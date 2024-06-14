Chocolate Oat Milk Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Alison Corey | This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclaimer.
Make your own homemade chocolate oat milk! This recipe is free of refined sugar and preservatives. It’s ready in 10 minutes, has only 4 simple ingredients, and it’s full of nutrients like zinc, iron, and magnesium!
Have you ever tried to make your own dairy-free milk? From nut milk, and soy milk, to oat milk there are so many options. While store-bought plant milk is easy to purchase, it isn’t always the healthiest option. Store-bought plant milk has added stabilizers and sometimes added sugar.
But making your own plant milk at home is easier than you think! It only takes 10 minutes to create healthy homemade oat milk. Plain oat milk is great, but chocolate oat milk is even better! I mean, hello, chocolate! But what makes this chocolate milk better than others is that it not only tastes like a treat, but it’s healthy and made with natural sugar! It’s sweet, creamy, and has a deep chocolate flavor!
💗 Why You’ll Love this Recipe
- Rich and Chocolatey
- Made With All Natural Ingredients
- Refined Sugar-Free
- Easy and Quick to Make
- Rich In Minerals and Vitamins
🥣 Ingredients and Notes
Old Fashioned Rolled Oats: Be sure to use old-fashioned rolled oats, not steel-cut oats or quick oats. Quick oats are too soft, while steel-cut oats are too dense for oat milk.
Cacao Powder: Rich in vitamins and minerals, cacao powder is a healthy alternative to cocoa powder. It’s rich in flavonoids and gives this milk a rich chocolate flavor.
Maple Syrup: Maple syrup is a natural vegan sweetener. It is a good alternative to cane sugar because it is refined sugar-free. Alternatively, you could use a quarter cup of softened dates.
Vanilla Extract: Brings out the flavor of the chocolate.
Pinch of Salt: Salt helps to bring out the sweetness of the maple syrup.
📋 How to Make Chocolate Oat Milk Step by Step
Step 1: Place water, oats, cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and vanilla extract into a food processor. Blend until smooth and all ingredients are combined.
Step 2: Add the blended ingredients to a nut milk bag, or cheesecloth. Squeeze as much liquid out as possible into a glass container.
Step 3: Transfer to a glass mason jar, or another airtight container. Chill in the refrigerator before serving!
❓ Recipe FAQS
Is chocolate oat milk healthy?
This chocolate oat milk recipe is nutritious! It’s low in fat, and a good source of fiber and protein. Cacao powder is rich in nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and potassium. One serving is less than 200 calories.
Can you warm homemade chocolate oat milk?
I do not recommend heating homemade oat milk. Since it is made without added stabilizers when it is heated it does what oats do, and becomes thick and sticky. I recommend my oat milk hot chocolate if you’re looking for a warmed-up version of this recipe.
How do you store and keep homemade oat milk?
Keep in an airtight container. A large mason jar works great! Store in the refrigerator. It will keep for up to 3-4 days. Before serving, shake vigorously as separation can occur while it’s sitting.
💭 Expert Tips
- Use cacao powder as a healthy alternative to cocoa powder. However, if you don’t have cacao powder, cocoa powder can be used as a substitute.
- This oat milk has a deep dark chocolate flavor. For a lighter chocolate taste, use 2 tablespoons of cacao powder.
- Adjust the sweetness to your preference. Add less maple syrup for a lightly sweetened beverage, and a few tablespoons more for a sweeter finish.
- Be sure to use a nut milk bag or cheesecloth. This will strain all the blended oats and leave you with a silky smooth creamy drink!
- Use certified gluten-free oat milk if you follow a gluten-free diet.
👩🏻🍳 How to Serve
- Drink it as a special treat.
- Use in your favorite smoothie recipes.
- Pour over your morning bowl of oats.
- Mix it into overnight oats.
- Pour over your favorite cereal.
- Add it to your morning coffee to create a mocha!
Recipe
Chocolate Oat Milk
Make your own homemade chocolate oat milk! This recipe is free of refined sugar and preservatives. It's ready in 10 minutes, has only 4 simple ingredients, and it's full of nutrients like antioxidants, iron, and magnesium!
By Alison Corey
Course: Drinks
Cuisine: American
Diet: Gluten Free, Vegan, Vegetarian
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 3 cups
Calories: 192kcal
Equipment
Ingredients
- 3 cups filtered water
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ¼ cup cacao powder
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- pinch salt
Instructions
Place water, oats, cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and vanilla extract into a food processor. Blend until smooth and all ingredients are combined.
Add the blended ingredients to a nut milk bag, or cheesecloth. Squeeze as much liquid out as possible into a glass container.
Chill in the refrigerator before serving!
Notes
How to Store and Keep
- Keep in an airtight container. A large mason jar works great! Store in the refrigerator. It will keep for up to 3-4 days. Before serving, shake vigorously as separation can occur while it’s sitting.
How to Serve
- Drink it as a special treat.
- Use in your favorite smoothie recipes.
- Pour over your morning bowl of oats.
- Mix it into overnight oats.
- Pour over your favorite cereal.
- Add it to your morning coffee to create a mocha!
Expert Tips for Making an Ultra Creamy and Delicious Chocolate Oat Milk
- If you don’t have cacao powder, cocoa powder can be used as a substitute.
- This oat milk has a deep dark chocolate flavor. For a lighter chocolate taste, use 2 tablespoons of cacao powder.
- Adjust the sweetness to your preference. Add less maple syrup for a lightly sweetened beverage, and a few tablespoons more for a sweeter finish.
- Be sure to use a nut milk bag or cheesecloth. This will strain all the blended oats and leave you with a silky smooth creamy drink!
Nutrition
Calories: 192kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 17mg | Potassium: 268mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 17g | Calcium: 60mg | Iron: 2mg
