Classic Apple Hand Pie Recipe (Delicious Greek Milopitakia) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Apple Hand Pie, also known as Milopitakia, is a delicious apple pocket pie that originates from Greece. The delicate pie crust is filled with a sweet, juicy apple filling that is both comforting and satisfying, with the most delicious crunch of walnuts. And what's best is that this recipe is also vegan!

These delicious pies are the best way to use some fresh apples. Plus, they’re the perfect treat to enjoy during the colder months, and these mini pies are even better when shared with loved ones.

From the flaky dough to the perfectly spiced apple filling, this recipe is a surefire way to impress anyone who takes a bite of these Milopitakia. They’re a bit different from my Crispy Apple Pie Egg Rolls, which I hope you'll have a chance to try too.

In today’s busy world, taking a moment to make something homemade is always a satisfying feeling, and this Apple Hand Pie recipe is definitely worth the effort.

Read on to learn exactly how to make this delicious apple hand pie today!

Jump to: What is an Apple Hand Pie?

Why This Is The Best Apple Hand Pie Recipe

What You Need to Make Apple Hand Pie At Home

How to Make Apple Hand Pie Step by Step

Tips For Making the Best Apple Hand Pie Every Single Time

Serving Suggestions

Recipe Variation Ideas for Apple Hand Pie

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Store Leftover Apple Hand Pie

Related Recipes

Recipe

Never Miss A Recipe! Get HEALTHY Vegan Recipes straight to your inbox weekly!

What is an Apple Hand Pie?

Apple hand pie (Milopitakia) is a traditional Greek dish that consists of individual, hand-held pastries filled with a sweet apple mixture for the tastiest mini apple pies.

Hand pies can be savory, too, with ingredients such as mushrooms, onions, carrots, etc. Or they can be sweet, and today I have the ultimate sweet hand pie for you.

The word Milopitakia is a combination of two words: “milo” which means apple and “pitakia” which means pie. They’re a classic Greek dish that’s passed down generations, and my recipe is going to give you that authentic flavor in a vegan recipe!

The good thing about Apple Hand Pie (Milopitakia) is that they are a sweet treat that is perfect for any time of day - whether it’s breakfast, a midday snack, or dessert.

They are portable, meaning they can easily be taken on the go, making them convenient for anyone who is constantly on the move. The combination of sweet apples and flaky pastry is irresistible, making them a favorite among many people.

In Greek cuisine, Milopitakia is a popular dessert that is often served during festivals and special occasions. It is also a dish that is commonly enjoyed during the fall and winter months when apples are in season. They’re truly wonderful for fall baking, Thanksgiving, or Christmas.

Why This Is The Best Apple Hand Pie Recipe

Versatile: It can be served as a dessert or a snack and can be enjoyed warm or cold.

It can be served as a dessert or a snack and can be enjoyed warm or cold. Easy: The recipe is straightforward and doesn’t require any fancy ingredients or techniques.

The recipe is straightforward and doesn’t require any fancy ingredients or techniques. Delicious: The combination of cinnamon and sugar with juicy apples results in a mouth-watering filling.

The combination of cinnamon and sugar with juicy apples results in a mouth-watering filling. Crowd-pleaser: Everyone loves a hand pie, and this recipe is sure to be a hit at parties or potlucks.

Everyone loves a hand pie, and this recipe is sure to be a hit at parties or potlucks. Portable: They are easy to pack, making them perfect for picnics or lunchboxes.

What You Need to Make Apple Hand Pie At Home

All you need are some incredibly simple, pantry-staple ingredients to make this delicious mini pies recipe at home.

Here's an overview of the specific ingredients for this recipe. For the exact ingredients and measurements, please scroll to the recipe card below.

For the Filling:

Apples: You’ll need some chopped apples, which will release their natural juices and become tender as they bake in the crust.

You’ll need some chopped apples, which will release their natural juices and become tender as they bake in the crust. Sugar: We’ll also need some organic cane sugar to sweeten the filling and balance out the tartness of the apples.

We’ll also need some organic cane sugar to sweeten the filling and balance out the tartness of the apples. Vanilla extract: The vanilla extract will add a warm and comforting aroma to the filling and complement the sweetness of the sugar.

The vanilla extract will add a warm and comforting aroma to the filling and complement the sweetness of the sugar. Raisins: Raisins will be adding a chewy texture to the filling, and the sweetness of the dried fruit will blend in with the flavor profile.

Raisins will be adding a chewy texture to the filling, and the sweetness of the will blend in with the flavor profile. Walnuts: The walnuts will provide a crunchy texture to the filling, and their earthy flavor will balance the sweetness of the apples and sugar.

The walnuts will provide a crunchy texture to the filling, and their earthy flavor will balance the sweetness of the apples and sugar. Cinnamon powder: Cinnamon powder will add a warm and spicy note to the filling and pair well with the other flavors in the recipe.

Cinnamon powder will add a warm and spicy note to the filling and pair well with the other flavors in the recipe. Mandarin: The mandarin zest will give a bright and tangy citrus note to the filling, elevating the flavors and adding complexity.

For the Dough:

Mandarin juice: You’ll need some freshly squeezed mandarin juice that will add a tangy and zesty note to the dough while keeping it moist and flavorful. You can also use oranges instead.

You’ll need some freshly squeezed mandarin juice that will add a tangy and zesty note to the dough while keeping it moist and flavorful. You can also use oranges instead. Refined olive oil: We’ll also need refined olive oil that will give the dough a tender crumb. You can substitute it with refined coconut oil or avocado oil too.

We’ll also need refined olive oil that will give the dough a tender crumb. You can substitute it with refined coconut oil or avocado oil too. Powdered sugar: Powdered sugar will add sweetness and a smooth texture to the dough while enhancing the flakiness of the crust. You can also substitute it with powdered coconut sugar if you’re looking for a refined-sugar-free recipe. But note that they will come out darker in color.

Powdered sugar will add sweetness and a smooth texture to the dough while enhancing the flakiness of the crust. You can also substitute it with powdered coconut sugar if you’re looking for a refined-sugar-free recipe. But note that they will come out darker in color. Cinnamon powder: Cinnamon powder will add a warm and spicy note to the dough and complement the other flavors in the recipe.

Cinnamon powder will add a warm and spicy note to the dough and complement the other flavors in the recipe. Mandarin zest: Adding mandarin zest will infuse the dough with a bright and refreshing aroma that will prepare the senses for the burst of flavors in the filling.

Adding mandarin zest will infuse the dough with a bright and refreshing aroma that will prepare the senses for the burst of flavors in the filling. All-purpose flour: You’ll also need some regular AP flour. It’ll provide the structure for the crust and ensure it holds the filling without falling apart.

You’ll also need some regular AP flour. It’ll provide the structure for the crust and ensure it holds the filling without falling apart. Baking powder: The baking powder will help the crust rise and become flaky while ensuring a tender texture.

The baking powder will help the crust rise and become flaky while ensuring a tender texture. Salt: Finally, a pinch of salt will balance out the sweetness of the dough and enhance all the other flavors in the recipe.

How to Make Apple Hand Pie Step by Step

Making this apple hand pie recipe at home is super easy and will give you great results every single time. Here's how to make it step by step:

Start off by preparing an apple filling for the hand pies. In a large saucepan combine finely chopped apples, sugar, vanilla and a few tablespoons of cold water. Put the saucepan on a medium heat and simmer until apples are very soft, about 20 minutes.

After the apples have softened, add chopped walnuts, raisins, cinnamon and a half of all orange zest. Mix it well. The vegan hand pie filling should be smooth and thick. If it's falling apart, you can take a potato masher and mash the filling for a little bit. Set the mini apple pie filling aside to cool.

Meanwhile, make the dough for apple Milopitakia. In a large bowl, combine orange or mandarin juice, refined olive oil, powdered sugar, cinnamon, the remaining half of orange zest, and salt. Mix it well.

Next, in a smaller bowl, mix flour and baking powder. In the bowl with the liquid ingredients, gradually start adding the flour mixture, mixing the dough after each time. Shape the dough into a ball.

It's important not to add all flour at once. You'll regulate the amount of it during mixing. The final dough should be soft and smooth. It won't stick to your hands. So, if you haven't finished adding all flour, but the dough is of desired consistency, don't add any more flour.

On the contrary, if you added all flour and the dough is still sticky, add more flour one tablespoon at a time.

Now it's time to make the vegan apple hand pies. Invert the dough on a silicone baking mat or lightly floured surface and roll out the dough until it's about ¼ inch thick. Using a glass or 3 ¼ inch cookie cutter, cut out circles of dough.

Lightly roll out each circle to make it a bit bigger, and place a heaping teaspoon of filling in the center of each circle. Fold the dough circles in half, and use your fingers to tightly press the edges together.Make sure there're no gaps, otherwise the juices will leak out during baking. You can also use a fork to crimp the edges. Place the vegan hand pies on a parchment-lined baking sheet and repeat these steps with the remaining circles of dough. Bake at 395 F for 10-15 minutes until the vegan apple hand pies are golden brown.

After you baked apple Milopitakia, transfer them to a serving plate and sprinkle with some powdered sugar.

Your delicious Apple Hand Pies are ready to be served!

Tips For Making the Best Apple Hand Pie Every Single Time

Make sure the filling isn’t wet: If you have any liquid left in your vegan apple hand pie filling after you’ve stewed the apples, it will cause the filling to fall apart. To fix it, mash the apples with a potato masher and wish ½ to 1 teaspoon of cornstarch into the simmering liquid.

Don’t overstuff the pies: Be sure not to overfill the pies with the apple mixture, otherwise, they may leak or burst open while baking.

Allow to cool before eating: Let the hand pies cool for at least 10-15 minutes before serving to ensure the filling has set and prevent burning your mouth on hot filling.

Serve with ice cream or whipped cream: For an extra delicious dessert, serve the hand pies warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream on top.

Serving Suggestions

Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top for a delicious dessert that’s perfect for any occasion. For a morning treat, enjoy with a cup of coffee or tea. Pack them up in a lunchbox for a sweet surprise during the day. Serve as a snack with a dollop of whipped cream or cream cheese frosting for dipping. Take them to a potluck or party as a finger dessert that is easy to handle and enjoy on the go.

Recipe Variation Ideas for Apple Hand Pie

This delicious apple hand pie recipe is so flavorful and easy to make you'll want to try out some of these delicious variations! Here are some great ideas:

Salted caramel : Drizzle caramel sauce and sprinkle sea salt on top of each hand pie before baking for a sweet and salty flavor explosion.

: Drizzle caramel sauce and sprinkle sea salt on top of each hand pie before baking for a sweet and salty flavor explosion. Spiced pear : Swap out the apples for ripe pears and add a pinch of nutmeg and ginger to spice it up.

: Swap out the apples for ripe pears and add a pinch of nutmeg and ginger to spice it up. Blueberry : Combine fresh or frozen blueberries with the apples for a burst of fruity flavor.

: Combine fresh or frozen blueberries with the apples for a burst of fruity flavor. Other fruits: Feel free to use any other fruits you love to make your very own version of hand pies. Some great ideas include rhubarb, berries, and pears and add your favorite spices to change things up!

If you’ve ever tried apple turnovers, you’re probably wondering how they’re different than apple hand pies. The main difference between the two is that turnovers are made using puff pastry, while hand pies use a homemade pie crust instead.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a hand pie? See Also Syrniki Recipe - Russian Cheese PancakesAuthentic Pastitsio Recipe - Herbs & FlourGreek Ekmek Kataifi recipe (Custard and whipped cream pastry with syrup)15 Delicious & Healthy Brunch Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle A hand pie is a small pastry that can be held in one hand and eaten without the use of utensils. It is typically filled with fruit, meat, or vegetables and can be sweet or savory. What’s the difference between apple hand pie and apple turnovers? Apple hand pies are typically made with a pie crust, smaller in size, and often round, while apple turnovers use puff pastry, tend to be larger and triangular or square in shape, resulting in differences in texture and size. What type of apples should I use for this recipe? Yes, you can use any kind of apple that you prefer. Just be aware that different varieties of apples have different levels of sweetness and tartness, which can affect the overall flavor of the hand pies. Granny Smith apples are tart, firm, and not too sweet. So you might add more sugar as well as increase the apples cooking time.

Apples like Red Delicious are sweet and soft, and they will cook faster. For my Milopitakia recipe, I used Gala apples, which are slightly crispy yet sweet. Can I make the dough and the filling ahead of time? Yes, you can prepare the dough for the vegan apple hand pies 2-3 days in advance. Make sure to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and store in a fridge until you ready to use it. As for the filling, it also can be prepared 2-3 days ahead of time. What fillings I can use in these mini vegan apple pies? You can prepare these vegan hand pies with any other soft fruit or berry that you like. Rhubarb or pears will taste especially delicious here. My filling doesn't hold together and is falling apart. How do I fix this? If there's any liquid left in your vegan apple hand pie filling after you stewed the apples, it fill cause the filling to fall apart.

You can fix this by mashing the apples with the potato masher or whisking a ½ - 1 teaspoon of cornstarch into a simmering liquid.

How to Store Leftover Apple Hand Pie

If you have any leftovers of your delicious Apple Hand Pies, you can easily store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

When reheating, preheat the oven to 350°F and bake the pies for 5-10 minutes. Alternatively, you can warm them up in a microwave for 15-20 seconds.

If you want to freeze the hand pies, you can freeze the filling and then assemble and bake your hand pies when you’re ready to have them. Store it in a freezer-safe container and freeze it for up to 3 months in the freezer.

Allow the mixture to thaw overnight in the fridge before using it for your recipe.

Note that the hand pies might lose their flakiness and texture after being frozen, so it’s not recommended to freeze them after they have been baked.

The Best Crispy Apple Pie Egg Rolls

Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Vegan Apple Tarte Tatin (Easy Step By Step Guide)

Vegan Risalamande (Coconut Rice Pudding)

If you make this recipe, please leave me a comment below and rate it. I always appreciate the feedback. Also, you can follow me on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest.

Recipe

Homemade Vegan Apple Hand Pies (Milopitakia) Homemade Vegan Apple Hand Pies. These tasty apple pocket pies are great for an afternoon snack, dessert, or as a breakfast treat. Also called Milopitakia, these sweet and easy Greek desserts are made with fresh apples and walnuts. They're flavorful, delicious and perfect for fall baking. 5 from 2 votes See Also Banitsa Recipe (A Cheesy and Buttery Soft Pastry Dish from Bulgaria with Love) Print Pin Rate Course: Dessert Cuisine: Greek Diet: Vegan Prep Time: 40 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 55 minutes minutes Servings: 18 hand pies Calories: 152kcal Author: Iryna Bychkiv Equipment ▢ 1 Rolling pin

▢ 1 cookie cutter that about 3 ¼ inch in diameter or similar

▢ 1 silicone mat

▢ 1 baking sheet

▢ 1 Parchment paper Ingredients For the filling ▢ 4 medium apples peeled and chopped into small pieces

▢ ⅓ c coconut sugar or organic cane sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ ⅓ c raisins

▢ ½ c walnuts

▢ ½ teaspoon cinnamon

▢ ¼ teaspoon mandarin zest sub with orange zest For the dough ▢ ½ c mandarin juice sub with orange juice

▢ ⅓ c + 2 tablespoon refined olive oil

▢ ¼ c powdered sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon cinnamon

▢ ¼ teaspoon mandarin zest sub with orange zest

▢ ⅛ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 ¾ c all-purpose flour

▢ 2 teaspoon baking powder Instructions Make the apple filling for the vegan hand pies In a large saucepan combine finely chopped apples, sugar, vanilla and 3 tablespoons of water. Put the saucepan on a medium to low heat and simmer until apples are very soft, about 20 minutes.

After the apples have softened,add chopped walnuts, raisins, cinnamon and a ¼ teaspoon of all zest. Mix it well. The vegan hand pie filling should be smooth and thick. If it's falling apart, you can take a potato masher and mash the filling for a little bit. Set the filling aside to cool. Make the dough for apple Milopitakia In a large bowl combine orange or mandarin juice, refined olive oil, powdered sugar, cinnamon, the remaining ¼ teaspoon of zest and salt. Mix it well.

In a smaller bowl mix flour and baking powder. To a bowl with the liquid ingredients, gradually start adding flour mixture, mixing the dough after each time. The dough will be smooth and soft. Shape the dough into a ball. Bake apple Milopitakia Preheat the oven to 395 F and line a large baking sheet with a parchment paper.

Invert the dough on asilicone baking mator lightly floured surface and roll out the dough until it's about ¼ inch thick.

Using a glass or3 ¼ inch cookie cutter, cut out circles of dough.

Lightly roll out each circleto make it a bit bigger and place a heaping teaspoon of filling in a center of each circle. Fold the dough circles in half, and use your fingers to tightly press the edges together.Make sure there're no gaps. Otherwise the juices will leak out during baking.

Place the vegan hand pies on a baking sheet and repeat these steps with the remaining circles of dough. Bake apple Milopitakia for 10-15 minutes until the pies are golden brown.

Transfer the vegan apple hand pies on a serving plate and sprinkle with some powdered sugar. Enjoy! Notes When you're making the dough for the apple hand pies, it's importantnot to add all flour at once. You'll regulate the amount of it during mixing. The final dough should be soft and smooth. It won't stick to your hands. So, if you haven't finished adding all flour, but the dough is of desired consistency, don't add flour no more. On the contrary,if you added all flour and the dough is still sticky, add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time. If your apples are too tart, for example Granny Smith apples, you can add more sugar. When you combine all ingredients for the filling, give it a try and see if the filling needs more sweetness. Also, please note, in this apple hand pie recipeI'm using refined olive oil. It doesn't have any flavor and works good in making a dough. You can also use refined coconut oil. In my dough recipe I'm using organic powdered sugar. If you want to keep this recipe refined-sugar free, you can substitute with powdered coconut sugar, however your hand pies might come out darker in color. If there's any liquid left in your filling after you stewed the apples, it fill cause the filling to fall apart. You can fix this by mashing the apples with the potato masher or whisking a ½ - 1 teaspoon of cornstarch into a simmering liquid. Make ahead. You can prepare the filling for vegan hand pies ahead of time and store it in a fridge for about 4 days. or freeze for up to 3 months. Storage. These apple hand pies can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Reheating. When reheating, preheat the oven to 350°F and bake the pies for 5-10 minutes. Alternatively, you can warm them up in a microwave for 15-20 seconds. Freezing. If you want to freeze the hand pies, you can freeze the filling and then assemble and bake your hand pies when you’re ready to have them. Store it in a freezer-safe container and freeze it for up to 3 months in the freezer. Thawing. Allow the mixture to thaw overnight in the fridge before using it for your recipe. Note that the hand pies might lose their flakiness and texture after being frozen, so it’s not recommended to freeze them after they have been baked. Nutrition Serving: 1hand pie | Calories: 152kcal | Carbohydrates: 22.8g | Protein: 2.3g | Fat: 6.6g | Saturated Fat: 0.8g | Sodium: 1277mg | Potassium: 167mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 10.6g | Calcium: 31mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this Recipe? Tag me Today!Mention @Lavender.And.Macarons or tag #lavenderandmacarons!