Chocolate Chip Pie Recipe (+VIDEO) - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

Chocolate Chip Pie is one of my favorite pies ever and I can’t believe I haven’t shared it here yet. It’s basically a chocolate chip cookie in a pie but a little more gooey. I make this pie for Thanksgiving because it’s one of my kid’s favorite desserts.

CHOCOLATE CHIP PIE

Did you know that Steve Jobs wore the same thing every day? A black turtleneck and jeans. He had to make so many huge decisions in his day to day that he didn’t want what he was wearing to be one of them.

You know who else was/is known to wear the same thing every day? Einstein, Obama, and Mark Zuckerberg. Research shows that the act of making decisions degrades your ability to make further decisions (Forbes).

Knowing that explains a lot.

I will eat healthy all day long – start off with a protein shake, have a nice salad for lunch, fruit and veggies for snacks, and some protein based meal for dinner. Then, when my husband strolls in at 10:30 at night from a business trip with cookies the size of my outstretched hand, I devour 3 of them in less than a minute.I’ve used all of my self control by the end of the day.

Cookies are my ultimate weakness. Which is why this Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie recipe is one of my all-time favorites. The filling is made basically of cookie dough. Hello.

You must eat this warm with a big scoop of ice cream.

CAN I MAKE THIS WITHOUT NUTS?

You can make this with or without nuts depending on your preference.

CAN I FREEZE CHOCOLATE CHIP PIE?

Yes. It freezes well. To eat, thaw and heat in the oven at 350 degrees for ten minutes or in the microwave.

OTHER PIE RECIPES:

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Chocolate Cream Brownie Pie

S’mores Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

Cherry Cheese Pie

Banana Cream Pie

Blueberry Custard Pie