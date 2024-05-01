Christmas Slime Recipe (2024)

Ah, the sights and sounds of Christmas. All the red and green and glittery.. and slime?? Yup! This Christmas slime recipe will get your kids distracted from looking for those presents or treats you’ve hidden.

Want even more Christmas ideas? See this list of fun Christmas science activities!

We love Christmas around here. Decorating the house, baking the treats, and wrapping the presents are just some of our favorite things. But most of all, we love making crafts and activities!

Christmas Slime Recipe (1)

Fun Christmas Science Activities

Get ready for a festive journey through the world of science! This subtopic explores engaging and hands-on Christmas science activities that will captivate young minds. Discover the wonder of scientific concepts while igniting the holiday spirit.

Let’s dive into three exciting experiments that will make this Christmas season educational and unforgettable:

Fizzy Christmas Tree

Watch as a Christmas tree erupts with colorful fizz! In this experiment, students create a fizzy reaction using baking soda and vinegar, resulting in a bubbling Christmas tree. It’s a visually stunning activity that teaches kids about chemical reactions and the power of mixing ingredients.

>> See my post Fizzy Baking Soda Christmas Tree Experiment and Fizzy Christmas Tree Science Experiment

Crystal Snowflakes

Unleash the beauty of crystals with this mesmerizing experiment. Kids can grow their own intricate snowflake-shaped crystals using borax solution. It’s a magical way to explore the process of crystal formation while celebrating the winter season.

Melting Ice Ornaments

Dive into the world of thermal energy as you observe the melting process of ice ornaments. Kids can decorate ice shapes using natural materials, and then study how different factors like temperature and time affect the melting rate. It’s a fascinating experiment that introduces the concept of heat transfer and encourages scientific observation.

These activities provide an opportunity to combine holiday cheer with scientific exploration. They engage children in hands-on learning, sparking their curiosity and fostering a love for science.

Christmas Slime Recipe (2)

Recommended Christmas Books for Kids

Something else we love is to read books that tie in with our activities and themes. Check out some of our favorite Christmas books!

Christmas Slime Recipe (3)Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas ForeverChristmas Slime Recipe (4)Little Red Sleigh: A Heartwarming Christmas Book For ChildrenChristmas Slime Recipe (5)Mr. Willowby’s Christmas TreeChristmas Slime Recipe (6)The Best Christmas Pageant EverChristmas Slime Recipe (7)A Gift to RememberChristmas Slime Recipe (8)Cranberry Christmas (Cranberryport)

Christmas Slime

So on to making the slime. Before you start, make sure you put away all the toys and other activities. Slime can get a little messy, and you don’t want it to spread.

Most of the ingredients for slime are commonly found in your home, but the secret ingredient to this recipe is contact lens solution. Make sure you get the kind that has boric acid because that’s what helps keep your slime together.

>> See the other easy slime recipes

To make this slime recipe Christmas-themed, we used red and green glitter. You could do this with just about any holiday though. Try green and gold at St. Patrick’s Day, or red and white for Valentine’s.

We also used some Christmas-themed confetti to add to the fun. You could use small plastic toys as well. Your kids will have fun experimenting with Christmas slime and Christmas toys.

Ok, let’s get started!

Christmas Slime Recipe (9)

Christmas Slime Supplies:

What you do to make Christmas slime:

Start by preparing all your materials to ensure a fast and smooth creation of your slime.

Pour glue onto a large bowl. To empty the bottle, pour some water into it and shake. Add the remaining glue to the bowl then stir.

Christmas Slime Recipe (16)

Get your baking soda, glitter, and contact lens solution then add it to the large bowl. Mix thoroughly with every ingredient added. It is better to separately create each color.

Remove the slime from the bowl once done mixing all the ingredients. Continue kneading the dough until it is no longer sticky.

Christmas Slime Recipe (17)

Have fun with your Christmas slime. Your kids will have a blast.

Christmas Slime Recipe (18)
Christmas Slime Recipe (19)

Christmas Slime Recipe

With just a few simple ingredients, children can create their own stretchy, squishy slime in festive colors. Not only does this activity engage their senses and provide a fun tactile experience, but it also introduces them to basic chemistry concepts like polymers and the reaction between glue and borax.

Materials

  • ½ cup of Warm Water
  • 1 tsp. of Baking Soda
  • 2 (6oz) bottles of Clear Elmer’s Glue
  • 3 tbsp. of Contact Lens Solution ** Make sure the contact lens solution contains boric acid! **
  • 1 ½ tbsp. Glitter, each, in red & green
  • Small Toys or Foil Confetti (optional)

Instructions

  1. Empty one 6oz bottle of glue into a large bowl.
  2. Fill the empty glue bottle approximately ⅓ full of warm water. It will be about ¼ cup of water.
  3. Shake the bottle to combine the remaining glue with the water. (Fun step for the kids!)
  4. Pour water into the bowl with the glue, and stir to combine.
  5. Add ½ TSP of baking soda to the glue & water, and stir to mix thoroughly.
  6. Stir in one color of glitter into the glue mixture.
  7. Add 1 ½ TBSP of the contact lens solution to the glue mix, and stir well.
  8. Once the slime forms a soft ball in the bowl, remove it from the bowl, leaving any excess liquid to remain behind. The slime will be sticky!
  9. Play with the slime and knead it as you would bread dough, to work it all together. The slime is ready when it’s no longer sticky.
  10. That's it! Let the kids have fun with the slime. Repeat if you'd prefer another color (or as many colors as you may like!)

Notes

  • For best practice, create each color of slime separately. Follow the same instructions for each color.
  • Regular glue will require less contact lens solution than glitter glue. Add the solution slowly, mixing between additions. Only add enough solution to bring the glue together into a soft /ball.
  • Store in an airtight container, in the fridge, when not using it.

    The Christmas Slime Recipe is a perfect way to combine holiday cheer, sensory play, and scientific exploration. It’s a fantastic hands-on learning opportunity that brings joy and creativity into the holiday season.

    So gather your materials, get ready to get messy, and let the slimy fun begin!

    More Christmas Activities

    Reindeer Toilet Paper Roll Craft

    Christmas STEM Activities

    Christmas Rock Painting for Kids

    Reindeer Arts and Crafts for Preschoolers

    Elf Memory Game Printable by Homeschool of 1

    Christmas Color by Number Printables by Crystal and Comp

    Christmas Slime Recipe (2024)

    View More
    Get More Info Here
    Discover More Details
    View Details
    Discover More Details
    Learn More
    Keep Reading
    Learn More Now
    Show Me More
    Learn More Now

    Learn More
