Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (2024)

This Christmas Lasagna is packed with so much flavor thanks to the Italian sausage, bell peppers, basil, and the blend of 3 kinds of cheese! It’s my family’s favorite sausage lasagna, and I know it will be your family’s, too!

Christmas Lasagna

Christmas will be here before you know it and so will holiday guests. Does it make you nervous or excited? Maybe a little of both? Do you know what you will be cooking to feed them?

It can be a little stressful to find a recipe large enough to feed everyone as well a recipe that everyone will actually eat. That’s right where this recipe comes in. I’ve got a recipe for you that will leave you wanting more.

Today I have an easy and festive lasagna recipe to share with you that will feed a crowd: Sausage and peppers Holiday Lasagna. I love the combination of hot Italian sausage and peppers; it’s comforting, livens the taste buds, and warms the soul on a winter’s day. That’s why those recipe elements work so beautifully in this Italian Sausage Lasagna recipe.

I like making this homemade lasagna recipe when I have guests in town because it makes a TON of food, they’re easy to throw together, and you can prep them ahead of time. All you need is a leafy salad and some garlic bread or garlic cheese breadsticks and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded meal!

To make this sausage lasagna festive, I used some of the chopped red and green bell peppers to make a Christmas tree. You can use whatever colored bell peppers you can find or have on hand. Add a little Christmas tree on this traditional lasagna to make this Italian recipe a super fun and festive dinner.

Sometimes, my family does an Italian themed Christmas Eve dinner and this recipe is my go-to! Try it out and see how much everyone loves this Italian Sausage Lasagna!

Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe Questions Answered:

How many layers should a lasagna have?

There should be at least 3 layers in your lasagna. After that, it is up to you. The more layers the better I say. However, be careful that you have a pan deep enough to hold that much food!

What is lasagna called in Italy?

The Italian name for noodles used in lasagna is Lasagne. In Italy, lasagna is actually known as the pot the food is cooked in.

Is lasagna really Italian?

In Italy, lasagna is not typically an everyday meal. In fact, lasagna did not originally come from Italy. It can be traced all the way back to Ancient Greece. The word lasagna comes from the Greek word Laganon which was the first known form of pasta.

How to make Christmas Lasagna:

First, preheat oven to 350 degrees and then boil the lasagna noodles as directed. Drain and set aside. Save ⅓ of each bell pepper for the Christmas tree design but cut the remaining parts of the bell pepper. In a skillet brown the sausage for 2 minutes and then add in the bell peppers, onions, and garlic powder. Continue baking until the sausage is browned and cooked through. Next, use a mixer to beat the cream cheese for 1 minute. Then add the milk in a steady stream to combine. Now, place the cream cheese in another bowl and mix on low speed until creamy. Next, in another bowl combine the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Reserve 1 ½ cups and set aside. Next, add the remaining cheese and cream cheese mixture and until the cheese is evenly distributed. Now drain the fat from the sausage mixture and stir in the sauce water, and basil until combined. Next, spread ⅓ of the sausage and sauce mixture into the bottom of a pan. Layer with 3 noodles and half the cream cheese mixture. Repeat layering process until complete. Next, using the bell peppers create a Christmas tree design on the top of the lasagna. Finally, bake for 45 minutes. Then remove the foil and bake for another 15 minutes. Enjoy!

Cook’s Note – Italian Sausage Lasagna:

The holidays can be a busy time, to make things easier prep the lasagna in the morning and keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to bake it.

This lasagna also freezes well. Just defrost it in the refrigerator overnight and then add 20-30 minutes of cooking time to the cooking time in the instructions below.

Cook’s Tools – Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe:

