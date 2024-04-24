Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (2024)

by Heather

written by Heather

Cute, fun and delicious chocolate covered gummy bears that are also top 8 allergen free! We’re making easy homemade, dairy free, and refined sugar free chocolate and then coating our assorted flavors gummy bears in it. Kids will flip for this fun treat!

Thank you to YumEarth for sponsoring this post.

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (1)

Chocolate covered gummy bears

Could these be any cuter? We’re taking delicious assorted gummy bears and wrapping each of them up in a double coating of homemade low sugar chocolate!

They’re actually incredibly easy to make, and take an already fun treat into something extra special.

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (2)

What allergens are excluded in these gummy bears covered in chocolate?

If you’re on the hunt for an allergen-free treat, this one is for you!

The YumEarth Assorted Flavor Gummy Bears we’re using exclude these allergens:

  • milk
  • eggs
  • fish
  • peanuts
  • shellfish
  • soy
  • tree nuts
  • wheat
  • sesame

And the homemade chocolate also excludes any of those allergens, making them safe for anyone looking for allergen-friendly chocolate treats.

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (3)

What you need for chocolate covered gummy bears

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (4)

How to make chocolate covered gummy bears

  1. You’ll begin making your chocolate by melting the cacao butter fully. You can either do this over a double boiler on the stovetop, or by heating in the microwave in a heat-safe bowl for 30-second increments until the cacao butter is melted.
  2. Once the cacao butter is fully melted, whisk in the maple syrup, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Whisk to combine.
  3. Pour the gummy bears into the homemade chocolate and mix to combine. Use a slotted spoon to remove the gummy bears, letting any excess chocolate drip off, and place them on a cooling rack with parchment paper lined under it.
  4. Chill the gummy bears in the fridge for 10 minutes, then dip the gummy bears into the chocolate a second time, removing them in the same way.
  5. Chill the gummy bears in the fridge for 10 more minutes, then enjoy!
Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (5)

More tips for this recipe

Looking to make it more professional-looking? Take your time individually dipping each gummy bear into the chocolate.

Use a fork to dip the gummy bear in the chocolate and place it face up on your cooling rack.

Taking the time to individually dip each gummy bear will give you a more polished look.

But if you’re short on time, simply mixing all the gummy bears at once will still leave you with a delicious chocolate gummy treat!

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (6)

More recipes you’ll love

  • Homemade low sugar chocolate (dairy free)
  • Blueberry gummies
  • Vegan oatmeal chocolate chip cookies
  • Dairy free jello salad

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (7)

5 from 1 vote

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears

Cute, fun and delicious chocolate covered gummy bears that are also top 8 allergen free! We’re making easy homemade, dairy free, and refined sugar free chocolate and then coating our assorted flavors gummy bears in it. Kids will flip for this fun treat!

Prep Time15 minutes mins

Cook Time0 minutes mins

Chill Time20 minutes mins

Course: Dessert, Snack

Cuisine: American

Keyword: chocolate, gummy bears

Servings: 10

Calories: 166kcal

Author: Heather

Instructions

  • You’ll begin making your chocolate by melting the cacao butter fully. You can either do this over a double boiler on the stovetop, or by heating in the microwave in a heat-safe bowl for 30-second increments until the cacao butter is melted.

  • Once the cacao butter is fully melted, whisk in the maple syrup, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Whisk to combine.

  • Pour the gummy bears into the homemade chocolate and mix to combine. Use a slotted spoon to remove the gummy bears, letting any excess chocolate drip off, and place them on a cooling rack with parchment paper lined under it.

  • Chill the gummy bears in the fridge for 10 minutes, then dip the gummy bears into the chocolate a second time, removing them in the same way.

  • Chill the gummy bears in the fridge for 10 more minutes, then enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 166kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 30mg | Potassium: 58mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Calcium: 10mg | Iron: 1mg

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (8)

If you try this Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears recipe, I’d love it if you left a star rating and comment below letting me know how it turned out!

XO

Heather

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (9)

Heather

