Chocolate Salami Recipe - Vegan on Board (2024)

Published: Dec 20, 2019 · Updated: Oct 18, 2020 · This post may contain affiliate links · We donate 10% of our profits to support good causes.

Jump to Recipe 8 Comments Pin Save

This decadently delicious chocolate salami is always a hit! Surprise your guests with this no bake dessert when you reveal the rich chocolate, fruit and nut filled inside. It makes a great edible Christmas gift too!

Where does chocolate salami come from?

In Portugal the salame de chocolate is a very popular tea time treat. They traditionally make it using Maria biscuits, a plain, slightly sweet round biscuit that originated in England, but became very popular across Europe. The recipe classically uses butter and raw eggs.

And in Italy the salame di cioccolato is very popular family treat served with coffee. It's especially enjoyed at Christmas time.

Vegan Chocolate Salami

It's not often that we try and make a recipe that looks like meat on purpose! But it's the time of year when baking is at it's most whimsical, so we decided to throw ourselves into creating a vegan version of chocolate salami that's just as indulgent!

Our chocolate salami is eggless and dairy free, so perfect for anyone who is allergic, or anyone who wants to avoid raw eggs. And all our plant based friends too!

Ingredient tips

Chocolate

Use good quality vegan dark chocolate. For a sweeter chocolate salami use 50% cocoa content chocolate, often called 'cooking chocolate'. Or for a darker, more rich flavour, use 70% cocoa content.

Biscuits / Cookies

We used rich tea biscuits, but you can also use any other plain biscuits. Look for Marie or Maria biscuits if you are in Spain or Portugal. For our German and Austrian friends vegan Butterkeks will be the most similar. And for our lovely friends across the pond try you can use vegan graham crackers or other vegan cookies.

You can also get experimenting and try other biscuits for a fun twist! Why not try Oreos, Biscoff or even our favourite Austrian cookies Mannerschnitten.

Fruit and Nuts

You can easily customise this chocolate salami recipe by varying your choice of fruit and nuts. Try cranberries and pistachios for a very festive red and green combination. Try almonds and raisins, coconut and cherry, or just a mix of anything you fancy!

Step by step

Here's a visual overview of how to shape the chocolate salami, for more help watch the video too!

It's pretty easy to make, but our top tip is to finely chop up your biscuits, fruit and nuts. That way the salami will roll and hold together best.

Variations and substitutions

If you are making this chocolate salami as a gift, then you can wrap it in parchment paper and ribbon, with a handwritten tag. You could also print out the recipe to include with it!

For gluten free, just use vegan gluten free cookies or biscuits.

For a nut free version, use seeds such as sunflower and pumpkin.

If you do vary the fruit and nuts, try to stick to the quantities listed in the recipe, otherwise you will find you try and add too much filling and your salami won't hold together well. (Yep, we learnt that from experience!)

We hope you have fun making our chocolate salami! Come back soon and try our other vegan sweet treats that also make great edible gifts.

These No Bake Chocolate Cookies (with just three ingredients!)

Our festive Vegan Rum Truffles

And these melt in the mouth Vegan Vanillekipferl Crescent Cookies

📖 Recipe