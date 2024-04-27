Cinnamon Sugar Blondie Recipe | Buns In My Oven (2024)

Had these at our church potluck and loved them, I asked for the recipe to make them myself!

Hi Rhonda! We’re at 500′ and I don’t really have any experience with baking at higher elevations, but that may be it? Also want to be sure you’re using an 8×8 and not a 9×9 dish as that would affect it as well.

This recipe tastes great but mine turned out thinner as well. Was wondering what elevation you’re at. I’m at 7000′ and usually add some extra flour and/or baking soda to compensate. I may need to experiment a bit. Thanks!

Nope, there is no leavening agent in these. They’re not very thick, and are meant to be chewy and a bit dense – fudgy. Did you use the same size pan as us? If your pan is larger that would make them thinner.

Mine didn’t seem to raise as high as yours. Thought it might be missing soda or powder but rechecked the recipe

My husband and I love this recipe! Perfect for the holiday season. We made it twice so far and are bringing it to game night with the fam. Will be keeping this one as a quick, easy and delicious go-to. Thanks! And happy holidays!

Insanely good! I added a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to the batter before spreading in the pan. My family inhaled them (including the “non-dessert” people)! Thank you for an amazing addition to my dessert repretoire.

I have no idea. A 9 inch round pan should be the same though.

The flavor is good but the texture is too soft and chewy to where you question if it’s done.

Really hard to tell when they are done and super sweet. Tastes like snickerdoodle cookie dough! Overall ok but not my favorite

This was way to buttery for me, I mean like a layer of butter that was at the bottom. Tasted good, just won’t waste that much butter to make again.

This recipe is delicious! I loved it. It was like eating a snickerdoodle cookie that wasn’t baked all the way. Amazing. I could have eaten the entire pan.

I haven’t eaten it yet – but it looks SO GOOD! I doubled the recipe and put it in the 9×13 Pyrex with parchment paper. I WILL SAY – in true scatterbrained fashion – i started with mixing the brown sugar and flour. *facepalm*. So then I mixed everything together EXCEPT for the eggs/vanilla/cinnamon. I scrambled those three together and then mixed with the others…spread it in the pan and baked it. Looks like the traditional blondie brownies!

Hi Liliya! That’s disappointing! It could be that your oven runs a bit hot, so they were done before the 22 minutes. Did you test them before the 22 minute mark to see if they were done? You also want to make sure you’re spooning flour into the measuring cup and leveling it off, not packing it in. Too much flour will make them dry as well.

Not sure what I did wrong because I followed all the instructions properly and my bloodies turned out dry. They taste okay but aren’t gooey whatsoever. I baked them for exactly 22 minutes

I’m so glad they were such a hit! I’m sure they were great with frosting!

I made these for our family Easter dinner. I doubled the recipe and added buttercream frosting on top and everyone, I mean everyone was raving about them and asking for the recipe! Thank you!

Blondie recipe that is perfectly chewy, ready in less than 30 minutes, and topped with crackly cinnamon and sugar!

Yep. Both. Haha! There is no chocolate in them, which is why they aren’t brownies. They have that fudgy texture of a brownie, though. They have the flavor of a cookie going on at the same time!

Yes, that is one of the best parts! In order to achieve this, the blondies should cook until they are almost done, and then finish cooking while cooling. You can test this by sticking a toothpick in the blondies one to two inches from the edge of the pan. If the toothpick comes out mostly clean, pull them from the oven.

Six Ingredients! Bet you have everything you need in your kitchen!

No Mixer Needed! The butter is melted, so all you need is a spoon and some elbow grease.

I love how exceptionally chewy they are, especially when you pair them with a crackly cinnamon sugar topping!

These blondies are the best dang blondies I’ve ever eaten and they are beyond easy. One bowl, no mixer, ready in less than 30 minutes.

We make lots of brownies in this house, but sometimes you just need a change!

This BLONDIE RECIPE is perfectly chewy, ready in less than 30 minutes, and topped with crackly cinnamon and sugar! My family can’t get enough of these little treats and I love how simple they are to make for any occasion.

FAQs

Visual cues: Blondies are done baking when the middle is slightly jiggly and shiny on top, but the edges look solidified. Be careful not to overbake or they will become dry and crumbly. Remember: residual heat will continue to cook the blondies.

Both have chewy textures. However, blondies have a much lighter and softer taste than brownies. The ingredients used in brownies are where the two recipes diverge the most. Blondies use vanilla extract and brown sugar instead of cocoa powder to get their flavor, while brownies use chocolate and cocoa.

If they turn out cakey, they are over baked - that's all! Bake for a little less time next time. One good tip if you aren't sure is to bake them till they have the wobble, and then once cooled, put them in the fridge for at least an hour to help 'set' them before cutting up! I keep them at room temperature.

A blondie (also known as a blonde brownie) is a variety of dessert bar. It resembles a chocolate brownie, but substitutes vanilla in place of cocoa, and contains brown sugar.

This could be personal preference, but I say YES! A good blondie should be chewy, gooey in the middle and firm around the edges.

Try making another batch, here are three ways to fix this: Use a larger pan, the batter will be thinner and cook more evenly. Using the same pan as originally, bake in a cooler oven, 25 degrees or so, for an extra few minutes. This will allow the heat to penetrate without burning the outside.

Pour into loaf tin and smooth over. Place onto a baking tray on the middle shelf of oven and bake for 25 minutes. Check your Blondie, the centre should have a slight wobble, if very wobbly put back into the oven for a few minutes until it has firmed a little. Leave in loaf tin until cool.

Chocolate was an early-20th-century innovation that quickly became the norm. At about mid-century, molasses brownies became known as blonde brownies. Soon after, the name shortened to blondies, giving the confection its own identity outside the brownie's shadow.

Chocolate brownies quickly became the norm and came to be known simply as 'brownies'. Around the mid-1900s the original molasses brownies became known as blonde brownies, which in turn became 'blondies'.

If your baked goods are undercooked: If they are only slightly undercooked, you can try returning them to the oven and baking for a few more minutes. If they are significantly undercooked, you may need to extend the baking time significantly. Sep 14, 2023

Granulated sugar - simple fine white granulated sugar keeps these brownies moist. If you reduce the sugar they will not be as fudgy.

For every teaspoon of baking powder, you'll want to substitute in ¼ tsp of baking soda with ½ tsp of cream of tartar. If you don't have any cream of tartar, you can also substitute one teaspoon of baking powder with a mixture of ¼ tsp of baking soda plus ½ tsp of either vinegar or lemon juice.

A centre of mouth-watering white chocolate flavoured ice cream swirled with caramelised white chocolate syrup encased in a layer of creamy caramel flavoured ice cream, packed with blondie pieces, all coated in golden chocolate with more blondie pieces.

They're chewy and fudgy.



Brownies are difficult to define. Most people like them fudgy, but some prefer them cakey and others chewy. The texture of a blondie isn't really up for debate. It's that of a perfect chocolate chip cookie, chewy and fudgy...just way thicker.

The Londoner describes why they called them "slu*tty brownies" perfectly: "they're oh so easy, and more than a little bit filthy." Just as simple as I would've imagined. They are as easy to make as they are messy to eat. If you look up slu*tty Brownies on Pinterest there are thousands of recipes listed.

To test for doneness with a toothpick, insert a toothpick into the center of the brownies and pull it back out. For fudgy brownies, you'll want to see some moist crumbs attached to the toothpick when you pull it back out. If it looks like it's covered in brownie batter, the brownies will need to bake a bit longer.

The trick is to make sure the edges are visibly browned and rigid, so it feels hard to the touch. To avoid under-baking to the point of rawness, ensure the center has lost its sheen and taken on a golden color, but unlike the edge, it will feel soft to touch.

For cake-like brownies, take them out of the oven when they just begin to pull away from the sides of the pan, or when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. For fudgy brownies, bake within the time range stated in the recipe. For very moist brownies, take them out toward the minimum baking time.