (chicken), but I’ve used beef, too.
-
Rebecca —
Thanks so much! I can’t wait to make this for July 4th! :)
-
-
Peggy — Reply
Since this is Chinese slaw, I think the Oriental flavor would be perfect. Really, though, any flavor will do.
-
-
Sherri — Reply
This is delicious – even the kids like it! We use one bag of cole slaw and one bag of broccoli slaw. We brown the ramen noodles in the oven first. Just a different recipe. So Yummy!
-
Carole Resnick — Reply
THANKS!! Was looking for something unusual for July 4th. Just found it.
-
I love Chinese coleslaw, yet I don’t like American coleslaw! :) This looks wonderful!!
-
mannyk — Reply
It is because of the mayo.
-
-
Penny Wolf — Reply
To avoid overly soft noodles I mix everything together EXCEPT the crushed noodles and the dressing. I toss it all together 30 minutes before serving. If the salad isn’t going to be eaten in one day then I mix smaller amounts of each.
-
Kim — Reply
I make something very similar here in Australia Michelle. http://www.changs.com/recipes/view-recipe?id=90e1d9544e2a624ad5a9838d57a3ca5b
Will definitely try yours though :)
-
Mama smith — Reply
I have a friend who adds cooked chicken to her Chinese coleslaw recipe, yummy ! Can’t wait to try yours
-
IdaBaker — Reply
Whenever I think of ramen noodles, I’m reminded of that Allstate commercial about the girl on a Ramen Noodle budget.
From the looks of it, this recipe might be low budget, but I’m just as sure the taste isn’t. :)
-
Ashley @ Wishes and Dishes — Reply
Love all your creative additions!! Great summer recipe :)
-
j3nn — Reply
I really like the idea of adding sunflower seeds and almonds to coleslaw. Yum, yum!