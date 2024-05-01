Chocolate Soufflé Recipe for Two (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read mydisclosure policy.

Today’s Chocolate Soufflé Recipe with a dollop of fresh Kahlua whipped cream is the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert for two. Light and luscious, these tasty chocolate souffle cakes made with Dutch process cocoa powder and egg whites come out of the oven with a slightly gooey center.

Dust them immediately with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream and even a few fresh raspberries, if you like.

Baked in individual ramekins, this classic French dessert may sound fancy, but it’s actually a very quick and simple recipe. Keep reading for my tips and instructions for making this delicious mini dessert.

How to Make Chocolate Soufflés for Two

STEP 1 | Prepare the ramekins

STEP 2 | Make the chocolate base

STEP 3 | Beat egg white

STEP 4 | Bake until set.

How to Make Kahlua Whipped Cream

More Valentine’s Day Desserts!

Ingredients1x2x3x

Soufflés

Kahlua Whipped Cream

Instructions

Whipped Cream

Notes

Nutrition

I firstservedindividual Chocolate Soufflés with Kahluawhipped cream for ourValentine date night a couple of years ago. Aboutthis time last year, John asked if I would be makingthose chocolatedesserts again.It seemsmyChocolateSouffléwereindeed pretty tasty and memorable enough to become a new Valentine tradition!

Believe it or not, this decadent dessert can be easily prepared in just thirty minutes. This lighter chocolate soufflé recipe only uses egg whites, saving a few calories. If you want to save even more, skip the whipped cream and serve them only with a dusting of powdered sugar and garnish with fresh raspberries — even served this way is still a really special treat!

STEP 1 | Prepare the ramekins

If you bake cakes, you’re familiar with greasing and flouring the pan so that the cake rises in the pan and releases easily. The same goes for a soufflé, only you use sugar instead of flour. Lightly coat 6-ounce ramekins with cooking spray, then sprinkle the insides with a teaspoon of sugar, turning to coat completely.

STEP 2 | Make the chocolate base

Use can use regular unsweetened cocoa powder in this recipe, but I like to use Dutch process cocoa powder because it results in a richer, dark chocolate flavor. The chocolate base consists of sugar, flour, cocoa powder, and milk — seriously, that’s it! Add these ingredients to a saucepan. Cook until the sugar melts and the mixture is smooth.

STEP 3 | Beat egg white

Beat the egg white until soft peaks begin to form. Start to gradually add sugar and continue beating JUST until stiff peaks form. Do not over beat.

Add about half the beaten egg white into the chocolate mixture, gently and slowly folding them in with a rubber spatula. Then, add the rest of the egg white in the same manner.

STEP 4 | Bake until set.

Add the mixture to the ramekins and give them a gentle tap to level the batter. Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. The soufflés should rise above the lip of the ramekins and be set on top.

How to Make Kahlua Whipped Cream

The secret to making fresh whipped cream at home is starting with cold ingredients as well as a cold metal bowl and beaters.

Place the bowl and beaters for your electric mixer in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar to the bowl and begin mixing at high speed until stiff peaks begin to form. Slowly add in a tablespoon of Kahlua and continue mixing a few more seconds until it is incorporated. Use immediately or refrigerate.

I like this chocolate dessert because it is not overly sweet, but still feels indulgent! Keep in mind that this dessert is best served immediately, as the soufflés will start to slightly deflate once they are removed from the oven.

Chocolate Soufflés for Two with Kahlua Whipped Cream Author: Sheila Thigpen Light and luscious, these tasty chocolate soufflé cakes made with Dutch process cocoa powder and egg whites come out of the oven with a slightly gooey center that melts in your mouth. 4.69 from 16 votes PRINT RECIPE PIN RECIPE RATE SAVE Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Chocolate Desserts Cuisine American See Also Our Favorite Pudding Recipes Servings 2 servings Calories 428 kcal Ingredients Soufflés Cooking spray

4-5 tablespoons sugar divided

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons Dutch process cocoa powder or unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1 large egg white Kahlua Whipped Cream 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 tablespoon Kahlua Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°.

Lightly coat two 6-ounce ramekins with cooking spray. Sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon sugar, turning to coat all sides.

Whisk together 2 tablespoons sugar, flour, cocoa powder, and milk in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir for a couple of minutes until the sugar has melted and the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and cool for 4 minutes, then stir in the vanilla.

While the mixture cools, beat the egg white at high speed until soft peaks form. Add 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon at a time, and beat until there are stiff peaks (do not over beat).

Gently fold half the beaten egg whites into the chocolate mixture; then gently fold in remaining egg whites.

Spoon the batter into the prepared ramekins. The ramekins should be filled at least three-quarters full. Tap them gently a couple of times to level the batter.

Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake in for 15 minutes or until puffy and set.

Remove from the oven and dust lightly with powdered sugar. Serve immediately with whipped cream and fresh raspberries, if desired. Whipped Cream While you prepare the batter, place a metal mixing bowl and beaters into the freezer (about 10 minutes).

Remove the bowl and whisk from the freezer. Add the powdered sugar and heavy whipping cream to the bowl.

Beat on high with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Slowly add the Kahlua until incorporated. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Notes Cooking Light, 2007 You make substitute 1 teaspoon vanilla extract for the Kahlua in the whipped cream. Nutrition Serving: 1gCalories: 428kcalCarbohydrates: 49gProtein: 5gFat: 22gSaturated Fat: 14gPolyunsaturated Fat: 7gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 68mgSodium: 53mgFiber: 1gSugar: 43g Life Love and Good Food does not claim to be a registered dietician or nutritionist. Nutritional information shared on this site is only an estimate. We recommend running the ingredients through an online nutritional calculator if you need to verify any information. Keyword chocolate, cocoa powder, dessert for two, pudding, ramekins, souffle Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was.