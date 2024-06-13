Classic Cheesecake Recipe (2024)

This Classic Cheesecake Recipe is super smooth, creamy, and topped on a homemade graham cracker crust. This post also includes a lot of helpful tips to get the perfect cheesecake every single time, plus different topping options to really make this recipe your own!

Do you love cheesecake? I’ve always been a huge fan of cheesecake, so much so that I always opt for it over a traditional birthday cake each year for my birthday.

So today, I wanted to share my favorite cheesecake recipe with you! This is by far the best cheesecake recipe I’ve ever made and it is incredibly smooth, creamy, and delicious.

And if you’ve ever felt intimidated when it comes to making cheesecake, I promise it’s not too difficult. I’m sharing everything you need to know like how to make the graham cracker crust, how to prevent cracks, and tons of tips that I’ve learned over the years. I’ve also included several different topping options for this cheesecake so you can really make it your own!

How To Make The Graham Cracker Crust

To make this easy cheesecake recipe, you’ll start with a homemade graham cracker crust. If you’ve never made one before I have a simple tutorial for how to make a graham cracker crust here. Here’s how I make my graham cracker crusts:

Combine crushed graham cracker crumbs and sugar: If you want to make this recipe a little easier you can use store-bought graham cracker crumbs and skip crushing them yourself!

Ingredients For The Filling Once you’ve baked the graham cracker crust, you’ll gather your ingredients for the filling. Cream Cheese: The most important component to a good cheesecake recipe is the cream cheese! You will need 32 ounces of full-fat cream cheese for this recipe, which is equal to four 8-ounce blocks. Just be sure to use the blocks of cream cheese and not cream cheese spread in a tub. If you need to bring your cream cheese to room temperature fast, I have a post on how to soften cream cheese quickly here .

The sour cream helps break up the heaviness of the cream cheese and creates a creamier filling.When it comes to the sour cream, I suggest sticking with the full-fat version too. Granulated Sugar: There’s one cup of granulated sugar in this cheesecake, it’s the perfect amount to sweeten it but still maintain the tanginess!

There’s one cup of granulated sugar in this cheesecake, it’s the perfect amount to sweeten it but still maintain the tanginess! Pure Vanilla Extract: There’s also a couple of teaspoons of pure vanilla extract in this recipe which adds a beautiful vanilla flavor.

There’s also a couple of teaspoons of pure vanilla extract in this recipe which adds a beautiful vanilla flavor. Eggs:You’ll also be using four large eggs in this recipe. I suggest lightly beating all of the eggs in a small bowl, then mixing them in on low speed at the end until just combined.

How To Make The Filling

To make the cheesecake filling, you’ll start by beating your cream cheese until it’s nice and smooth. Then, mix in the sour cream until well combined, stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl too. Next, mix in the sugar and pure vanilla extract until fully combined.

Once the first four ingredients are mixed together, set them aside and lightly beat your eggs. I’ve found that mixing the eggs in one at a time incorporates a little too much air into the cheesecake filling. Too much air = cracks in your cheesecake. To avoid this problem, lightly beat them and then mix in the beaten eggs on low speed until just combined.

After you’ve mixed in the eggs, I suggest using a rubber spatula to turn the filling a few times and make sure everything is well combined.

How To Prepare The Water Bath

After you’ve mixed up the cheesecake filling, you’ll set it aside and prepare your water bath. Why use a water bath? It adds moisture to the oven and allows the cheesecake to bake evenly, reducing the chances of it cracking. Here’s exactly how I prep my pan for a water bath. I have a visual of what it will look like in my pumpkin cheesecake posttoo.

Wrap the springform pan in foil Place the pan wrapped with foil into an oven bag (this acts as extra reassurance to prevent water from leaking into the pan) Fold the oven bag down the sides of the pan (like the picture above!) Pour the cheesecake filling into the springform pan and smooth it out Tap the pan on the counter a couple of times and use a toothpick to remove any air bubbles in the filling Pour 1 inch of boiling water into a large roasting pan Carefully place the wrapped springform pan into the roasting pan

Bake The Cheesecake And Let It Cool In The Oven

The final step is to place the roasting pan with the cheesecake in the oven to bake for 60-65 minutes. You’ll know the cheesecake is done when the edges are set and the center is still slightly jiggly. Then, turn the oven off, crack the door, and let it sit inside for another hour to finish baking and gradually cool down.

Once the hour is up, you can remove the cheesecake and let it cool completely at room temperature before refrigerating it. The cheesecake will need to be refrigerated for 5-6 hours before you can slice into it, so I suggest letting it chill overnight.

How To Prevent Your Cheesecake From Cracking

There’s nothing worse than spending the time making a cheesecake and then ending up with a huge crack down the middle. Here are a few ways to avoid any unnecessary cracks in your cheesecake:

Don’t overmix the eggs: It’s best to lightly beat the eggs first, then mix them in on low speed until just combined. This will keep you from mixing extra air into the filling and prevent any large bubbles or cracks in the cheesecake.

It’s best to lightly beat the eggs first, then mix them in on low speed until just combined. This will keep you from mixing extra air into the filling and prevent any large bubbles or cracks in the cheesecake. Bake the cheesecake in a water bath: You don’t want to skip this step! The water bath adds moisture to the oven and allows the cheesecake to bake evenly.

You don’t want to skip this step! The water bath adds moisture to the oven and allows the cheesecake to bake evenly. Don’t overbake the cheesecake: I find that 60-65 minute at 325°F is the perfect amount of time to bake this. The edges should be set and the center will be slightly jiggly.

I find that 60-65 minute at 325°F is the perfect amount of time to bake this. The edges should be set and the center will be slightly jiggly. Avoid sudden temperature changes:Another cause of cracks in cheesecakes or sinking is due to sudden temperature changes. To avoid this, you’ll let the cheesecake cool in the oven with the door slightly cracked for one hour after it’s finished baking.

Different Topping Options You can top this cheesecake with just about anything that you like, but here a few of my favorite options! Strawberry Sauce

Lemon Curd

Chocolate Ganache (using a 1:1 ratio)

(using a 1:1 ratio) Salted Caramel Sauce

Homemade Whipped Cream

Blueberry Sauce

Stabilized Whipped Cream (holds up for several days!)

Video Tutorial