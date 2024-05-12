Christmas Mistletoe Margarita - My Incredible Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links.

Mistletoe Margarita is the MUST-MAKE margarita this Christmas season. A cranberry, orange, tequila, and 7-UP collide in this refreshing margarita that screams Christmas in every sip. The rosemary sprigs and fresh cranberries offer a gorgeous presentation value.

Sweet, tart, tangy, and so refreshing is what you get in this winter margarita. The tequila is the perfect pairing to the orange and cranberry flavors.

Reasons You Will Love This Mistletoe Margarita Recipe

This is a holiday-flavored co*cktail as the main flavor is cranberry! Perfect for a festive flavor profile for holiday parties, evening nightcaps, and more.

You have a tart, sweet, and kick from the tequila. This is a drink that is so refreshing down to the last sip.

Make a glass or whip up a pitcher to serve a crowd. This is a crowd-pleasing co*cktail that offers a gorgeous presentation value.

Easy-to-find ingredients are used so you can easily make this co*cktail in minutes.

Ingredients Used

Orange Juice: The orange juice adds a citrus and sweet component to the drink. The citrus is a must for a margarita.

Cranberry Juice and Cranberries: Cranberry is going to create that deep red color but also a tart and tangy pairing. You will also use the fresh cranberries to garnish if you choose.

7UP: The lemon-lime soda helps to provide a nice fizzy texture to the margarita. It is so great to help lighten up the ingredients and not feel like such a heavy co*cktail.

Cherry Juice: I used the juice from maraschino cherries for a hint of sweetness.

Tequila: Tequila is a must when it comes to making a margarita. Reach for your favorite type of tequila. Silver tequila is a great one.

Lemon Juice: A splash of lemon juice will balance out the sweetness in the drink and add more citrus kick to each sip.

Variations to Recipe

Spicy – Add in some jalapeno slices to add a spicy kick to the cranberry co*cktail. If you want super spicy leave all the seeds.

Smoky – Reach for Mezcal to replace the tequila for a smoky flavor to the co*cktail. You can also buy smoked salt to rim the glass for added smoky flavor.

White Cranberry Juice – Reach for a white cranberry juice to change up the flavor. Or you can even do a cranberry with raspberry, or other fruit juices.

Pomegranate Cranberry – Do half cranberry juice and half pomegranate juice for a twisted drink with two stand-out flavors. Then add some pomegranate seeds along with the cranberries for garnish.

Ginger – Reach for ginger ale and use that for a bit of a twist. You can even add some grated ginger for a big kick of flavor if you want.

Basil Garnish – Use Basil to garnish the co*cktail. It is going to alter the flavor just a bit but will still offer that gorgeous green pop of color.

Grenadine – Instead of cherry juice you can add grenadine to the co*cktail as it is a sweet cherry-flavored juice as well.

Expert Tips

Shake vs Stirring

So margaritas are shaken not stirred. But if you go to make a pitcher you can vigorously stir for around 30 seconds or so. The biggest thing is to ensure you fully get all the ingredients really well mixed together.

Rimming Glass

You can rim your glass with coarse salt or sugar. Add some lemon juice to the rim of the glass. Then pour the sugar or salt in a shallow dish and dip the glass so it picks it up. Do this before you add ice or a margarita to a glass of course.

Garnishing

Fresh cranberries, rosemary, or even lime wheels work for garnishing the co*cktail. It is not a have-to-have thing but it will bring a look of elegance to your mixed drink. This is the perfect touch when you go to serve up at a dinner party or holiday party.

Frozen Margarita

Add items to a high-speed blender to create a frozen margarita instead of an iced margarita. Just blend with the ice to create that slush-like texture.

Adjust Strength

Add less or more tequila to adjust the strength of the drink. You are more than welcome to make a stronger margarita if you prefer. Or go lighter if you don’t want a very strong co*cktail for sipping.

Storing Leftovers

You can refrigerate any of the margaritas you do not plan to drink. It will last 1-2 days in the fridge. I do recommend that you strain off any ice so it doesn’t water down the drink. Then add fresh 7up before serving and shake well to ensure all ingredients are well combined.

FAQs

Can I make a batch of Mistletoe Margaritas for a holiday party?

Of course! Go right ahead and just scale the recipe up to as many servings as you need. Then make in a larger pitcher or even a punch bowl for mixing and serving.

Why won’t the salt stick to the rim of the glasses?

You need to ensure the glass rims are wet. You can use lemon juice or even some orange or cranberry juice. Then you will dip the glasses in the salt and it will stick.

Can I make a non-alcoholic version of a Mistletoe Margarita?

Reach for sparkling water or more lemon-lime soda to replace the tequila in the recipe. It will create a festive mocktail with a fizzy texture when you go to sip.

