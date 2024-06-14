Chocolate Oat Milk Recipe (2024)

This is so delicious! I love that there are now so many tasty alternatives to cow’s milk!

Wow! Thanks for this recipe – I make my own oat milk sometimes but hadn’t thought of making chocolate oat milk…. my kids will absolutely love this!

Definitely giving this one a try. I was actually looking for a dairy-free milk recipe, and having a chocolate one is all the more better. Thanks for all the tips.

Add the blended ingredients to a nut milk bag , or cheesecloth . Squeeze as much liquid out as possible into a glass container.

Place water, oats, cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and vanilla extract into a food processor. Blend until smooth and all ingredients are combined.

Make your own homemade chocolate oat milk ! This recipe is free of refined sugar and preservatives. It's ready in 10 minutes, has only 4 simple ingredients, and it's full of nutrients like antioxidants, iron, and magnesium!

Keep in an airtight container. A large mason jar works great! Store in the refrigerator. It will keep for up to 3-4 days. Before serving, shake vigorously as separation can occur while it’s sitting.

I do not recommend heating homemade oat milk. Since it is made without added stabilizers when it is heated it does what oats do, and becomes thick and sticky. I recommend my oat milk hot chocolate if you’re looking for a warmed-up version of this recipe.

This chocolate oat milk recipe is nutritious! It’s low in fat, and a good source of fiber and protein. Cacao powder is rich in nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and potassium. One serving is less than 200 calories.

Step 3: Transfer to a glass mason jar, or another airtight container. Chill in the refrigerator before serving!

Step 2: Add the blended ingredients to a nut milk bag , or cheesecloth . Squeeze as much liquid out as possible into a glass container.

Step 1: Place water, oats, cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and vanilla extract into a food processor. Blend until smooth and all ingredients are combined.

Pinch of Salt: Salt helps to bring out the sweetness of the maple syrup.

Maple Syrup: Maple syrup is a natural vegan sweetener. It is a good alternative to cane sugar because it is refined sugar-free. Alternatively, you could use a quarter cup of softened dates.

Cacao Powder: Rich in vitamins and minerals, cacao powder is a healthy alternative to cocoa powder. It’s rich in flavonoids and gives this milk a rich chocolate flavor.

Old Fashioned Rolled Oats: Be sure to use old-fashioned rolled oats, not steel-cut oats or quick oats. Quick oats are too soft, while steel-cut oats are too dense for oat milk.

But making your own plant milk at home is easier than you think! It only takes 10 minutes to create healthy homemade oat milk. Plain oat milk is great, but chocolate oat milk is even better! I mean, hello, chocolate! But what makes this chocolate milk better than others is that it not only tastes like a treat, but it’s healthy and made with natural sugar! It’s sweet, creamy, and has a deep chocolate flavor!

Have you ever tried to make your own dairy-free milk? From nut milk, and soy milk, to oat milk there are so many options. While store-bought plant milk is easy to purchase, it isn’t always the healthiest option. Store-bought plant milk has added stabilizers and sometimes added sugar.

It's a delicious chocolate treat with no dairy, no soy, no nuts, no gluten, no whatever. And the beta-glucans (big, scientific word for soluble fiber), extra vitamins (A, D2, riboflavin, B12) and calcium mean you can pretty much guzzle the stuff all afternoon.

While oat milk isn't much pricier than other plant milks or even organic cow's milk, it's even cheaper if you make it yourself. Just one cup of oats, which costs pennies at the supermarket, is enough to make two cups of milk.

Every once in a while, on a Friday when it's almost the weekend, it becomes my mission to get this feeling again. I discovered that mixing our Chocolate Oat Milk with cold brew coffee is better than anything I've ever gotten from a café.

Chocolate made with oat milk has a rich, creamy texture much like milk chocolate. Since oats typically have a milder flavor than nuts, oat milk imparts very little additional flavor to the chocolate, allowing the cocoa bean flavor to shine. The oats do give a slight malty, cereal flavor to the chocolate.

Oat milk may cause side effects like gas and bloat. Additionally, it may also interact with medications used for diabetes and may cause the blood sugar levels to go too low.

Depends. If you're aiming to lose weight or are diabetic, almond milk with its lower sugar and calorie content might be right for you. On the other side, oat milk is high in fiber and nutrients, which boosts heart health and immunity, and helps muscle grow.

Compared to other nondairy options like almond and rice milk, oat milk has more fiber (about 2 grams per cup) and protein (3 grams). But it's also higher in calories (120 per cup) and carbs (16 grams). If you prefer a lower-carb milk alternative, almond milk may be a better choice.

Oat milk contains a good quantity of fatty acids, protein, minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, and a variety of micronutrients and provides several health benefits, as it reduces blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, and prevents cancer (Jeske et al., 2018).

There are a number of reasons for the explosive growth of oat milk. One of these is that now more than ever, consumers are more mindful of their health, as well as their impact on the environment. “The production of oat milk results in lower levels of carbon emissions than other plants,” Pedro says.

Which milk is best for weight loss? According to an National Institutes of Health study, unsweetened almond milk has the fewest calories and aids in a low-carb diet. Almonds also contain a high content of monounsaturated fatty acids that are considered helpful in weight loss and weight management.

Super vegan friendly. Heat it up for a nice dairy-free hot chocolate. Or try pouring it on your cereal in the morning—amazing, trust me.

