Chocolate Peppermint Scones Recipe (video) (2024)

- December 22, 2015
- 4 comments
During the Christmas season, I love everything with a bit of chocolate and peppermint. These chocolate peppermint scones are rich, chocolate-y and filled with chunks of peppermint bark, melted into perfection! They’re drizzled with white chocolate and mint candies for more peppermint flavor! These are the perfect chocolate scones to enjoy with a cup of hot coffee or mocha. This recipe makes a large batch of scones so you’ll be able to enjoy them for a few days. They’re also great to give away as a treat or enjoy on Christmas morning!
My Peppermint Scones Video Tutorial!
Watch my YouTube video recipe for all the details and step-by-step instructions for making these chocolate peppermint scones!
Ingredients for Peppermint Scones
Here are the main ingredients you’ll need to make these Christmas scones:
- Unsalted Butter: use ice-cold butter for making the scone batter. I recommend cubing the butter, then placing it into the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Flour, Sugar, Baking Powder: for the scone batter.
- Cocoa Powder: I like to use Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder. It makes these scones extra rich and chocolate-y!
- Sour Cream: for the scone batter. It makes these scones extra moist.
- Peppermint Bark: use chopped peppermint bark or peppermint chocolate. If you can’t find peppermint chocolate, use regular chocolate chips and add 1 teaspoon peppermint extract into the dough.
- White Chocolate Chips: for garnishing the top.
- Candy Canes: use crushed candy canes for garnishing the scones.
How to Make Chocolate Peppermint Scones
Making these chocolate peppermint scones is super easy when using a food processor!
- Place the dry ingredients and the cold butter into a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form. If you don’t have a food processor, you can still make this recipe! Just use a pastry blender or two large forks to cut the cold butter into the flour. Transfer the flour and butter mixture into a large bowl.
- Next, add in the wet ingredients and gently mix the batter until a soft dough forms. The dough should be slightly sticky; try not to overwork the dough, otherwise it will become too dense.
- Fold in the chopped peppermint bark and then chill the dough for at least 30 minutes before baking. Bake at 375F for about 15 minutes.
- When done baking and cooling, drizzle with melted white chocolate and add more crushed peppermint candy on top for more peppermint flavor! Keep the scones stored in an airtight container.
Garnishing the Chocolate Scones
These festive holiday scones can be garnish with a white chocolate drizzle and crushed candy canes! Just place the white chocolate chips into the microwave and heat until melted. Then drizzle the chocolate over the cooled scones and add the crushed candy canes before the chocolate sets! This way, they will stick to the surface!
Chocolate Peppermint Scones Recipe (video)
45 minutes mins prep + 18 minutes mins cook + 30 minutes mins Chill time:
8 servings
The best chocolate scones for the Christmas season! These chocolate peppermint scones are drizzled with white chocolate and crushed candy canes!
Ingredients
US Customary - Metric
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cold butter
1/2 cup dark cocoa powder
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup sour creamSee AlsoGingerbread Latte Cookies Recipe
1 to 1 1/2 cups chopped peppermint bark or peppermint chocolate
1/4 cup white chocolate chips, melted, for garnish
2 to 3 crushed candy canes
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place the flour and cold butter into a food processor. Pulse for 30 seconds or until a fine crumb mixture forms. If you don't have a food processor, use a pastry blender or forks to break up the butter into small pieces. Transfer the flour-butter mixture into a large bowl and the remaining dry ingredients: cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder and salt.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, vanilla and sour cream. Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the liquid ingredients. Use a spatula, then your hands to form a soft and sticky dough. Add in the chopped peppermint bark and mix into the dough. Shape the dough into a ball then cover in plastic wrap; refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Once dough has chilled, place onto parchment paper. Use a roll pin to flatten the dough into a larger disk. Cut the dough into 8 equal pie cuts. Spread the dough apart to allow for expansion during baking.
Bake the scones in preheated oven for 18 minutes, just until set. Remove the scones from the baking pan and transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.
To garnish the scones, melt 1/2 cup white chocolate chips. Transfer the melted chocolate into a zip-lock bag or pastry bag and drizzle over the scones. Sprinkle crushed candy cane bits over the melted chocolate.
Keep scones stored in an air-tight container.
Nutrition
Calories: 469kcal | Carbohydrates: 50g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 31g | Saturated Fat: 19g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 9g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 86mg | Sodium: 322mg | Potassium: 370mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 21g | Vitamin A: 513IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 132mg | Iron: 7mg
Course:
- Dessert
- Pastries
Cuisine:
- American
Holiday:
- Christmas
4 comments
- Michelle Kiser
Curious to see if you can substitute peppermint extract for the vanilla…to boost flavor????
- tatyanaseverydayfood
Hi Michelle. Yes, you can add peppermint extract for more flavor! That’s a great idea! If you are using peppermint oil, be very careful and add very little. Oil is much stronger than extract, so double check the label!
- Terri
really enjoy your videos. Peppermint scones great taste, however my dough was very soft. Did not form as in the video.
- tatyanaseverydayfood
Hi Terri! I’m glad you were still able to enjoy them! Next time they’re too soft, place them into the refrigerator to chill. After a few hours, the dough will be much firmer and easier to work with.
