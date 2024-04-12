Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (2024)

;

  • Shop
  • Birthday
    • Birthday Party Ideas | Boys
    • Birthday Party Ideas | Girls
  • Holiday
  • Baby
  • Crafts
  • Food
  • Free

Select Page

THIS POST CONTAINS AFFILIATE LINKS AND I WILL BE COMPENSATED IF YOU MAKE A PURCHASE AFTER CLICKING MY LINKS. OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY IS REALLY LONG, BUT YOU ARE WELCOME TO READ ITHERE.

5K Shares

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Party Ideas. If the idea of a Peppermint Mocha makes your day or your love peppermint recipes all Christmas season…this is your post!! Looking fortraditional Christmas desserts? Be sure to check out our snowman treats, grinch party ideas and gingerbread birthday party ideas!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (2)

Have you ever walked down the candy cane aisle at the grocery store? I did this today. In the midst of my normal, chaotic food shopping trip, my daughter and I took a little stroll down the candy cane aisle…and I had some thoughts…

Thought #1: When did candy canes become an item that gets its own AISLE? I mean canned fruit/canned vegetables and soup share an aisle, but there is an entire aisle dedicated to candy canes (albeit only during the Christmas season)

Thought #2: I can’t get over the variety of flavors and brands…it seems every candy brand has their own candy canes…not that I can blame them…really, I wouldn’t mind getting in on that:)

Thought #3: I don’t recall ever actually giving my 2 year old a candy cane…yet somehow she new exactly what they were and what flavor she wanted.

Thought #4: Pink is apparently now also a flavor.

See Also
Easiest Caramels Recipe (Microwave Version) - Cooking ClassyBest Double Chocolate Chip Cookie RecipeGrandma's Caramel Pecan Logs (Old-Fashioned Recipe)Kladdkaka (Swedish Sticky Chocolate Cake) - Recipes From Europe

Anyway…. Standing in the aisle amongst massive amounts of candy canes,I started thinking about the crafting possibilities, much to the annoyance of the man walking down the aisle behind me, who didn’t feel the need to mask his impatience (seriously, dude, go around!!). There are so many things you can do with candy canes….especially when using my FREE Peppermint Chalkboard/ Candy Cane Party Printables (wink, wink…nudge, nudge)

Peppermint is such an amazing flavor. I have put together a list of my favorite Peppermint Recipes and Candy Cane Treats…check it out!!

Peppermint Recipes

Peppermint Red Velvet Cake Roll from The Kitchn

I love holiday rolls. If you are loving a pumpkin roll for Thanksgiving…then you will definitely love this Peppermint Roll for Christmas. It’s gorgeous and yummy!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (3)

Oreo Peppermint Bark from Thrifty Jinxy

Oreos and Peppermint seem like a match made in heaven to me…maybe that’s why I LOVE mint cookies and cream iced cream. This peppermint bark is delicious and super festive!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (4)

Peppermint Crinkle Cookies from Joyfully Mad

Crinkle cookies are a holiday favorite…especially with some yummy peppermint!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (5)

White Chocolate Peppermint Cookies from Foodtastic Mom

Let’s bust out the white chocolate and enjoy some super yummy white chocolate peppermint cookies this Christmas.

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (6)

Peppermint Popcorn from Mom on Timeout

Want a fun and delicious way to jazz up your popcorn this holiday season…it’s definitely going to be this Peppermint flavored Popcorn. Yummy!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (7)

Candy Cane Kiss Cookies from Crayons and Cravings

Here’s a simple twist on an old classic (if you want to make the classic, the Peanut Butter Blossom recipe is easy too!)

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (8)

Peppermint Sugar Cookies from Beyond the Chicken Coup

Here is another wonderful Peppermint Cookie recipe. Who needs simple sugar cookies when you can have those cookies with a holiday twist!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (9)

Peppermint Mousse Cups from Sprinkle Bakes

Did someone say Peppermint mousse? Yes, please! These look soooooo delicious!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (10)

Peppermint Fudge from Mom on Timeout

Fudge is definitely a holiday favorite in my house. Peppermint fudge is perfection!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (11)

Peppermint Meltaway Cookies from Cooking Classy

If you love meltaway cookies…then these peppermint meltaway cookies are just what the holiday doctor ordered. Aren’t they delicious!!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (12)

Peppermint Oreo Truffles from Handle the Heat

I think these are a treat that should be made over and over again! There is nothing more scrumptious than a peppermint Oreo truffle!!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (13)

Peppermint Snowball Cookies from Mom on Timeout

Nothing says winter and holidays like a peppermint snowball cookie! These are delicious.

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (14)

Peppermint Puppy Chow from Daily Dish Recipes

Puppy chow is something my husband and kids love…we usually make it with peanut butter, but switching up to peppermint…I think I’m in love!!

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (15)

So take a look and then go spend some time in the candy cane aisle:)

Looking fortraditional Christmas desserts? Be sure to check out our snowman treats, grinch party ideas and gingerbread birthday party ideas!

See Also
30+ Pine Needle Recipes: Drinks, Desserts, Syrups, Balms & More!

Here are some helpful links for serving Peppermint Desserts:

Do you love these peppermint recipes? Pin this image to your holiday Pinterest board:

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (16)

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (17)

About The Author

Holly Lasha

Hey Ya'll, I'm Holly. Thanks for stopping by my page. We are all family here, so grab a cup of coffee, pull up a chair and stay for awhile. I'm a crazy crafting momma with three amazing kids that I can't stop photographing. I love parties, french fries and Sci-fi (not necessarily in that order). If you like what you read, leave a comment and let me know or shoot me an email if you have any questions at [emailprotected]

Related Posts

23 Unique Pokemon Cakes, Cookies + Desserts

13 April 2021

Christmas Desserts: Festive Traditional Christmas Treats

5 December 2018

Woodlands Dessert Ideas: Fox Cookies, Bear Cakes and More!

19 September 2018

Easy No-Fail Chicken Tacos Recipe

2 February 2018

3 Comments

  1. CRYSTALon 6 December 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Awesome! Saving for later!

    Reply

  2. Danielleon 7 December 2018 at 12:53 pm

    My mouth is watering over those oreo balls! Those are going on my Christmas cookie list this year!

    Reply

  3. Dianaon 7 December 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I’m not a fan of peppermint, never liked the taste, but these are really pretty and festive!

    Reply

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (23)Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (24)Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (25)Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (26)

Pinterest…

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (27)

5K Shares

Christmas: Peppermint Recipes & Candy Cane Parties - Mimi's Dollhouse (2024)
Top Articles
Easy Beef Braciole Recipe
Ziti Cheddar Brussels Sprouts Bake Recipe - Vegan Richa
TikTok Marketing: Should Your Business Be On TikTok? | Breadnbeyond
TikTok Marketing: Easy Guide to Scale [2024 Strategy + Examples]
Latest Posts
51 Pink and Red Valentines Day Dessert Recipes
40 Comforting Baked Pasta Recipes For Special Occasions, Weeknights & Everything In Between
Article information

Author: Twana Towne Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5668

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Twana Towne Ret

Birthday: 1994-03-19

Address: Apt. 990 97439 Corwin Motorway, Port Eliseoburgh, NM 99144-2618

Phone: +5958753152963

Job: National Specialist

Hobby: Kayaking, Photography, Skydiving, Embroidery, Leather crafting, Orienteering, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Twana Towne Ret, I am a famous, talented, joyous, perfect, powerful, inquisitive, lovely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.