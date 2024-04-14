Chocolate Butterfinger Poke Cake Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Butterfinger Cake – chocolate cake with caramel peanut butter sauce, topped with whipped cream and crushed butterfinger candy. People go crazy for this easy but decadent cake!

Don’t you just love a simple cake made in a 9×13″ pan? Carrot Cake with orange cream cheese frosting and Reese’s Cake are two more great cake recipes you don’t want to miss.

I am a huge fan of poke cakes because they are always super moist and delicious. My Reese’s peanut butter poke cake is a family favorite, but my son requested that I try one with Butterfingers. Oh boy. If you love Butterfingers, you have got to try this cake!

You start with a cake mix, so it is so easy to whip up. My favorite brand of cake mix is Duncan Hines because they always turn out moist. But since you’re adding so much yummy sauce to the cake, any brand should work fine.

Butterfingers are the star of this cake. Feel free to use any size you like. Fun sized candy bars happened to be on sale when I was shopping, so that’s what I used.

You can use the large ones, or the mini ones. Even the butterfinger baking bits would work in a pinch, but I like the bigger chunks of candy bar myself. And of course you can add more or less depending on your taste.

WHAT MAKES THIS BUTTERFINGER CAKE RECIPE THE BEST

Other recipes I’ve seen just call for caramel or sweetened condensed milk in the sauce. Since Butterfingers are made with peanut butter, I wanted to boost that flavor.

I opted to add some peanut butter to the sauce. It added a richness and depth of flavor, and balanced out the sweetness a bit. Seriously, I could have just eaten a spoonful of the stuff, it is so good!

Every bite of this cake is scrumptious. The decadent cake and sauce, the creamy topping, the crunchy Butterfingers. So many flavors and textures going on. Trust me, this is one spectacular cake!

How to make a Butterfinger Cake

Ingredients:

chocolate cake mix

water

vegetable oil

eggs

sweetened condensed milk

caramel sauce

creamy peanut butter

whipping cream (or heavy cream)

powdered sugar

vanilla extract

chopped Butterfingers

Prepare cake as directed on box, let cool completely. Poke holes all over cake with the handle of a wooden spoon. Make a sauce by whisking together the sweetened condensed milk, caramel, and peanut butter. Pour caramel sauce over the cake. Whip the cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla and spread over the cake. Chill for at least an hour. Sprinkle crushed Butterfingers on top of the cake just before serving.

You will notice that my cake sank in the middle. I forgot to set the timer, so I had to guess when it was done. I pulled it out too early and actually dropped the pan a little. It wasn’t even close to being done, so it fell big time. But it still tasted amazing.

Store any leftover cake in the refrigerator. It will last for 3-4 days.

Variations on Butterfinger Cake

I used a chocolate cake mix, but you can use a yellow cake mix if you prefer.

For this recipe, you sprinkle all the Butterfingers on top of the cake. You can sprinkle half of them on top of the caramel peanut butter sauce, and the other half on top of the cake.

We love the cake with my homemade caramel sauce , but you can substitute your own recipe or use store bought caramel ice cream topping.

, but you can substitute your own recipe or use store bought caramel ice cream topping. I used creamy peanut butter in the sauce, but if you want some extra crunch, you could substitute crunchy peanut butter.

I highly recommend using fresh whipped cream for the topping on the cake. Not only does it taste better, you can control the amount of sugar you add. You can substitute Cool Whip (whipped topping) if you like, but the cake will be much more sweet.

MORE AMAZING CAKE RECIPES :

Easy Coconut Cake

Banana Pudding Cake

Yellow Sheet Cake

German Chocolate Poke Cake

Easy Pound Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

OTHER TASTY RECIPES USING CANDY BARS:

Candy Bar Stuffed Cookie Cups

Chocolate Heath Cake

Quick and Easy Toffee Bars

Chocolate Butterfinger Cake Recipe

Yield: 15 servings See Also Perfect Black and White Cookies Recipe Chocolate Butterfinger Poke Cake Decadent poke cake with caramel peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, and crushed Butterfingers. Prep Time25 minutes Cook Time30 minutes Additional Time1 hour 30 minutes Total Time2 hours 25 minutes Ingredients Cake 1 (15.25 ounce) box Duncan Hines chocolate cake mix

1 cup water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs Topping 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup caramel sauce

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

8 (.65 ounce) fun sized Butterfinger candy bars, chopped Instructions Prepare cake in a 9x13" pan according to directions on the box. Place pan on a wire rack and cool cake completely. Poke holes about an inch apart all over cake with the handle of a wooden spoon. In a small bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, caramel sauce, and peanut butter. Pour sauce over the cake, trying to fill as many holes as possible. Whip the cream with a hand mixer till soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar, and vanilla extract and beat till smooth. Spread evenly over the cake. Cover cake with plastic wrap and chill for at least an hour. Sprinkle crushed Butterfingers on top of the cake just before serving. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn a small amount from your purchase, no cost to you. Cuisinart Hand Mixer

(2 pack) Duncan Hines Classic Devil's Food Cake Mix, 15.25 oz Box

Sweetened Condensed Milk Nutrition Information: Yield: 16 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 256Total Fat: 16gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 10gCholesterol: 57mgSodium: 160mgCarbohydrates: 26gNet Carbohydrates: 0gFiber: 1gSugar: 22gSugar Alcohols: 0gProtein: 4g Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment below and pin the recipe to Pinterest!

Looking for a show stopping cake that is also easy? This recipe for butterfinger cake fits the bill. People have a hard time stopping with one slice!