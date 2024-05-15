Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

By Yummiest Food

CHRISTMAS CRANBERRY BRIE PUFF PASTRY STARS – Quick and Easy appetizer perfect for Christmas! Puff pastry stars topped with brie and cranberry sauce!

Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (1)

These Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars make a super easy appetizer for your holiday parties. Something I love about this recipe is you need only 5 ingredients: puff pastry, brie, cranberry sauce, egg and fresh thyme to garnish.

Holiday entertaining is one of my favorite things. I love planning and preparing food for my family and friends and appetizer are my favorite. For these simple Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars, I just used ready rolled puff pastry which is available at most grocery stores.

I roll out the puff pastry sheet onto floured surface, use a star-shaped cookie cutter to cut out individual pastry stars, place half of pastry stars on the on baking sheet, then using a beaten egg, apply a thin layer of egg wash to the top of pastry stars then top with another puff pastry star then repeat with apply a thin layer of egg wash to the top of pastry star. I baked them for 8-10 minutes, until the stars are puffed and golden then take out puff pastry stars of the oven and cut small slices off brie and place on top of each pastry stars and place back in the oven for 1-2 minutes to melt and bubble the brie.

Then tool them out of the oven and spooned a little cranberry sauce in each pastry stars. You can also bake them with cranberry sauce, but I preferred the fresher flavor that the cranberries had when I did not bake them. I finished these with a little fresh thyme. You can leave it out if you want, but it really adds an extra layer of flavor, so try it before you decide.

Brie can be served a variety of ways but the most popular is heating it in the oven and then topping it with cranberry sauce, other fruits or nuts. You can also wrap it in a crescent sheet or puff pastry sheet before baking it or you can serve brie with sliced crackers or baguette.

If you are looking for a new festive appetizer or snack option that it’s quick to put together, these Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars are just the thing. Quick, easy and totally delicious Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars are festive holiday appetizer. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!

Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2)Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (3)

Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars Recipe

Prep time:

Cook time:

Total time:

Serves:20 pastry

CHRISTMAS CRANBERRY BRIE PUFF PASTRY STARS – Quick and Easy appetizer perfect for Christmas! Puff pastry stars topped with brie and cranberry sauce!

Ingredients

  • 14 oz ready rolled puff pastry
  • 1 egg
  • 6 oz brie cheese
  • ½ cup cranberry sauce
  • Fresh thyme, optional to garnish

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 360F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper
  2. Roll out the puff pastry sheet onto a floured surface
  3. Use a star-shaped cookie cutter to cut out individual pastry stars
  4. Place half of the pastry stars on the on a baking sheet
  5. Using a beaten egg, apply a thin layer of egg wash to the top of pastry stars
  6. Top with another puff pastry star then repeat with applying a thin layer of egg wash to the top of pastry star
  7. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the stars are puffed and golden
  8. Take out puff pastry stars of the oven
  9. Cut small slices off brie and place on top of each pastry stars and place back in the oven for 1-2 minutes to melt and bubble the brie
  10. Remove puff pastry stars from oven and place on a plate
  11. Spoon a small amount of the cranberry sauce on top of the brie and a few fresh thyme leaves
  12. Serve immediately

Notes

They are best straight from the oven, but if you want to get ahead you could bake, cool, cover and store the puff pastry stars without the brie and cranberries a day or two beforehand. Then place in the oven for 2-3 minutes to heat through before adding the brie.


Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (9)

  Vickye Lowry says

    I haven’t made this yet but I can’t wait. Thank you for sharing.

Christmas Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Stars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)
