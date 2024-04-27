Cinnamon Sugar Blondie Recipe | Buns In My Oven (2024)

Home / Recipe Index / Buns In My Oven Favorites
27 minutes minutes
Sweet Treat
Karly Campbell
This BLONDIE RECIPE is perfectly chewy, ready in less than 30 minutes, and topped with crackly cinnamon and sugar! My family can’t get enough of these little treats and I love how simple they are to make for any occasion.
We make lots of brownies in this house, but sometimes you just need a change!
But not a big change…a small change. A blonde brownie instead of a…well…brown brownie. 😉
These blondies are the best dang blondies I’ve ever eaten and they are beyond easy. One bowl, no mixer, ready in less than 30 minutes.
I love how exceptionally chewy they are, especially when you pair them with a crackly cinnamon sugar topping!
Why we love these blonde brownies:
One Bowl! Who doesn’t love an easy clean up?
No Mixer Needed! The butter is melted, so all you need is a spoon and some elbow grease.
Six Ingredients! Bet you have everything you need in your kitchen!
Chewy! There’s nothing like biting into a gooey, chewy blondie – especially one topped with a crackly cinnamon sugar topping.
Common questions about this recipe:
Should my blondies be gooey in the middle?
Yes, that is one of the best parts! In order to achieve this, the blondies should cook until they are almost done, and then finish cooking while cooling. You can test this by sticking a toothpick in the blondies one to two inches from the edge of the pan. If the toothpick comes out mostly clean, pull them from the oven.
Are blondies basically vanilla brownies? Or are they just square-shaped cookies?
Yep. Both. Haha! There is no chocolate in them, which is why they aren’t brownies. They have that fudgy texture of a brownie, though. They have the flavor of a cookie going on at the same time!
Recipe
Cinnamon Sugar Blondies
Blondie recipe that is perfectly chewy, ready in less than 30 minutes, and topped with crackly cinnamon and sugar!
3.74 from 784 votes
Prep5 minutes minutes
Cook22 minutes minutes
Total27 minutes minutes
Serves 16 bars
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 large egg beaten
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup flour
- Pinch of salt
- 5 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8 baking dish with parchment.
Add the butter and brown sugar to a medium mixing bowl and stir to combine.
Stir in the egg and vanilla.
Stir in the flour and salt until well combined.
Spread into the prepared pan. Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the batter.
Bake for 22 minutes or until a tester comes out mostly clean.
Cool before cutting.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 141kcal (7%)| Carbohydrates: 20g (7%)| Protein: 1g (2%)| Fat: 6g (9%)| Saturated Fat: 3g (19%)| Cholesterol: 26mg (9%)| Sodium: 59mg (3%)| Potassium: 30mg (1%)| Sugar: 14g (16%)| Vitamin A: 195IU (4%)| Calcium: 17mg (2%)| Iron: 0.5mg (3%)
Author: Karly Campbell
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American
Did You Make This?Tag Us On Instagram
This post was originally published in December 2015 and was updated in December 2020.
Reader Interactions
Leave a Review
Heather Tiara DeRango says
I made these for our family Easter dinner. I doubled the recipe and added buttercream frosting on top and everyone, I mean everyone was raving about them and asking for the recipe! Thank you!
Karly Campbell says
I’m so glad they were such a hit! I’m sure they were great with frosting!
LK says
So easy to make and delicious every time!
Liliya says
Not sure what I did wrong because I followed all the instructions properly and my bloodies turned out dry. They taste okay but aren’t gooey whatsoever. I baked them for exactly 22 minutes
Reply
Karly Campbell says
Hi Liliya! That’s disappointing! It could be that your oven runs a bit hot, so they were done before the 22 minutes. Did you test them before the 22 minute mark to see if they were done? You also want to make sure you’re spooning flour into the measuring cup and leveling it off, not packing it in. Too much flour will make them dry as well.
Stephanie Newcomb says
I haven’t eaten it yet – but it looks SO GOOD! I doubled the recipe and put it in the 9×13 Pyrex with parchment paper. I WILL SAY – in true scatterbrained fashion – i started with mixing the brown sugar and flour. *facepalm*. So then I mixed everything together EXCEPT for the eggs/vanilla/cinnamon. I scrambled those three together and then mixed with the others…spread it in the pan and baked it. Looks like the traditional blondie brownies!
Gina says
This recipe is delicious! I loved it. It was like eating a snickerdoodle cookie that wasn’t baked all the way. Amazing. I could have eaten the entire pan.
Reply
Karly Campbell says
So glad you loved these! <3
Sonya says
This was way to buttery for me, I mean like a layer of butter that was at the bottom.
Reply
Marissa says
Really hard to tell when they are done and super sweet. Tastes like snickerdoodle cookie dough! Overall ok but not my favorite
Sabrina says
The flavor is good but the texture is too soft and chewy to where you question if it’s done.
Jess says
Can I use dark brown sugar not light brown sugar
Reply
Karly Campbell says
Sure!
Jamie De Rosa says
Great recipe and easy to make!
Paola says
Hi! Is a 10×6 pan the same as a 8×8?
Reply
Karly Campbell says
I have no idea. A 9 inch round pan should be the same though.
Linda Hess says
Insanely good! I added a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to the batter before spreading in the pan. My family inhaled them (including the “non-dessert” people)! Thank you for an amazing addition to my dessert repretoire.
Reply
Karly says
So glad you all enjoyed them!
Jess says
My husband and I love this recipe! Perfect for the holiday season. We made it twice so far and are bringing it to game night with the fam. Will be keeping this one as a quick, easy and delicious go-to. Thanks! And happy holidays!
Reply
Karly says
I’m so glad you enjoy these! Thanks for sharing!
Virginia Noll says
Mine didn’t seem to raise as high as yours. Thought it might be missing soda or powder but rechecked the recipe
Reply
Karly says
Nope, there is no leavening agent in these. They’re not very thick, and are meant to be chewy and a bit dense – fudgy. Did you use the same size pan as us? If your pan is larger that would make them thinner.
Rhonda S says
This recipe tastes great but mine turned out thinner as well. Was wondering what elevation you’re at. I’m at 7000′ and usually add some extra flour and/or baking soda to compensate. I may need to experiment a bit. Thanks!
Karly Campbell says
Hi Rhonda! We’re at 500′ and I don’t really have any experience with baking at higher elevations, but that may be it? Also want to be sure you’re using an 8×8 and not a 9×9 dish as that would affect it as well.
DL says
Had these at our church potluck and loved them, I asked for the recipe to make them myself!
Karly says
I’m so glad you enjoyed them! 🙂
Kathy says
Loved them so much made a bigger. Batch turned out great
