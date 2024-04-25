Christmas Shortbread Cookies – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

Christmas Shortbread Cookies – adorable, delicious, tasty and with only 4 ingredients! You need to add this lovely Christmas Shortbread Cookies to your Christmas!

Holidays are coming and all of us are in that holiday mood so you want something nice sweet and funny for you and your children and something which is going to make these holiday days special. I recommend you to make these sweet tasty cookies in a Christmas tree shape with only three ingredients.

I am so happy because of the holidays and I can’t wait to see what they will bring to us. Every year I make these Christmas Shortbread lovely Cookies. These are so delicious that melt in your mouth so I am making them in huge amounts. Even if you don’t eat them all they stay soft and tasty after a few days. I am making these Christmas Shortbread Cookies usually with my children and we really enjoy making them. Children use many shapes and that is very interesting so we get cookies in the shape of stars, Christmas trees, ring bells, snowmen, and of course the most interesting part is decorating with sprinkles. We use all colors but I mostly use a green and red combination.

These Christmas Shortbread Cookies are very easy to make and you need only three ingredients for the flour, butter, and sugar, and if you want you can add vanilla extract. Quick and easy cookies are perfect for every occasion so you can make little presents of them. Fresh baked Christmas Shortbread Cookies are something you can’t omit in this part of the year. I like it when they stay at my table because they remind me of the happiness and celebration of these holidays which are coming. I can’t imagine New Year without these lovely sweet cookies. You can take them out with you, make some coffee with an espresso machine.

These Christmas Shortbread Cookies are so soft and nice and I am sure that you will love them on the first bite. I recommend you immediately make a double mixture because I know that you will enjoy them. When my friends come over I have these sweets so we can enjoy them while we are spending time together. You can eat them with a cup of coffee or tea if you want so try to surprise someone with this easy recipe. These Christmas Shortbread Cookies are real mini edible presents. Enjoy this holiday magic!

4.5 from 15 reviews Save Print Christmas Shortbread Cookies Recipe Prep time: 10 mins Cook time: 10 mins Total time: 20 mins Christmas Shortbread Cookies - adorable, delicious, tasty and with only three ingredients! You need to add this lovely Christmas Shortbread Cookies to your Christmas! Ingredients 1 cup salted butter, cold and cut into pieces

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or almond extract

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

Optional: red and green sprinkles Follow Yummiest Food on Pinterest Instructions In a medium bowl of an electric stand mixer cream together butter, granulated sugar and vanilla extract until well combined Add all-purpose flour and mix until combined Knead dough by hand for 5 minutes The dough should end up soft and pliable, similar to play-dough, not sticky Form a ball, wrap tightly, and chill for about 30 minutes While the dough is resting, preheat oven to 350F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside Roll dough out to about ½ inch thickness, use a cookie cutter for shapes Place each cookie 2 inches apart on baking sheet, sprinkle sprinkles over the top if desired and gently press into dough Bake 8-10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown Immediately transfer to a wire rack to cool.

