Chocolate Chip Pie Recipe (+VIDEO) - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

posted by Christy Denney on Nov 12, 2021 (updated Jan 30, 2023)
Chocolate Chip Pie is one of my favorite pies ever and I can’t believe I haven’t shared it here yet. It’s basically a chocolate chip cookie in a pie but a little more gooey. I make this pie for Thanksgiving because it’s one of my kid’s favorite desserts.
CHOCOLATE CHIP PIE
Did you know that Steve Jobs wore the same thing every day? A black turtleneck and jeans. He had to make so many huge decisions in his day to day that he didn’t want what he was wearing to be one of them.
You know who else was/is known to wear the same thing every day? Einstein, Obama, and Mark Zuckerberg. Research shows that the act of making decisions degrades your ability to make further decisions (Forbes).
Knowing that explains a lot.
I will eat healthy all day long – start off with a protein shake, have a nice salad for lunch, fruit and veggies for snacks, and some protein based meal for dinner. Then, when my husband strolls in at 10:30 at night from a business trip with cookies the size of my outstretched hand, I devour 3 of them in less than a minute.I’ve used all of my self control by the end of the day.
Cookies are my ultimate weakness. Which is why this Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie recipe is one of my all-time favorites. The filling is made basically of cookie dough. Hello.
You must eat this warm with a big scoop of ice cream.
CAN I MAKE THIS WITHOUT NUTS?
You can make this with or without nuts depending on your preference.
CAN I FREEZE CHOCOLATE CHIP PIE?
Yes. It freezes well. To eat, thaw and heat in the oven at 350 degrees for ten minutes or in the microwave.
This Chocolate Chip Pie is one of my favorite pies ever and I can't believe I haven't shared it here yet. It's basically a chocolate chip cookie in a pie but a little more gooey.
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 45 minutes mins
Total Time: 55 minutes mins
Servings: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 unbaked 9-inch deep dish pie pastry
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup Nestle semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
Instructions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Beat eggs in large mixer bowl on high speed until foamy and pale in color. Beat in flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla. Beat in butter until combined.
Stir in morsels and nuts. Spoon into pie shell. The mixture will be thick.
Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted halfway between edge and center comes out clean. You may want to make a foil tent over the pie towards the end so the crust doesn't brown too much. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
Notes
Source: Allrecipes
Cuisine: American
Course: Dessert
Author: Christy Denney
100 of my favorite recipes! This is the family-friendly cookbook for anyone looking to plan quick-and-easy meals and wants a way to bring people together, feasting on food which can only be described as scrumptious.
222 comments on "Chocolate Chip Pie"
Chavi
Help. The Ingredients says butter, but the instructions don’t mention it. I want to make it now. What do I do???
Chavi
The ingredients say butter, but it doesn’t mention it in the instructions. Help. I want to make it now.
Julia Steele
Hi, I’m willing to try this recipe regardless because I like to try new things which leaves me to ask you this question… Any reason I could not use graham cracker crust like in a springform pan? I just think that sounds better to me than Pie dough and it’s what I have on hand.
Corinne Fannon
By far the BEST dessert I have EVER baked! It is going down as my new favorite recipe. Absolutely delicious!!
Christy Denney
Thank you!
-
Beth
Ignore all negative comments! I’ve been making this pie for years and it is AMAZING! It just needs time to set! I like to keep it in the refrigerator because you have the option to slice it thin and it tastes like the best candy bar you’ve ever had in your life! Or heat up with ice cream! Whatever you choose will be a winner!!!
Becky
If I was to make it in mini pie crusts how long do you think I should bake them?
Christy Denney
Shoot I really don’t know unless I tried it
-
Enas
No need to cook the pie first ?
Christy Denney
Nope!
-
Donna
Absolutely delicious! I’ve made it a couple of times and was a hit family.
Making it again for neighbors.
Christy Denney
Thank you!
-
Terri
So I’ve been making this pie for years and people absolutely love it. I’ve never had an issue making it and it’s a breeze to throw together. But the last four times or so that I’ve made it I’ve the issues that some of the negative reviews mentioned. It’s a gooey mess and no amount of time will fix it. I wish someone could chime in on what the problem could be because this everyone’s favorite dessert. Thanks for the recipe!
Christy Denney
So strange. Did you use different brands?
-
Donna
I have made this a couple of times and has come out great, in-laws loved it.
Will be making for some elderly friends next week!
Christy Denney
Thank you!!
-
Jennifer Rutledge
If you’re wanting to make this recipe but are hesitant after reading the negative reviews about the pie not baking correctly – IGNORE THEM AND MAKE THE PIE! Follow the instructions. But if you check for doneness by inserting a knife right after baking, it will appear to still be underdone. Bake it for the set time of 55 min. and then let it sit so that it can set. It’s delicious! I added 1 C of sweetened coconut flakes, and it is soooooooo good!! Definitely a keeper recipe 💯
Christy Denney
Thank you!
-
Julie
Making this right now. Made it exactly how the directions said. It’s been in the oven now for I don’t know how long, I’ve lost track of the extra min I’ve added on, at least 30 min on top of the initial 55. I also increased the temp this last time to 350, hoping that makes a difference. Just hope the crust isn’t ruined. I’ve had it covered in foil since it started to get brown so fingers crossed.
Julie
Update: The pie finally got done enough after that last attempt. Still kind of gooey but that’s not all bad. 😋 For all of the baking frustration, it turned out delicious. Not sure what the problem was, ovens aren’t created equal so it could be that, or maybe elevation?? If I make it again I will set the temp at 350 to begin and hopefully that will take care of it.
-
Christy Denney
Glad it worked out
-
Mary Walsh
I couldn’t find deep dish pie crust in my little town grocery store. Will a regular pie crust work if I halve the ingredients?
Christy Denney
Yes it should work!
-
Shellie
Just made this and waiting for it to cool. We don’t like nuts so I got a bag of fun size crunchy bars and halved them to put on the top. Cooked for 45 mins then an extra 10 on a lower heat with the tinfoil tent.
The smell alone is to die for
Lorena
Hello! Can you make it a day in advance? How do you store it? Thanks!
-
Christy Denney
Yes you can make ahead of time and freeze as well. you can store room temperatue.
-
Caroline
This looks delicious! Can it be made without nuts?
Christy Denney
Absolutely!
-
Deborah Boden
Followed exactly and it turned out perfectly!
Delicious and will definitely make again ❤️
Christy Denney
Thank you!
-
Deborah Boden
Can’t wait to try this! Is the cook time really 325?
Christy Denney
Yes!
-
Lee Glasgow
We just had our in-laws over for a faux Thanksgiving this weekend since they live out of town. I made this pie and 2 others. All the pies were great but this was the sleeper hit of the whole thing. It was amazing. Like a light, semi-fluffy chocolate chip cookie pie. It is going on my top dessert list. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
Christy Denney
That makes me so happy!
-
Donna Christian
How many calories for a slice of the pie
Christy Denney
It all depends on what brands you use. I use MyfitnessPal to calculate nutritional info and I would use that to find out.
-
Pam Braxton
It’s 5 days before Xmas, asking if it’s too early to bake this pie and freeze, if freezeable.
Christy Denney
Sorry yes you can freeze it
-
Megan
Just made this tonight and followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of cooking an extra 10 minutes. It was still super gooey, but delicious! Will be making again for Thanksgiving and may add another 5-10 minutes baking. I tented the pie with foil after cooking for 45 minutes. Served with fresh whipped cream.
-
Susan Jerit Dia
All I have to say is God Bless You! Some of these critical and forward comments! Is tact a thing of the past? Adults should know there is always more than one way to skin a cat, so to speak, and not everything is for everyone. Hence the beauty of the world….variety. I haven’t even made this pie, lol, but I had to comment on the comments!! I’ll be making it this afternoon and looking forward to it. I appreciated your interesting remarks and description when I was searching online.
Helps keep things interesting! The process of searching can be tedious so I appreciate it. I look forward to trying this today! Just waiting for my pie dough to rest. Have a great day.
Jenny
Can you do it with out nuts? Would you need to add something else ?
-
Sonia
Everyone loves this our in my family.
I would like to make double the recipe for 2 pies but cook one right away and the other one the next day for another dinner. Can I leave it uncooked in the fridge for a day or should I cook it and just reheat?
-
Christy Denney
You can totally leave it uncooked but it reheats very well so cooking ahead of time is very convenient.
-
Liz
I have no idea what the people who have complained about this recipe may have done wrong but I whipped this up for the first time tonight. Didn’t have a pie crust so made that first and while it chilled, I made the filling. While waiting for the dough to firm up a bit more, I popped the filling in the fridge for 15 min. Baked it for 55 min exactly and it was crunchy on top and gooey inside and it was definitely set. It is delicious. Added a scoop of vanilla bean on top. Great, easy recipe; just follow as is 🙂
-
Christy Denney
Thanks Liz! I appreciate the feedback.
-
Tracey
Oh snap, I put the choc chips and pecans in before beating in the butter, so I beat it all up together. I hope it still turns out ok. If not, I’ll try again. Thanks for the recipe!
-
Christy Denney
Should be totally fine!
-
L.
Could I use store bought cookie dough?
-
Christy Denney
Sure! It’s not quite the same though.
-
KP
Oh my goodness! Made this for a cookout….AMAZING! Everyone loved it. So easy to make and absolutely delicious! Thank you.
Christy Denney
So glad you liked it.
-
Sharon Stewart
I have now added an extra 40 minutes to the baking time, taking it out and checking it every ten minutes. Nothing but a gooey mess. I agree with the others who say there is something off in the recipe ingredients list. More flour? Less butter? Who knows? I just know I wasted a lot of ingredients and time trying to get this pie to come out to be edible. Recipe definitely needs some tweeking. Just wish I had read the comments before I baked the pie. Was looking forward to including this with our Easter dinner.
Christy Denney
Sorry Sharon. There are also hundreds of people who have made this with success. I’m sorry yours did not turn out.
-
Christine
I doubled the recipe, was making 2 and accidentally didn’t add enough butter was 1/4 cup shy and I also added coconut, it set up great the coconut added a good texture.
Christy Denney
I bet the coconut was great!
-
