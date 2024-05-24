Cinnamon Popcorn Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

We love making this Cinnamon Popcorn for movie night or for an afternoon snack. Loaded with cinnamon and sugar to make this delicious popcorn recipe.

Cinnamon Popcorn Recipe:

This cinnamon popcorn is the perfect blend of sweet and salty. You only need a few ingredients to turn your plain popcorn into an addicting snack. The blend of the melted butter, cinnamon and sugar makes this treat so delicious.

If you are looking for a budget friendly snack to serve, make this Cinnamon popcorn. It only requires a handful of ingredients and takes minutes to prepare.

What is Cinnamon Popcorn?

Popcorn is the perfect snack to make. It is easy to make and budget friendly. Mixing melted butter with cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla gives popcorn that sweet and salty flavor.

Adding the cinnamon flavors to popcorn gives it the perfect amount of sweetness to a family favorite snack.

Ingredients:

Popped Popcorn (approximately 3 bags)

Butter

Granulated Sugar

Vanilla Extract

Ground Cinnamon

Salt

How to Make Cinnamon Popcorn Recipe:

Step 1 – Heat Oven – Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F. Step 2 – Prepare Popcorn – Place the popcorn in a large bowl and then set aside.

Place the popcorn in a large bowl and then set aside. Step 3 – Combine Ingredients – Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium high heat. Stir in the granulated sugar, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon and salt. Stirring occasionally and cook until the mixture is thick and bubbly. Boil for 5 minutes to allow it to get thick.

Step 4 – Pour over popcorn – Pour the mixture over the popcorn and stir to coat the popcorn in the mixture.

Step 5 – Bake Popcorn – Place the coated popcorn on baking sheets or roasting pan lined with parchment paper. Bake for 10-15 minutes, stirring the popcorn every 3-4 minutes.

Step 6 – Allow Popcorn to get crispy – Turn the oven off and let the popcorn sit in the oven for 20 minutes. The popcorn will get crispy as it sets.

Step 7 – Let Popcorn Cool – Remove from the oven and let cool. Then the popcorn is ready to serve and enjoy.

How to Store:

Store the leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. You can store this popcorn in a bag on the counter for up to one week before it will start to go stale.

The perfect snack to make a big batch for the week. You can also place in zip lock bags once the popcorn has cooled.

How Long will Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn Last:

Stored properly, this popcorn can last up to a week. Ours never lasts that long though. We eat it pretty fast because it is amazing.

Recipe Tips:

Popcorn – Prepare popcorn ahead of time. Place in a bowl and remove any kernels from the bowl.

Prepare popcorn ahead of time. Place in a bowl and remove any kernels from the bowl. Type of Popcorn – We used plain popcorn in this recipe, but you can use butter if you prefer. Make popcorn in the microwave, stove, or by it at the store.

We used plain popcorn in this recipe, but you can use butter if you prefer. Make popcorn in the microwave, stove, or by it at the store. Melted Butter Mixture – Stir constantly so the mixture melts completely.

Stir constantly so the mixture melts completely. Toss to coat – Every 3 to 4 minutes, stir the popcorn while baking. This is important and will ensure even baking and that all pieces are crispy.

– Every 3 to 4 minutes, stir the popcorn while baking. This is important and will ensure even baking and that all pieces are crispy. Line the baking pan – Cleanup is much easier if you use parchment paper on the sheet pan. The mixture is very sticky and this makes it much easier.

– Cleanup is much easier if you use parchment paper on the sheet pan. The mixture is very sticky and this makes it much easier. Work quickly – Once you have mixed the butter mixture over the popcorn immediately place on baking sheet.

Recipe Variations:

Red Hot Candy – Add in red hot candy to make red hot cinnamon popcorn. It adds the perfect amount of heat to the popcorn.

Add in red hot candy to make red hot cinnamon popcorn. It adds the perfect amount of heat to the popcorn. Drizzle Chocolate – Melt white or milk chocolate. Drizzle on top of popcorn and allow to set.

Melt white or milk chocolate. Drizzle on top of popcorn and allow to set. Add in Nuts – Feel free to add in chopped nuts such as pecans, walnuts or peanuts. Sliced almonds would also be a great addition.

Print Recipe here for Cinnamon Popcorn:

▢ 4 Tablespoons Butter

▢ 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar

▢ 1/4 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

▢ 1 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

▢ 1/4 teaspoon Salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F.

Place the popcorn in a large bowl and then set aside.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium high heat. Stir in the granulated sugar, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon and salt. Stir and cook until the mixture is thick and bubbly.

Pour the mixture over the popcorn and stir to coat the popcorn in the mixture.

Place the coated popcorn on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake for 10-15 minutes, stirring the popcorn every 3-4 minutes.

Turn the oven off and let the popcorn sit in the oven for 20 minutes. The popcorn will get crispy as it sets.

