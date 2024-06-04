Christmas vanilla roll cake recipe (2024)

A simple vanilla roll cake with red and green dots and spirals of creamy buttercream is the perfect dessert for Christmas parties.

This spiral cake has always caught my attention. Although it carries different names depending from country to country, I find roll cakes prettier than a layer cake. Plus, not to mention they are so much easier to make. My love for roll cake grew with every roulade (that’s how we call it in Romania) my mom made, mostly around the holidays.

Last year I made a gingerbread roll cake and few weeks ago I made a pumpkin roll cake. I wanted to make a new one for this Christmasbut I wasn’t sure what flavor to pick until I found the red & green batter bits. I knew right then I wanted a simple vanilla cake filled with creamy buttercream with lots and lots of Christmas sprinkles.

If you’ve never made a roll cake, it’s time to change that. You should not be afraid, just follow few simple steps and in no time you’ll have the most beautiful swirl cake.The secret to roll cakes is beating the egg yolks until light yellow and thickened. That should take around 3 minutes on high-speed or around 5 on medium speed.

The secret to the creamy buttercream is to whip the butter first before adding the powder sugar to it and whip on medium speed for 2 minutes once all the sugar is incorporated. Doing so, you’ll have a light buttercream way better than the store-bought ones.

3 egg yolks

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup (30 grams) sifted cake flour

3 tablespoons (30 grams) cornstarch

1/4 cup red & green Wilton batter bits or edible confetti

2 egg whites

1 tablespoon sugar

Vanilla Buttercream 1 cup butter, room temperature

3 cups (360 grams) powdered sugar

3-4 tbsp red & green sprinkles

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-3 teaspoons heavy cream

Decorations 4 oz white chocolate

red & green sprinkles Instructions Heat the oven to 450F. Line a 17X12 jelly/sheet pan with parchment paper . Set aside. In a mixing bowl add the 2 eggs, 3 egg yolks and 1/2 cup sugar. With the paddle attachment on, beat on medium to high speed around 5 minutes until pale in color and thickened. Add the vanilla extract and beat few more seconds. Sift the flour and the cornstarch over the egg yolks mixture and with a spatula gently fold it in. Fold in the batter bits as well. In a separate grease-free bowl, add the 2 egg whites and 1 tablespoon of sugar. With a whisk, whip until firm peaks form. With the spatula, fold the whipped egg whites into the egg yolks mixture. Pour the cake batter into the prepared pan, spread it evenly and bake for 6-7 minutes until golden brown and, when touched, it springs back. As soon as you remove the cake from the oven sprinkle with powder sugar and then invert the cake onto a clean dish towel. Remove the parchment paper, sprinkle with more powder sugar, and roll up the cake with the towel. Place on a wire rack to cool Vanilla buttercream In a clean bowl add the butter. With the whisk attached on to the the mixer whip the butter for 2-3 minutes on medium to high speed. Lower the speed and slowly add the sugar, 1/2 cup at a time. When all the sugar is incorporated increase the speed and whip for 2 more minutes. Add few drops of heavy cream until it reaches the consistency you desire. With a spatula fold in the sprinkles. Gently unroll the cake and spread the buttercream evenly all over it. Roll it again and place in the fridge for a couple of hours. To decorate, melt the white chocolate in double boiler or microwave and pour it over the cake. Add Add more sprinkles (optional) Let the chocolate settle for few minutes and slice the cake. Notes If you can't find the batter bits, you can use Christmas edible confetti instead. They will not bleed while baking the cake. 7.6.8 492 http://atreatsaffair.com/christmas-vanilla-roll-cake-recipe/ Roxana Yawgel http://atreatsaffair.com/ All images and content are copyright protected. Please do not use my images without prior permission. If you want to republish this recipe, please re-write the recipe in your own words, or simply link back to this post for the recipe. Thank you.

