Chocolate Meltaways: A Fabulous Fudge Recipe (2024)

These chocolate meltaways are bite-sized, hand-held puddles of chocolate cream cheese fudge that are guaranteed to simply melt in your mouth.

Jump to Recipe

These mini milk chocolate meltaways are the perfect holiday treat for many reasons. They don’t take long to make, you don’t have to bake them, and they last in the fridge for up to two weeks. Not that they’ll last that long, as once you have a bite of one of these chocolate meltaways, you’ll be coming back for more. With a mouthwatering fudge center and a sugary exterior, these bite-sized treats literally melt in your mouth.

If you’re also looking for more candies made from cream cheese, check out cream cheese divinity and cream cheese mints.

Recipe Ingredients

Cream cheese (check out my easy homemade cream cheese recipe )

Butter

Cocoa powder

Vanilla

Lemon juice

Milk

Confectioner’s sugar

Place cream cheese and butter in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy, or about one to two minutes.

Add 1/2 cup of cocoa powder, vanilla, lemon juice, and milk, and beat again until fully mixed.

Add confectioner’s sugar, one cup at a time, beating well after each and scraping down the sides of the bowl, until thick and very sticky like cookie dough. You may not need all of the confectioner’s sugar, so stop when it has the consistency of cookie dough.

Stir together remaining cocoa powder and 1/4 cup confectioner’s sugar in a small bowl.

Pinch off small portions of the dough and roll into 1 inch balls. Roll each ball into the cocoa/sugar mixture. Tap to remove excess. Repeat until all dough is used.

You can use some silicone candy molds like those here. Otherwise, you can use a simple technique by pressing down lightly on top of each ball with the tines of a fork to flatten and imprint the design. Yep, so simple and it’s so easy to make these adorable bite-sized fudge treats!

(If you use the link above for the candy molds, please note Southernplate will receive a very small commission should you choose to purchase).

Store these chocolate candies covered, in the refrigerator, until ready to serve. These are decadent easy little treats!

Storage

You can store these chocolate meltaways in the fridge for up to two weeks, as long as all the ingredients were fresh when you made this recipe.

If you’d prefer to freeze them, seal them in an airtight container and place them in the freezer for up to one year.

Recipe Notes

Feeling minty? Drop 1/2 teaspoon of mint extract into your dough to instantly make mint chocolate meltaways!

Chocolate Meltaways Chocolate Fudge Meltaways are little bite-sized, hand-held puddles of chocolate cream cheese fudge that melt in your mouth! Print Recipe Pin Recipe See Also Mini Egg Nog Cupcakes Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 2 hours hours Total Time: 2 hours hours 5 minutes minutes Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: chocolate Servings: 50 -60 Calories: 24kcal Author: Stacey Lynn Ingredients 8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

3 tablespoons butter at room temperature

5 oz unsweetened cocoa powder split up into 1/2 cup (4oz) and 2 tbsp (1 oz)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

6-7 cups confectioner's sugar plus an additional 1/4 cup for dipping Instructions Place cream cheese and butter in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy, or about 1 to 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of cocoa powder, vanilla, lemon juice, and milk and beat again until well combined. 8 ounces cream cheese, 3 tablespoons butter, 5 oz unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon milk

Add 6 to 7 cups of confectioner's sugar, one cup at a time, beating well and scraping down the sides of the bowl after each addition. Keep adding sugar until the dough is sticky and thick like cookie dough. You will likely use at least 6 cups but may not need the whole 7. 6-7 cups confectioner's sugar

Stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder with 1/4 cup of confectioner's sugar in a small bowl until no lumps remain. Pinch dough off and form into one-inch balls before rolling in cocoa powder/sugar mixture. 5 oz unsweetened cocoa powder, 6-7 cups confectioner's sugar

Press down lightly on each ball with the tines of a fork to flatten and imprint a pattern. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. Can be stored in fridge for up to two weeks if all ingredients are fresh. Notes All nutritional calculations are approximate as can change depending on the ingredients chosen and the size of the meltaway created. Nutrition Serving: 1meltaway | Calories: 24kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g Tried this recipe?Mention @southernplate or tag #southernplate!

You may also like these chocolate candy and fudge recipes:

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls No Baking Necessary

Holly Jollies – Candy On A Budget; In A Hurry!

10 Favorite Christmas Candies

Chocolate Fudge That Can Take Over The World

To succeed in life you need three things: A wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone.

~Reba McEntire