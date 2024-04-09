Chocolate Peppermint Scones Recipe (video) (2024)

During the Christmas season, I love everything with a bit of chocolate and peppermint. These chocolate peppermint scones are rich, chocolate-y and filled with chunks of peppermint bark, melted into perfection! They’re drizzled with white chocolate and mint candies for more peppermint flavor! These are the perfect chocolate scones to enjoy with a cup of hot coffee or mocha. This recipe makes a large batch of scones so you’ll be able to enjoy them for a few days. They’re also great to give away as a treat or enjoy on Christmas morning!

My Peppermint Scones Video Tutorial!

Watch my YouTube video recipe for all the details and step-by-step instructions for making these chocolate peppermint scones!

Ingredients for Peppermint Scones

Here are the main ingredients you’ll need to make these Christmas scones:

Unsalted Butter: use ice-cold butter for making the scone batter. I recommend cubing the butter, then placing it into the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Flour, Sugar, Baking Powder: for the scone batter.

Cocoa Powder: I like to use Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder. It makes these scones extra rich and chocolate-y!

Sour Cream: for the scone batter. It makes these scones extra moist.

for the scone batter. It makes these scones extra moist. Peppermint Bark: use chopped peppermint bark or peppermint chocolate. If you can’t find peppermint chocolate, use regular chocolate chips and add 1 teaspoon peppermint extract into the dough.

White Chocolate Chips: for garnishing the top.

for garnishing the top. Candy Canes: use crushed candy canes for garnishing the scones.

How to Make Chocolate Peppermint Scones

Making these chocolate peppermint scones is super easy when using a food processor! Place the dry ingredients and the cold butter into a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form. If you don’t have a food processor, you can still make this recipe! Just use a pastry blender or two large forks to cut the cold butter into the flour. Transfer the flour and butter mixture into a large bowl. Next, add in the wet ingredients and gently mix the batter until a soft dough forms. The dough should be slightly sticky; try not to overwork the dough, otherwise it will become too dense. Fold in the chopped peppermint bark and then chill the dough for at least 30 minutes before baking. Bake at 375F for about 15 minutes. When done baking and cooling, drizzle with melted white chocolate and add more crushed peppermint candy on top for more peppermint flavor! Keep the scones stored in an airtight container.

Garnishing the Chocolate Scones

These festive holiday scones can be garnish with a white chocolate drizzle and crushed candy canes! Just place the white chocolate chips into the microwave and heat until melted. Then drizzle the chocolate over the cooled scones and add the crushed candy canes before the chocolate sets! This way, they will stick to the surface!

