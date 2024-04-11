Chocolate Spread Star Bread Recipe (Step by Step) - The Sweet Balance (2024)

Chocolate Spread Star Bread looks beautiful and is deliciously indulgent. Although it might look complicated, it’s actually very easy to make the dough and shape it into a star. And you get to dig into this chocolatey heaven after! It’s perfect for Christmas or any other occasion.

Customise your star bread

I used Pan di Stelle spread but you can use Nutella or any chocolate spread that you like. You can switch it up and make it more festive by using a cranberry or raspberry jam and fresh fruit, or give it a warm spice kick with a cinnamon + sugar + butter mixture.As for the dough, it is the same sweet yeast dough that I use to make cinnamon rolls. If you prefer you can shape them into rolls, buns, or knots instead of a star.


How to make star bread – Step by step instructions

  1. Roll 1 layer of the dough into a circle on parchment paper.
  2. Spread a thick layer of chocolate spread. Repeat 3 times.
  3. Make a dent with the edges of a plate and trim edges. Mark circle with a glass.
  4. Slice into 4 triangles (leaving the circle whole), then 8 triangles, then 16 strips.
  5. Grab 2 adjacent strips and twist in opposite directions (away from each other) twice.
  6. Pinch edges together. Repeat all around until you have 8 points.
  7. Let rest for 30 minutes covered in plastic wrap. Lightly brush the dough with egg whites.

The result is really pretty and super yummy. Chocolate star bread is the perfect treat to share with friends or family. Have some fun pulling at the edges and then the best part…the delicious ultra chocolatey centre is so good, it’s worth fighting over.

See Also
The Best Gluten Free Challah Bread Recipe | Easy and Delicious!Russian Tea Cakes Recipe - Classic Christmas Snowball Cookies!20 Best Trisha Yearwood RecipesBrown Butter Honey-Glazed Carrots Recipe | Little Spice Jar

As always, let me know if you make this, I’d love to see!

Happy indulging,

Kim x

For more buns, donuts & rolls recipes, click here. For more holiday & seasonal recipes click here.

Yield: 18 servings

See Also
Vegan Broccoli Casserole Recipe

Chocolate Spread Star Bread Recipe (Step by Step) - The Sweet Balance (7)

Chocolate Spread Star Bread looks beautiful and is deliciously indulgent. Although it might look complicated, it's actually very easy to make the dough and shape it into a star.

And you get to dig into this chocolatey heaven after! It's perfect for Christmas or any other occasion.

Prep Time 1 hour 15 minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes

Rest Time 2 hours

Total Time 3 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

Sweet Yeast Dough

  • 2 3/4 cups 00' flour
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tsp dry instant yeast
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 medium egg

Other

  • 3/4 cup chocolate spread (Pan di Stelle, Nutella, or other)
  • 1 egg white
  • Powdered sugar

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, yeast and salt. In a separate bowl, gently melt together the butter and milk. Once it's warm (not hot), pour into the dry ingredients and stir everything together. Add the vanilla and egg and use your hands to form into a dough. On a floured surface, knead and stretch gently for around 6 minutes. To test if the dough is ready, gently press with your fingertip. The dough should spring back.
  2. Lightly oil a large glass bowl, place the dough inside and cover in plastic wrap and a kitchen towel. Let dough rise for around 1 1/2 hours. Once the dough has risen (around double its original size), punch it back down. Divide into 4 equal balls of dough (weigh to ensure they are equal) for 4 layers.
  3. (Step by step photos below). Roll out one of the doughs thinly into a 25cm circle on parchment paper. Warm chocolate spread to an easily spreadable consistency and evenly spread a thick layer onto the dough. Roll out another 25cm circle of dough and repeat process until you have 4 layers of dough and 3 layers of spread in between.
  4. Gently go over the dough with a rolling pin to combine layers together. Make a circular dent with the edges of a large plate and trim off the excess to create a neat circle. Make a smaller circle dent in the centre with an upside down glass.
  5. Slice the dough into 4 equal triangles (as you would a pizza) but leaving the circle in the middle whole. Again slice each triangle in half and repeat until you have 16 strips all around the circle. Grab 2 adjacent strips and twist in opposite directions (away from each other) twice then pinch edges together. Repeat all around until you have 8 points.
  6. Let rest for 30 minutes covered in plastic wrap or parchment. Pre-heat oven to 180°c. Lightly brush the dough with egg whites. Bake for around 12-15 minutes or until golden. Let cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy!

Notes

    • Storage: Store in an airtight container in a cool dry place for up to a week.
    • Yeast: To check if your yeast is still ok, simply mix 1 tsp of yeast, 1/2 tsp of sugar and 2 tbsp of warm water and set aside for 10 minutes. If it bubbles, it means it is still active.
    • Filling: Instead of chocolate spread, you can also fill the bread with jam and fruit or a cinnamon roll spread (butter, sugar, and cinnamon). For added crunch, you can also add crushed cookies.
    • Dough: This recipe is for a sweet yeast dough, which is the same one I use to make cinnamon rolls. If you prefer you can shape into rolls instead of a star.
    • Shaping: You can find step by step photos below. Scroll to the top of the blog post to find simplified instructions to go along with the photos on how to shape the star bread.


    Chocolate Spread Star Bread Recipe (Step by Step) - The Sweet Balance (8)

Chocolate Spread Star Bread Recipe (Step by Step) - The Sweet Balance (9)

bunschocolatechocolate spreadChristmasdoughfestivenutellapan di stellerollsseasonalxmasyeast

Chocolate Spread Star Bread Recipe (Step by Step) - The Sweet Balance (2024)
Top Articles
Recipe This | Air Fryer Banana Bread
LIMITED NUMBER - AUTOGRAPHED COPY — TASTING PARIS - 100 Recipes to Eat Like a Local — By Clotilde Dusoulier
Jaka jest wartość rynkowa rynku finansowego?
Jaka jest wartość kapitału własnego w finansach?
Latest Posts
Darth Maul Inspired Popcorn | Star Wars Recipe
Recipe This | Avocado On Toast In The Air Fryer
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6622

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.