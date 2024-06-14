Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (2024)

Pin
This Christmas Lasagna is packed with so much flavor thanks to the Italian sausage, bell peppers, basil, and the blend of 3 kinds of cheese! It’s my family’s favorite sausage lasagna, and I know it will be your family’s, too!
This Grape Salad is a fun and festive side dish to serve alongside this lasagna.
Christmas Lasagna
Christmas will be here before you know it and so will holiday guests. Does it make you nervous or excited? Maybe a little of both? Do you know what you will be cooking to feed them?
It can be a little stressful to find a recipe large enough to feed everyone as well a recipe that everyone will actually eat. That’s right where this recipe comes in. I’ve got a recipe for you that will leave you wanting more.
Today I have an easy and festive lasagna recipe to share with you that will feed a crowd: Sausage and peppers Holiday Lasagna. I love the combination of hot Italian sausage and peppers; it’s comforting, livens the taste buds, and warms the soul on a winter’s day. That’s why those recipe elements work so beautifully in this Italian Sausage Lasagna recipe.
I like making this homemade lasagna recipe when I have guests in town because it makes a TON of food, they’re easy to throw together, and you can prep them ahead of time. All you need is a leafy salad and some garlic bread or garlic cheese breadsticks and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded meal!
To make this sausage lasagna festive, I used some of the chopped red and green bell peppers to make a Christmas tree. You can use whatever colored bell peppers you can find or have on hand. Add a little Christmas tree on this traditional lasagna to make this Italian recipe a super fun and festive dinner.
Sometimes, my family does an Italian themed Christmas Eve dinner and this recipe is my go-to! Try it out and see how much everyone loves this Italian Sausage Lasagna!
Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe Questions Answered:
How many layers should a lasagna have?
There should be at least 3 layers in your lasagna. After that, it is up to you. The more layers the better I say. However, be careful that you have a pan deep enough to hold that much food!
What is lasagna called in Italy?
The Italian name for noodles used in lasagna is Lasagne. In Italy, lasagna is actually known as the pot the food is cooked in.
Is lasagna really Italian?
In Italy, lasagna is not typically an everyday meal. In fact, lasagna did not originally come from Italy. It can be traced all the way back to Ancient Greece. The word lasagna comes from the Greek word Laganon which was the first known form of pasta.
How to make Christmas Lasagna:
- First, preheat oven to 350 degrees and then boil the lasagna noodles as directed. Drain and set aside.
- Save ⅓ of each bell pepper for the Christmas tree design but cut the remaining parts of the bell pepper.
- In a skillet brown the sausage for 2 minutes and then add in the bell peppers, onions, and garlic powder. Continue baking until the sausage is browned and cooked through.
- Next, use a mixer to beat the cream cheese for 1 minute.
- Then add the milk in a steady stream to combine.
- Now, place the cream cheese in another bowl and mix on low speed until creamy.
- Next, in another bowl combine the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Reserve 1 ½ cups and set aside. Next, add the remaining cheese and cream cheese mixture and until the cheese is evenly distributed.
- Now drain the fat from the sausage mixture and stir in the sauce water, and basil until combined. Next, spread ⅓ of the sausage and sauce mixture into the bottom of a pan. Layer with 3 noodles and half the cream cheese mixture. Repeat layering process until complete.
- Next, using the bell peppers create a Christmas tree design on the top of the lasagna.
- Finally, bake for 45 minutes. Then remove the foil and bake for another 15 minutes. Enjoy!
Cook’s Note – Italian Sausage Lasagna:
- The holidays can be a busy time, to make things easier prep the lasagna in the morning and keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to bake it.
- This lasagna also freezes well. Just defrost it in the refrigerator overnight and then add 20-30 minutes of cooking time to the cooking time in the instructions below.
Disclosure:This post for Christmas Lasagna: a Sausage Lasagna Recipe includes affiliate links.
Cook’s Tools – Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe:
- covered skillet
- wooden spoon
- pasta pot
- handheld mixer
- mixing bowls
- lasagna pan
4.82 from 11 votes
Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe
Author Jillian - a Food, Folks and Fun original!
Prep Time 30 minutes minutes
Cook Time 1 hour hour
Total Time 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes
12 people
This Christmas Lasagna is packed with so much flavor thanks to the Italian sausage, bell peppers, basil, and the blend of 3 kinds of cheese! It's my family's favorite sausage lasagna, and I know it will be your family's, too!
Ingredients
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 large green bell pepper
- 12 lasagna noodles
- 1 pound hot Italian sausage
- 1 large yellow onion diced
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 16 ounces cream cheese softened
- ⅔ cup milk
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves chopped
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese divided
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese divided
- 24-ounce jar pasta sauce
Instructions
Move oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Boil the lasagna as per the package instructions, drain and set aside.
If you’re making the Christmas tree design on top of your lasagna as I did, then reserve 1/3 of each bell pepper. Dice the remaining parts of the bell peppers, and set aside.
In a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat brown the sausage for 2 minutes, breaking chunks apart with the back of a wooden spoon. Add in the diced bell peppers, onions, and garlic powder and cook until the sausage is browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes.
While the sausage is cooking, use a mixer to beat the cream cheese for 1 minute.
With the mixer on low, add the milk in a steady stream to combine.
Increase mixer speed to medium and continue to mix until light and creamy and there are no more lumps, about 2-3 minutes.
In a medium-sized bowl, combine the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and lightly toss with your fingers. Reserve 1-1/2 cups (half of the cheese), and set aside. Add the remaining cheese to cream cheese mixture and mix until the cheese is evenly distributed.
Drain the fat from the sausage mixture, and stir in the sauce, water, and basil until combined. Spread ⅓ of the sausage and sauce mixture into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan; layer with 3 noodles and half the cream cheese mixture. Add another layer of 3 noodles, then half the remaining sausage mixture, followed by 3 more noodles. Layer the remaining cream cheese mixture, the last 3 noodles, sausage mixture and reserved 1½ cups of cheese. Use the reserved bell peppers to make your Christmas tree design.
Cover the lasagna with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped basil.
Nutrition
Serving: 1slice | Calories: 487kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 32g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 92mg | Sodium: 954mg | Potassium: 514mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 1495IU | Vitamin C: 34.2mg | Calcium: 272mg | Iron: 1.9mg
did you love this recipe?
Share it with me on Facebook and find more recipes on foodfolksandfun for more!
This Christmas Lasagna recipe first appeared on FFF on December 11, 2013. I’ve recently updated the pictures, and you can see some of the originals below.
Cute idea to make a christmas tree on the lasagna!
Reply
Lasagna is my favorite dish of all time 🙂 I can eat it everyday
Reply
Christmas lasagna, how fun! I love going with non-traditional fare for some holidays… and this looks delicious!
Reply
Lasagna is such a great classic comfort dish! Always good for the season and LOVE the little tree you did in the middle!!
Reply
Lasagna is so delicious and a surprise to the family when served. The presentation to this dish is so festive.
Reply
Oh My Gosh Finally! Thank you Thank you! best Christmas gift to us ever!
Reply
I must admit I have never thought of lasagne as a Christmas dish. But, when it comes to feeding the crowds it is perfect and delicious. I am in love with the way you are decorated the top of it.
Reply
YUM! I love this lasagna!
Reply
I’m so glad you loved the recipe!
Reply
I’ve been looking for something new to make Christmas Eve and not I’m totally making your lasagna. Will make it ahead of time this weekend -great recipe!
Reply
Very festive, and very tasty! Thanks for sharing!
Reply
