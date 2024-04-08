Classic British biscuit recipes (2024)

Shortbread

Made simply with just flour, butter and sugar, traditional Scottish shortbread may seem like a deceptively plain recipe, but in fact is wonderfully rich with a delicate crumb. The secrets to this crumbly texture are the high butter content and in not working the dough too much when mixing and rolling. Although delicious on its own (cut into petticoat tails, fingers or rounds), shortbread makes a great base for other flavours – you could add chocolate chips, chopped nuts or dried fruits, or have a go at this unusual sweet-and-savoury combination of lemon and rosemary shortbread.