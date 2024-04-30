Chocolate pine cones recipe | how to make Chocolate pine cones (2024)

08 Dec Chocolate pine cones recipe

Posted at 18:21hin International, Kids favourite, Sweets/Desserts by blessmyfoodbypayal0 Comments 1 Like

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Last Updated on November 16, 2021 by blessmyfoodbypayal

Chocolate pine cones recipe | how to make Chocolate pine cones with step wise pictorial and video method. No bake no cook Christmas special dessert.

We saw these pine cones last year on facebook. These were made & uploaded by one of our relatives for their daughter’s Christmas theme party at her school.

Don’t know how it was made by her, but it fascinated us so much that we too wanted to try this.

Alas! This recipe belongs to christmas and we saw it when the Christmas was over.

Kept it in mind for next christmas and here’s the Christmas.

ABOUT THE PRESENT RECIPE

Just by mere viewing the picture and making little calculations, we guessed how it can be made.

The outer leafy part was made of chocos and inner part was some kind of fudge.

It was bit of an exercise to play with the thoughts and draw the final map of the dish.

The first idea was to make the chocolate flavored fudge. And for that, we used the Chocolate flavoured cream biscuits.

Turned it into a fudge by wetting it with Chocolate syrup and milk. Simple.

FLEXIBLE RECIPE

Why we are calling it flexible recipe is because you need not to be follow the footsteps blindly and can create it with your own ideas also.

Like, instead of biscuits, you can use some leftover cake bread or Chocolate brownie.

Also, instead of new and crisp biscuits, you can use some leftover biscuits which have turned soggy and no one is eating them.

Whatever you are using, make it look like a fudge using nutella, peanut butter or cream cheese or other way you find on your own.

Likewise if you don’t get chocos, you can use Chocolate cereal or almond slivers.

So, what’s your take on this?

Isn’t it so flexible?

Also See

Vegan christmas fruit cake (non alcoholic)

Stained glass sugar cookies

No bake fresh fruits and nuts cake

STEP WISE PICTORIAL RECIPE OF CHOCOLATE PINE CONES

Put all the biscuits in a grinder jar and grind to a fine powder. Transfer powdered biscuits in a bowl. Add Chocolate syrup and mix well. Now add very little milk and bring mixture together to make a dough. Remember, don’t knead the dough. Divide the dough into 2 parts. Roll one part into conical shape. Likewise shape the another part of dough too. Now start arranging chocos all around so that they look like pine cones. Place in refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes or untill firm. Serve after dusting with powdered sugar.

Enjoy.

NOTES

Can use any brand of chocolate cookies of your choice. Be careful while adding milk. Add very little at a time and add more only if required. The consistency of dough must be tight. Refrigerate the dough if it turns little soft.

CHOCOLATE PINE CONES RECIPE – RECIPE CARD

See Also Rhubarb Dessert Recipe Chocolate pine cones recipe | how to make Chocolate pine cones blessmyfoodbypayal Chocolate pine cones recipe is a simple and easy no cook dessert with the christmas theme. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Resting time 15 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine world Servings 2 Ingredients 24 Chocolate flavoured Biscuits

2 tbsp chocolate syrup

1 tbsp milk more/less

Handful of chocos

Powdered sugar for dusting Instructions Put all the biscuits in a grinder jar and grind to a fine powder.

Transfer powdered biscuits in a bowl.

Add Chocolate syrup and mix well.

Now add very little milk and bring mixture together to make a dough. Remember, don't knead the dough.

Divide the dough into 2 parts.

Roll one part into conical shape. Likewise shape the another part of dough too.

Now start arranging chocos all around so that they look like pine cones.

Place in refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes or untill firm.

Serve after dusting with powdered sugar. Notes Can use any brand of chocolate cookies of your choice. Be careful while adding milk. Add very little at a time and add more only if required. The consistency of dough must be tight. Refrigerate the dough if it turns little soft. Keyword chocolate pine cones, edible pine cones, pine cones recipe