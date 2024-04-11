Chocolate Spread Star Bread Recipe (Step by Step) - The Sweet Balance (2024)

Chocolate Spread Star Bread looks beautiful and is deliciously indulgent. Although it might look complicated, it’s actually very easy to make the dough and shape it into a star. And you get to dig into this chocolatey heaven after! It’s perfect for Christmas or any other occasion.
Customise your star bread
I used Pan di Stelle spread but you can use Nutella or any chocolate spread that you like. You can switch it up and make it more festive by using a cranberry or raspberry jam and fresh fruit, or give it a warm spice kick with a cinnamon + sugar + butter mixture.As for the dough, it is the same sweet yeast dough that I use to make cinnamon rolls. If you prefer you can shape them into rolls, buns, or knots instead of a star.
How to make star bread – Step by step instructions
- Roll 1 layer of the dough into a circle on parchment paper.
- Spread a thick layer of chocolate spread. Repeat 3 times.
- Make a dent with the edges of a plate and trim edges. Mark circle with a glass.
- Slice into 4 triangles (leaving the circle whole), then 8 triangles, then 16 strips.
- Grab 2 adjacent strips and twist in opposite directions (away from each other) twice.
- Pinch edges together. Repeat all around until you have 8 points.
- Let rest for 30 minutes covered in plastic wrap. Lightly brush the dough with egg whites.
The result is really pretty and super yummy. Chocolate star bread is the perfect treat to share with friends or family. Have some fun pulling at the edges and then the best part…the delicious ultra chocolatey centre is so good, it’s worth fighting over.
As always, let me know if you make this, I’d love to see!
Happy indulging,
Kim x
For more buns, donuts & rolls recipes, click here. For more holiday & seasonal recipes click here.
