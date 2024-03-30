Chinese Coleslaw Recipe (2024)

One of my Chief Culinary Consultant’s best friends has an unbelievable knack for throwing delicious summer parties. I walk away from every one of his get-togethers with a recipe I have to make. These parties have brought you the , they’ve introduced me to the phenomenal Harry & David relishes and last year, I was reminded that I really needed to dig out my Aunt Dorothy’s recipe for Chinese Coleslaw. Before last year’s 4th of July cookout, I couldn’t remember the last time I had this coleslaw, but it was one of the side dishes that day and I (unapologetically) had several servings. It’s one of the easiest recipes you’ll ever make, it feeds an army and people always rave about it, which makes it absolutely perfect for bringing to parties and get-togethers when you’re not sure what to make.

Growing up, my Great Aunt Dorothy was the keeper of the Fourth of July holiday – she had a cookout each and every year for extended family. While I don’t remember much about food from that long ago, I firmly associate two dishes with her and that picnic – this coleslaw and Strawberry Pretzel Salad. It’s probably no coincidence that I have little problem polishing off either one all by myself! This recipe is a combination of coleslaw, almonds, sunflower seeds, green onions and crushed Ramen noodles, tossed together with a sweetly seasoned dressing. It’s very light, and as a result, a perfect addition to summer menus.

I hope there’s another summer party in the works so I can discover more great recipes! What are some of your favorite eats for cookout/picnic season?

One year ago:Top 10 List: Favorite Brownie Recipes

Two years ago: Rocky Road Ice Cream

Three years ago: Italian Supreme Calzones