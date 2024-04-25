Christmas Shortbread Cookies – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

By Yummiest Food 77 Comments
Christmas Shortbread Cookies – adorable, delicious, tasty and with only 4 ingredients! You need to add this lovely Christmas Shortbread Cookies to your Christmas!
Holidays are coming and all of us are in that holiday mood so you want something nice sweet and funny for you and your children and something which is going to make these holiday days special. I recommend you to make these sweet tasty cookies in a Christmas tree shape with only three ingredients.
I am so happy because of the holidays and I can’t wait to see what they will bring to us. Every year I make these Christmas Shortbread lovely Cookies. These are so delicious that melt in your mouth so I am making them in huge amounts. Even if you don’t eat them all they stay soft and tasty after a few days. I am making these Christmas Shortbread Cookies usually with my children and we really enjoy making them. Children use many shapes and that is very interesting so we get cookies in the shape of stars, Christmas trees, ring bells, snowmen, and of course the most interesting part is decorating with sprinkles. We use all colors but I mostly use a green and red combination.
These Christmas Shortbread Cookies are very easy to make and you need only three ingredients for the flour, butter, and sugar, and if you want you can add vanilla extract. Quick and easy cookies are perfect for every occasion so you can make little presents of them. Fresh baked Christmas Shortbread Cookies are something you can’t omit in this part of the year. I like it when they stay at my table because they remind me of the happiness and celebration of these holidays which are coming. I can’t imagine New Year without these lovely sweet cookies. You can take them out with you, make some coffee with an espresso machine.
These Christmas Shortbread Cookies are so soft and nice and I am sure that you will love them on the first bite. I recommend you immediately make a double mixture because I know that you will enjoy them. When my friends come over I have these sweets so we can enjoy them while we are spending time together. You can eat them with a cup of coffee or tea if you want so try to surprise someone with this easy recipe. These Christmas Shortbread Cookies are real mini edible presents. Enjoy this holiday magic!
Christmas Shortbread Cookies Recipe
Prep time:
Cook time:
Total time:
Christmas Shortbread Cookies - adorable, delicious, tasty and with only three ingredients!
Ingredients
- 1 cup salted butter, cold and cut into pieces
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or almond extract
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- Optional: red and green sprinkles
Instructions
- In a medium bowl of an electric stand mixer cream together butter, granulated sugar and vanilla extract until well combined
- Add all-purpose flour and mix until combined
- Knead dough by hand for 5 minutes
- The dough should end up soft and pliable, similar to play-dough, not sticky
- Form a ball, wrap tightly, and chill for about 30 minutes
- While the dough is resting, preheat oven to 350F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside
- Roll dough out to about ½ inch thickness, use a cookie cutter for shapes
- Place each cookie 2 inches apart on baking sheet, sprinkle sprinkles over the top if desired and gently press into dough
- Bake 8-10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown
- Immediately transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Patrícia Guedes says
Great recipe! I’ve made it for christmas gifts and everybody loved it.
Lidia Simic says
Thank you Patrícia for such a nice comment! I’m glad you like the recipe!
Judy Pacifico says
How many does this recipe make?
Lidia Simic says
Hi Judy, You can make 20-25, depending on cut-out cookie cutter size. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Meredith says
Please send me the recipe I can’t find it just pictures
Reply
Norma Hall says
Im beginning to think shortbread hates me I have tried 3 times and my dough kept falling apart I have no idea what im doing wrong any suggestions when I take it out of the fridge to roll kust falls apart I have some in the fridge right now
Wendy says
I had to add a little water when I was rolling there dough out. Just a few drops at a time. It was a bit crumbly for me too.
Kate says
Try adding a bit more butter
Naomi says
The dough will seem really crumbly until you knead it by hand; the butter starts to melt with the warmth of your hands and forms an elasticity with the sugar and flour.
I find it helps to just use softened butter and a fork while creaming the sugar, rather than a mixer, and chill your dough a little longer. You’ll be able to get a better feel for, well, how your dough should feel.
Happy baking! ❤️
Jan Simpson says
Thank you
Do you flour the board when rolling out dough
Stephanie Cake says
I do…
lea says
We did this for Santa cookies last year. They were adorable, a hit with my toddler and delicious.
milica says
I made these today and they were very easy and SO GOOD! They melt in your mouth…..you can’t just eat one!
Bev says
So simple but so delicious. These are my favorite cookies. I make them every year for Christmas. But I also make them during the year without sprinkles.
Madeleine says
What brand are those sprinkles?
Lidia Simic says
Hi Madeline, I used Wilton Nonpareils Sprinkles. Enjoy!
Nicole says
How many dozen does this recipe make? I need 6 dozen for a cookie exchange. Thanks!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Nicole, You can make 20-25, depending on cut-out cookie cutter size. Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year, and happy baking!
Tina says
How much does one recipe
make?
.
Lidia Simic says
Hi Tina, You can make 20-25, depending on cut-out cookie cutter size. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Becca says
Hello! Thank you for posting this recipe. I’d love to give it a try. How many cookies does this make?
Lidia Simic says
Hi Becca, You can make 20-25, depending on cut-out cookie cutter size. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Debbie Hamaker says
I hope I did this recipe right before I did the needing the dough was very crumbly like a piecrust and then after I started neading it it got smoother and stuck together better is that right? Thanks
Lidia Simic says
Hi Debbie, too much flour went in, it could get crumbly. Try kneading it more with your hands and see if you can’t soften it up. You can also try salvaging it by mixing up a bit more of the butter and adding it to your current dough. Hope that helps! Enjoy, and Merry Christmas!
Carole Blake says
Can you re-use the dough scraps after rolling and cutting out the cookies?
Lidia Simic says
Hi Carole, Yes you can re-use dough scraps if you like. Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year, and happy baking!
Tanya Parrish says
Hi can unsalted butter be used instead.
Lidia Simic says
Hi Tanya, I personally use salted butter for most of my baking because I prefer the flavor. You can use your unsalted butter. Just add about 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon extra salt to the dough to provide flavor. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Tammy says
How do you mix cold butter in, the chunks just keep flopping around in the bowl?
Lidia Simic says
Hi Tammy, I use a stand mixer, so it works like magic. However, if you don’t have a stand mixer, you can slightly soften butter just enough to make it workable. Not too soft, though. Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year, and happy baking!
Bhavna says
Hi. Thank you! I️ made them today. They were great! I️ want to save the dough, use it on Sunday. Do you suggest fridge or freezer
Lidia Simic says
Hi Bhavna, Extra dough can be frozen for up to 2 months. Wrap completely airtight, defrost dough when ready to roll/cut. Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year, and happy baking!
Val says
Can these be kneeded with a stand mixer?
Lidia Simic says
Hi Val, I think it would work great with a stand mixer. Happy baking!
Jennifer Stingl says
Hi, can I freeze these after they are made? I want to make them today for thanksgiving day. Thanks
Lidia Simic says
Hi Jennifer, yes you can. They freeze well for about a month.
Lisa says
Going to make some pre Christmas cookies for the kids tonight thank you for posting this recipe ?
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome, Lisa! 🙂
Tracy says
Could you use whole wheat flour?
Lidia Simic says
Hi Tracy, I’d recommend just using all-purpose flour, not any variation of whole wheat.
Lil says
Can we decorate these with frosting also
Lidia Simic says
Hi Lil, Yes, you can decorate these with frosting, if you like. Would love to hear how it goes! Enjoy, and happy baking!
Amy Shute says
Hi Lidia, thanks for posting the recipe. I was just wondering if you would be able to tell me the measurements in grams as I’m not too sure what is meant by a cup/half a cup? Thanks!
Lidia Simic says
Hi Amy, 1 cup or 226g butter,
– ½ cup or 100g granulated sugar,
– 2 ¼ cups or 288g all-purpose flour
Hope that helps! Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Norma says
I can’t get these cookies to work everytime I take out the dough it falls apart I have some in the fridge it always crumbles
Dani says
Make sure you knead it for awhile ?
And don’t over add flour
Karen Robinson says
I just made this for the first time because I wanted to get away from my traditional Crisco Christmas cookie recipe. I doubled it and let me tell you, it is hands down the best cookie I have ever made! I only had to bake them 8 minutes and they melt in your mouth! Thank you so much for this deliciousness!
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome, Karen! 🙂 I’m very glad you like the recipe! 🙂
Anne says
I found that these taste more like sugar cookies than shortbreads. Rolling cookies to 1/2 inch thick took approx 18-20 mins at the oven temperature suggested in recipe. I rolled them to 1/4 inch thick. Worked better.
NORosa says
Hello. I’m making the mix a day before the actual cutting and baking. Do you recommend I freeze or refrigerate overnight?
Lidia Simic says
Hi NORosa, if make them ahead of time you can refrigerate the dough until ready to use, let it sit at room temp for about 15 minutes more or less to soften up a bit. Let me know how it goes. Have a wonderful Christmas.
Donna says
I love this recipe!!! Thank you for sharing this with us
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome, Donna! 🙂 I’m glad you like the recipe!
MommaofAandK14 says
My friend, my daughter and myself loved these cookies so much especially once they were cut into Christmas shapes! Thank you!
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome! 🙂 I’m glad you like the recipe!
Roxanne says
I made them for Christmas , they turned out perfect. My first time!
Lidia Simic says
Thank you for such a nice comment, Roxanne! I’m glad you like the recipe! 🙂
M Mac says
Can you use this with a cookie press ?
Yummiest Food says
Yes, you can. A great idea!
Leslie says
I want to try these with my grandson.
Can we use like the tube icing to decorate after cooking them?
Yummiest Food says
Yes, you can.
Suzanne says
Can you frost these cookies with white chocolate?
Yummiest Food says
Yes, you can.
Suzanne says
Going to make snowman shapes and frost with white chocolate. The kids will love this. Thank you will let you know how it goes!
Jennifer says
Hi! This recipe sounds great!
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Yes, you can use parchment paper.
John says
For all those w crumbly dough – try weighing the flour by weight instead of measuring by volume with cups. For each cup weigh 120g. So 2 & 1/4 cups = 270g. Solid recipe, love it.
Donna says
Worst cookie dough ever. I had to add a little milk to keep the dough from crumbling. Will not make again, plus they don’t make many cookies.
Andrea Rees says
I tried this recipe this evening for the first time and used almond extract instead of vanilla; wow, really flavorful! I made a double recipe and refrigerated it, after making the batter into about 6 portions. I used a little bit ,without refrigerating it to see how it would work. The dough stuck to the rolling pin and was too soft. Later today, I will see how it works after refrigeration. It was fun to use the cookie cutters and use holiday sprinkles. I want to try decorating with icing,too. Thanks for a super recipe!!
Yummiest Food says
You’re most welcome, Andrea! 🙂
Michelle says
Hello, at what point do you put the sprinkles on ?
Yummiest Food says
In the end.
Angeli M. says
I made these cookies with my boys. They turned out so good! I absolutely loved that they are only four ingredients. GREAT RECIPE
DANITA says
Do they spread or hold shape
Yummiest Food says
They hold the shape.
