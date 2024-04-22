Christmas trimmings recipes (2024)

Showing 1 to 24 of 95 results
- All-the-trimmings traybake
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.18 ratings
Enjoy the best of Christmas in a traybake. A perfect Boxing Day feast for using up leftovers like potatoes, parsnips, carrots, sprouts and pigs-in-blankets
- 1 hr 5 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.5 ratings
Take your roast potatoes to new levels of deliciousness with lemon, garlic and bay. They make the perfect side dish to a Sunday roast or Christmas dinner
- 1 hr 15 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Triple-cooked roast potatoes
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.6 ratings
Make these roast potatoes for a special occasion, such as Christmas. They're triple-cooked for flavour and sprinkled with semolina for extra crunch
- 2 hrs 10 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Next level dauphinoise potatoes
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.31 ratings
Try these deliciously creamy dauphinoise potatoes, which make an excellent side dish for a roast dinner. We've added a few extras for added oomph
- 1 hr 40 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Giant pig-in-a-blanket pinwheel
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Upgrade pigs in blankets with our giant pinwheel version. It's an ideal side dish for the Christmas dinner table and sure to wow dinner guests
- 30 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.6 ratings
Add sage and onion to Yorkshire pudding batter for a delicious side dish to go with a Sunday roast or your Christmas dinner
- 35 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Beat food waste and infuse the flavours of a Chinese takeaway classic into your leftover roasties. Serve with sweet chilli sauce for dipping, if you like
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Miso parsnips
A star rating of 5 out of 5.3 ratings
Make parsnips extra-special with a flavourful white miso and maple glaze. This makes a perfect Sunday roast side, or Christmas dinner dish to feed a crowd
- 1 hr
- Easy
- Vegan
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Tuck into this moreish dish featuring potatoes in a creamy bacon and sprout sauce – it's filling and comforting dish during the winter months
- 1 hr 15 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.47 ratings
This festive stuffing brings together all the trimmings in one gorgeous mass
- 1 hr 20 mins
- Easy
- Microwave brussels sprouts
A star rating of 4 out of 5.4 ratings
Make a simple Christmas brussels side with the help of a microwave. A butter and honey glaze and a scattering of almonds will make this a popular dish
- 10 mins
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Sticky spiced red cabbage
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.71 ratings
This colourful dish will complement any festive main course. Toss any leftovers with a drizzle of olive oil and serve with cold cuts, pâté or cheese
- 50 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 5 out of 5.4 ratings
Serve this festive pickled red cabbage with cold cuts and sausage rolls on Boxing Day and beyond. It also makes a fantastic side dish for Christmas Day
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Hasselback roast potatoes
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.4 ratings
Make hasselback potatoes flavoured with garlic and rosemary, rather than just normal roasties. They have unique textures, with crisp edges and buttery middles
- 1 hr 25 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Herb-buttered baby carrots
A star rating of 5 out of 5.1 rating
Make the herby mustard butter a few days ahead, then microwave your carrots on the day for a speedy vegetarian side. It's the perfect dish for Christmas dinner or a Sunday roast
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Cheesy sprout gratin
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.11 ratings
Wondering how to make winning sprouts for your Christmas menu? Try our cheesy sprout gratin and you'll convert anyone who previously snubbed this festive veg
- 50 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Ultimate roast potatoes
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.326 ratings
Make sure your roasties are perfect for Sunday lunch or even Christmas dinner – this foolproof recipe guarantees a crisp crunch that gives way to a fluffy middle
- 1 hr 10 mins
- Easy
- Sticky maple roots
A star rating of 2.5 out of 5.8 ratings
Serve up a classic Christmas dinner side dish of carrots and parsnips. Herby and slightly caramelised, these sticky maple roots are sure to go down a treat
- 40 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- App onlyQuick pickled red cabbage. This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.3 ratings
Make this speedy pickled red cabbage as a side or condiment – it's the perfect foil to Christmas leftovers in our Boxing Day sandwich
- 15 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- 3-in-1 brown-buttered winter vegetables
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.6 ratings
Save yourself time and washing-up on Christmas Day by cooking carrots, leeks and brussels sprouts together along with butter and sage for a perfect side dish
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Pigs-in-blankets Christmas stuffing balls
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.21 ratings
Treat yourself at Christmas with these moreish stuffing balls. The sausagemeat and bacon add the ‘pigs in blankets’ flavour, while cranberries make them taste extra festive
- 50 mins
- Easy
- Crunchy parsnips
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.12 ratings
Forget soggy parsnips: roast them with our polenta and paprika coating and you'll be rewarded with golden, crunchy veg. It makes a lovely Christmas side dish
- 55 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Christmas red cabbage
A star rating of 4 out of 5.33 ratings
This classic side can be made up to two days in advance. For maximum flavour, cook the cabbage down really well over a low heat until it's really sticky
- 1 hr 25 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.12 ratings
Add a deliciously different side dish to your Christmas spread with these pan-fried brussels sprouts and juicy pomegranate seeds, drizzled with pomegranate molasses
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Gluten-free