Cinnamon Crunch Sourdough Bagels Recipe (2024)

This cinnamon crunch sourdough bagels recipe is just what you need when you are wanting to make something just a little bit more special and festive for breakfast or brunch! You and your friends or family are in for a treat with these sweet and crunchy sourdough bagels!

In our home, we value eating foods from scratch over buying things that are premade and filled with additives and extra filler ingredients that only bring harm to the body. These extra fillers are added to preserve the shelf life, enhance the flavor, and sometimes even make things more addictive.

Since we try our best to avoid these things, if we want bread or bagels, I love to use my sourdough starter to make the things we enjoy! I have loved learning how to make artisan bread, sandwich bread, pancakes, cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls and more with sourdough. Because these sourdough breads are fermented and rely on wild yeast in our own home and environment, they are much easier to digest and gut healthy.

This cinnamon crunch sourdough bagels recipe is definitely a treat, and not something we have on a regular basis, but it is super fun and delicious for special occasions. And I don’t feel as bad serving them knowing it is made with all whole, organic ingredients with NO harmful additives!

TIPS TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BEGIN:

Use a kitchen scale for weighing the bagel dough ingredients – this yields the most accurate and consistent results. The dough will be a bit tougher. This is normal for bagel dough.

Feed your sourdough starter at least 6 hours before starting this recipe so it is nice and bubbly when you are ready to begin making the dough.

I usually start the dough around 7-8 pm. The dough is ready for shaping/baking in the morning for a delicious, warm breakfast!

If you choose to do the cinnamon swirl filling, try to leave about half an inch space at the end of the dough on each side so that when you pinch the dough together, it sticks better. If the filling reaches the ends, the bagel may split apart when boiling/baking in the oven. Still edible, just not a round bagel 🙂

Why do you boil bagels before baking?

Boiling the bagel dough in water mixed with baking soda and sugar helps to seal the dough. This is what gives it that crusty outer layer. Do not skip this step! It is easy and quick, and gives the bagel that perfect outer texture.

HOW TO MAKE THIS CINNAMON CRUNCH SOURDOUGH BAGELS RECIPE

Tools you may need:

Weigh ingredients and Mix the dough for the sourdough bagels recipe

Using a kitchen scale, weigh your ingredients and add sourdough starter, water, and honey to a stand mixing bowl and whisk until combined. I just place the stand mixing bowl on the scale, tare the weight of it, and then add everything directly to the mixing bowl.

Add flour (unbleached bread or all-purpose will work, I prefer organic) and sea salt to the wet ingredients. Mix slowly in stand mixer using a dough hook until dough comes off the sides of the bowl. If you do not have a stand mixer, simply mix the dough using a dough whisk and your hands. You will need to knead the dough a bit until it is smooth.

Bulk Rise

Cover bowl with plastic wrap or damp kitchen towel. Let the dough sit for 8-12 hours or until it has doubled in size. This may vary based on the temperature in your home.

Once it has doubled, it is time to divide and shape the dough!

Shape & add cinnamon filling

Place the dough out on a clean counter (without flour) and divide it into 8 equal parts. If you want to be exact, you can get your kitchen scale out!

Mix up the cinnamon-brown sugar filling.

Roll each piece of dough out into a rectangle – about 3 x 5 inches. Along the long end, sprinkle about 1/4 tsp of cinnamon sugar mix in a straight line, leaving about 1/2 inch space at either end empty. Roll the dough over the cinnamon sugar mix and repeat with 1/4 tsp cinnamon sugar. Next, roll once more and repeat. Roll over the last time and pinch the dough together so that it is closed and forms a 5 inch long log.

Twist the log and bring the two ends together to form a circle. Pinch the ends together and place on a parchment paper or silicone baking mat lined baking sheet. Repeat for each dough piece.

Second Rise (1 hour) & prepare Cinnamon Crunch Topping

Cover with lightweight slightly damp tea towel and let the bagels rise a second time, 30 minutes to 1 hour or until the dough is puffy.

When the dough is close to finishing its second rise, preheat the oven to 425℉ and boil water in a large pot with 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of baking soda.

Mix up the cinnamon crunch topping- in a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon and room temperature butter.

Boil, Top with Cinnamon Crunch and Bake Sourdough Bagels Recipe

Once the water is boiling, use a slotted spoon to gently place 3-4 bagels in the water at a time – depending on the size of your pot. Do not overcrowd. Boil for one minute, flip the bagel, and then boil for another minute. Drain the excess water and place on lined baking pan.

Brush the tops of each bagel with melted butter. Then add the cinnamon crunch topping to each bagel.

Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes or until top is golden.

Once the bagels are done cooking, allow to cool on a baking rack for 15-30 minutes. Enjoy while they are warm with butter or cream cheese. Store extra bagels in airtight container or ziplock bag for 3-4 days.

