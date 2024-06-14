Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (2024)

Christmas Lasagna Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe Questions Answered: How many layers should a lasagna have? What is lasagna called in Italy? Is lasagna really Italian? How to make Christmas Lasagna: Cook's Note – Italian Sausage Lasagna: Cook's Tools – Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe:

This Christmas Lasagna is packed with so much flavor thanks to the Italian sausage, bell peppers, basil, and the blend of 3 kinds of cheese! It’s my family’s favorite sausage lasagna, and I know it will be your family’s, too!

This Grape Salad is a fun and festive side dish to serve alongside this lasagna.

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (1)

Christmas Lasagna

Christmas will be here before you know it and so will holiday guests. Does it make you nervous or excited? Maybe a little of both? Do you know what you will be cooking to feed them?

It can be a little stressful to find a recipe large enough to feed everyone as well a recipe that everyone will actually eat. That’s right where this recipe comes in. I’ve got a recipe for you that will leave you wanting more.

Today I have an easy and festive lasagna recipe to share with you that will feed a crowd: Sausage and peppers Holiday Lasagna. I love the combination of hot Italian sausage and peppers; it’s comforting, livens the taste buds, and warms the soul on a winter’s day. That’s why those recipe elements work so beautifully in this Italian Sausage Lasagna recipe.

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (2)

I like making this homemade lasagna recipe when I have guests in town because it makes a TON of food, they’re easy to throw together, and you can prep them ahead of time. All you need is a leafy salad and some garlic bread or garlic cheese breadsticks and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded meal!

To make this sausage lasagna festive, I used some of the chopped red and green bell peppers to make a Christmas tree. You can use whatever colored bell peppers you can find or have on hand. Add a little Christmas tree on this traditional lasagna to make this Italian recipe a super fun and festive dinner.

Sometimes, my family does an Italian themed Christmas Eve dinner and this recipe is my go-to! Try it out and see how much everyone loves this Italian Sausage Lasagna!

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (3)

Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe Questions Answered:

How many layers should a lasagna have?

There should be at least 3 layers in your lasagna. After that, it is up to you. The more layers the better I say. However, be careful that you have a pan deep enough to hold that much food!

What is lasagna called in Italy?

The Italian name for noodles used in lasagna is Lasagne. In Italy, lasagna is actually known as the pot the food is cooked in.

Is lasagna really Italian?

In Italy, lasagna is not typically an everyday meal. In fact, lasagna did not originally come from Italy. It can be traced all the way back to Ancient Greece. The word lasagna comes from the Greek word Laganon which was the first known form of pasta.

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (4)

How to make Christmas Lasagna:

  1. First, preheat oven to 350 degrees and then boil the lasagna noodles as directed. Drain and set aside.
  2. Save ⅓ of each bell pepper for the Christmas tree design but cut the remaining parts of the bell pepper.
  3. In a skillet brown the sausage for 2 minutes and then add in the bell peppers, onions, and garlic powder. Continue baking until the sausage is browned and cooked through.
  4. Next, use a mixer to beat the cream cheese for 1 minute.
  5. Then add the milk in a steady stream to combine.
  6. Now, place the cream cheese in another bowl and mix on low speed until creamy.
  7. Next, in another bowl combine the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Reserve 1 ½ cups and set aside. Next, add the remaining cheese and cream cheese mixture and until the cheese is evenly distributed.
  8. Now drain the fat from the sausage mixture and stir in the sauce water, and basil until combined. Next, spread ⅓ of the sausage and sauce mixture into the bottom of a pan. Layer with 3 noodles and half the cream cheese mixture. Repeat layering process until complete.
  9. Next, using the bell peppers create a Christmas tree design on the top of the lasagna.
  10. Finally, bake for 45 minutes. Then remove the foil and bake for another 15 minutes. Enjoy!

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (5)

Cook’s Note – Italian Sausage Lasagna:

  • The holidays can be a busy time, to make things easier prep the lasagna in the morning and keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to bake it.
  • This lasagna also freezes well. Just defrost it in the refrigerator overnight and then add 20-30 minutes of cooking time to the cooking time in the instructions below.

Cook’s Tools – Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe:

  • covered skillet
  • wooden spoon
  • pasta pot
  • handheld mixer
  • mixing bowls
  • lasagna pan

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (6)

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (7)

Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe

Author Jillian - a Food, Folks and Fun original!

Prep Time 30 minutes minutes

Cook Time 1 hour hour

Total Time 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes

12 people

This Christmas Lasagna is packed with so much flavor thanks to the Italian sausage, bell peppers, basil, and the blend of 3 kinds of cheese! It's my family's favorite sausage lasagna, and I know it will be your family's, too!

Ingredients

  • 1 large red bell pepper
  • 1 large green bell pepper
  • 12 lasagna noodles
  • 1 pound hot Italian sausage
  • 1 large yellow onion diced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 16 ounces cream cheese softened
  • cup milk
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup fresh basil leaves chopped
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese divided
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese divided
  • 24-ounce jar pasta sauce

Instructions

  • Move oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Boil the lasagna as per the package instructions, drain and set aside.

  • If you’re making the Christmas tree design on top of your lasagna as I did, then reserve 1/3 of each bell pepper. Dice the remaining parts of the bell peppers, and set aside.

  • In a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat brown the sausage for 2 minutes, breaking chunks apart with the back of a wooden spoon. Add in the diced bell peppers, onions, and garlic powder and cook until the sausage is browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes.

    Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (8)

  • While the sausage is cooking, use a mixer to beat the cream cheese for 1 minute.

    Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (9)

  • With the mixer on low, add the milk in a steady stream to combine.

    Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (10)

  • Increase mixer speed to medium and continue to mix until light and creamy and there are no more lumps, about 2-3 minutes.

    Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (11)

  • In a medium-sized bowl, combine the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and lightly toss with your fingers. Reserve 1-1/2 cups (half of the cheese), and set aside. Add the remaining cheese to cream cheese mixture and mix until the cheese is evenly distributed.

    Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (12)

  • Drain the fat from the sausage mixture, and stir in the sauce, water, and basil until combined. Spread ⅓ of the sausage and sauce mixture into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan; layer with 3 noodles and half the cream cheese mixture. Add another layer of 3 noodles, then half the remaining sausage mixture, followed by 3 more noodles. Layer the remaining cream cheese mixture, the last 3 noodles, sausage mixture and reserved 1½ cups of cheese. Use the reserved bell peppers to make your Christmas tree design.

    Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (13)

  • Cover the lasagna with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped basil.

    Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (14)

Nutrition

Serving: 1slice | Calories: 487kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 32g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 92mg | Sodium: 954mg | Potassium: 514mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 1495IU | Vitamin C: 34.2mg | Calcium: 272mg | Iron: 1.9mg

did you love this recipe?

Share it with me on Facebook and find more recipes on foodfolksandfun for more!

This Christmas Lasagna recipe first appeared on FFF on December 11, 2013. I’ve recently updated the pictures, and you can see some of the originals below.

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (15)

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (16)

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (17)

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (18)

This Christmas Lasagna is packed with so much flavor thanks to the Italian sausage, bell peppers, basil, and the blend of 3 kinds of cheese! It’s my family’s favorite sausage lasagna, and I know it will be your family’s, too!

Jillian

I’m Jillian, the creator behind Food Folks and Fun. I have over 30 years of experience cooking for others. There’s nothing I love more than cooking for my family. Food is love, and cooking isn’t just putting a meal on a plate: It’s putting a little part of myself into that meal.

Leave a Reply

  1. Cute idea to make a christmas tree on the lasagna!

    Reply

  2. Lasagna is my favorite dish of all time 🙂 I can eat it everyday

    Reply

  3. Christmas lasagna, how fun! I love going with non-traditional fare for some holidays… and this looks delicious!

    Reply

  4. Lasagna is such a great classic comfort dish! Always good for the season and LOVE the little tree you did in the middle!!

    Reply

  5. Lasagna is so delicious and a surprise to the family when served. The presentation to this dish is so festive.

    Reply

  6. Oh My Gosh Finally! Thank you Thank you! best Christmas gift to us ever!

    Reply

  7. I must admit I have never thought of lasagne as a Christmas dish. But, when it comes to feeding the crowds it is perfect and delicious. I am in love with the way you are decorated the top of it.

    Reply

  8. YUM! I love this lasagna!

    Reply

    1. I’m so glad you loved the recipe!

      Reply

  9. I’ve been looking for something new to make Christmas Eve and not I’m totally making your lasagna. Will make it ahead of time this weekend -great recipe!

    Reply

  10. Very festive, and very tasty! Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

Christmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe (2024)

How many layers of lasagna is best? ›

Let me break it to you: If you want to make a lasagna, three layers just won't cut it! For the perfect lasagna, you need at least 4-5 layers to really enjoy all those mouth-watering flavors. And, here's a pro-tip: make sure to season each layer generously, but not too much. The average lasagna has 8 layers!

View More
What keeps lasagna from falling apart? ›

Another tip is to let your lasagna sit before cutting pieces for at least 10 minutes, which allows it to set and keeps it from falling apart, Cericola explains.

Get More Info Here
What goes first on the bottom of lasagna? ›

Start by spreading a layer of your tomato-based sauce (either a plain tomato sauce or your pre-made ragù) on the bottom of your dish. Next, add a single layer of pasta sheets. Then, add a layer of white sauce, followed by another single layer of pasta sheets.

Discover More Details
How do you make lasagna not soggy? ›

How can I keep lasagna from being a mushy mess? The best way is to keep your ingredients dry. Cook your pasta sauce long enough to boil out most of the moisture so the sauce is thick.

View Details
Do you put cheese on every layer of lasagna? ›

Begin Layering

After the initial sauce layer, add a layer of pasta sheets, ricotta mixture (or bechamel), sauce, and cheese. Then repeat the layers. Top the last layer of your lasagna with sauce and cheese. You can also alternate layers of sauce and ricotta cheese.

Discover More Details
Should the top layer of lasagna be noodles or sauce? ›

There's a lot of discussion around this topic in the lasagna recipe world, but generally most lasagna recipes start with a layer of red sauce, followed by a layer of white sauce, followed by a layer of pasta and cheese. Then you continue with this layering until you have completely filled your tray.

Learn More
Is it better to bake lasagna the day before? ›

You can make it ahead.

The lasagna needs at least 5 hours to chill and let the sauce soften the noodles, but you can definitely make it the night before (even 3 days before) and bake it when you need it.

Keep Reading
How thick should lasagna sauce be? ›

(Some recipes call for a thick sauce, whereas for use in lasagna, the béchamel needs to have a pourable consistency.) The sauce is then seasoned with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

Learn More Now
How long should you let lasagna rest before cutting? ›

When the lasagna is ready it is difficult to resist the temptation to immediately eat it, but be careful because even in this case you have to be a little patient. Wait for your lasagna to rest for about 20 minutes once it is baked, in this way it will not fall apart when cut.

Show Me More
How to layer lasagna correctly? ›

Traditionally, you start with a layer of pasta at the bottom, then go ragu-bechamel-lasagne-ragu-bechamel-lasagne, and finish with a layer of bechamel directly on top of the last pasta layer, followed by a liberal covering of grated parmesan.

Learn More Now

Does meat sauce go on the bottom of lasagna? ›

You want sauce on both side of the pasta sheets to rehydrate them properly and stop them sticking to the bottom of the dish. The bottom layer is pasta noodles. However there should be a thin layer of sauce in the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking but not meat. You put a thin layer of sauce then noodles.

Learn More
Can you soak regular lasagna noodles instead of boiling? ›

Skip Boiling and Soak Noodles Instead to Make Lasagna Prep Quick and Easy. Her genius hack is to briefly soak your regular lasagna sheets in hot water. This softens them slightly, completely omitting the need to boil.

Read More
Why is my homemade lasagna watery? ›

The sauce could be too watery. The noodles can be holding on to water. The vegetables are releasing excess moisture. If you are using ricotta be careful of the moisture it can add.

Discover More
How many pieces of lasagna per person? ›

As a general rule of thumb, one 13x9 pan will yield 8 medium-sized portions. You can adjust the serving sizes to your family's appetite: if they have larger appetites, you cut the pan into 6 large portions, and if they have smaller appetites, you can cut the pan into 10 smaller portions.

Get More Info
Is it better to cover lasagna while baking? ›

If uncovered, the prolonged exposure to heat will quickly dry out your lasagna, no matter how much sauce you've added. Make sure to always add a layer of tin foil over your baking dish, which will trap the moisture inside while still allowing the dish to cook properly.

View More
Is two layers of lasagna noodles enough? ›

The number of layers your lasagna has depends on the amount of filling you use and the depth of your dish. Aim to have at least 3 full layers of sauce, cheese, and noodles in your lasagna. Reserve enough noodles and cheese to cover the top of your final layer.

Discover More Details
