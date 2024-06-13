Classic Cheesecake Recipe (2024)

How To Make The Graham Cracker Crust Ingredients For The Filling How To Make The Filling How To Prepare The Water Bath Bake The Cheesecake And Let It Cool In The Oven How To Prevent Your Cheesecake From Cracking Different Topping Options Baking Tips Video Tutorial Classic Cheesecake Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes FAQs

This Classic Cheesecake Recipe is super smooth, creamy, and topped on a homemade graham cracker crust. This post also includes a lot of helpful tips to get the perfect cheesecake every single time, plus different topping options to really make this recipe your own!

Classic Cheesecake Recipe (1)

Do you love cheesecake? I’ve always been a huge fan of cheesecake, so much so that I always opt for it over a traditional birthday cake each year for my birthday.

So today, I wanted to share my favorite cheesecake recipe with you! This is by far the best cheesecake recipe I’ve ever made and it is incredibly smooth, creamy, and delicious.

And if you’ve ever felt intimidated when it comes to making cheesecake, I promise it’s not too difficult. I’m sharing everything you need to know like how to make the graham cracker crust, how to prevent cracks, and tons of tips that I’ve learned over the years. I’ve also included several different topping options for this cheesecake so you can really make it your own!

Classic Cheesecake Recipe (2)

How To Make The Graham Cracker Crust

To make this easy cheesecake recipe, you’ll start with a homemade graham cracker crust. If you’ve never made one before I have a simple tutorial for how to make a graham cracker crust here. Here’s how I make my graham cracker crusts:

  • Combine crushed graham cracker crumbs and sugar: If you want to make this recipe a little easier you can use store-bought graham cracker crumbs and skip crushing them yourself!
  • Stir in melted butter: Use your hands if you need to for this step, all of the graham cracker crumbs should be moistened.
  • Press it into a springform pan: I like to use the bottom of a measuring cup to firmly press it down into the pan.
  • Bake the crust for 10 minutes then set it aside to cool slightly

Ingredients For The Filling

Once you’ve baked the graham cracker crust, you’ll gather your ingredients for the filling.

  • Cream Cheese:The most important component to a good cheesecake recipe is the cream cheese! You will need 32 ounces of full-fat cream cheese for this recipe, which is equal to four 8-ounce blocks. Just be sure to use the blocks of cream cheese and not cream cheese spread in a tub. If you need to bring your cream cheese to room temperature fast, I have a post on how to soften cream cheese quickly here.
  • Sour Cream: The sour cream helps break up the heaviness of the cream cheese and creates a creamier filling.When it comes to the sour cream, I suggest sticking with the full-fat version too.
  • Granulated Sugar:There’s one cup of granulated sugar in this cheesecake, it’s the perfect amount to sweeten it but still maintain the tanginess!
  • Pure Vanilla Extract:There’s also a couple of teaspoons of pure vanilla extract in this recipe which adds a beautiful vanilla flavor.
  • Eggs:You’ll also be using four large eggs in this recipe. I suggest lightly beating all of the eggs in a small bowl, then mixing them in on low speed at the end until just combined.

Classic Cheesecake Recipe (3)

How To Make The Filling

To make the cheesecake filling, you’ll start by beating your cream cheese until it’s nice and smooth. Then, mix in the sour cream until well combined, stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl too. Next, mix in the sugar and pure vanilla extract until fully combined.

Once the first four ingredients are mixed together, set them aside and lightly beat your eggs. I’ve found that mixing the eggs in one at a time incorporates a little too much air into the cheesecake filling. Too much air = cracks in your cheesecake. To avoid this problem, lightly beat them and then mix in the beaten eggs on low speed until just combined.

After you’ve mixed in the eggs, I suggest using a rubber spatula to turn the filling a few times and make sure everything is well combined.

Classic Cheesecake Recipe (4)

How To Prepare The Water Bath

After you’ve mixed up the cheesecake filling, you’ll set it aside and prepare your water bath. Why use a water bath? It adds moisture to the oven and allows the cheesecake to bake evenly, reducing the chances of it cracking. Here’s exactly how I prep my pan for a water bath. I have a visual of what it will look like in my pumpkin cheesecake posttoo.

  1. Wrap the springform pan in foil
  2. Place the pan wrapped with foil into an oven bag (this acts as extra reassurance to prevent water from leaking into the pan)
  3. Fold the oven bag down the sides of the pan (like the picture above!)
  4. Pour the cheesecake filling into the springform pan and smooth it out
  5. Tap the pan on the counter a couple of times and use a toothpick to remove any air bubbles in the filling
  6. Pour 1 inch of boiling water into a large roasting pan
  7. Carefully place the wrapped springform pan into the roasting pan

Bake The Cheesecake And Let It Cool In The Oven

The final step is to place the roasting pan with the cheesecake in the oven to bake for 60-65 minutes. You’ll know the cheesecake is done when the edges are set and the center is still slightly jiggly. Then, turn the oven off, crack the door, and let it sit inside for another hour to finish baking and gradually cool down.

Once the hour is up, you can remove the cheesecake and let it cool completely at room temperature before refrigerating it. The cheesecake will need to be refrigerated for 5-6 hours before you can slice into it, so I suggest letting it chill overnight.

Classic Cheesecake Recipe (5)

Bacon and Cheese Cob Loaf RecipeRitzy Cheddar Chicken Breasts RecipeThe Best 20 Fat Bomb RecipesEarl Grey Tea Cake With Dark Chocolate and Orange Zest Recipe

How To Prevent Your Cheesecake From Cracking

There’s nothing worse than spending the time making a cheesecake and then ending up with a huge crack down the middle. Here are a few ways to avoid any unnecessary cracks in your cheesecake:

  • Don’t overmix the eggs: It’s best to lightly beat the eggs first, then mix them in on low speed until just combined. This will keep you from mixing extra air into the filling and prevent any large bubbles or cracks in the cheesecake.
  • Bake the cheesecake in a water bath: You don’t want to skip this step! The water bath adds moisture to the oven and allows the cheesecake to bake evenly.
  • Don’t overbake the cheesecake:I find that 60-65 minute at 325°F is the perfect amount of time to bake this. The edges should be set and the center will be slightly jiggly.
  • Avoid sudden temperature changes:Another cause of cracks in cheesecakes or sinking is due to sudden temperature changes. To avoid this, you’ll let the cheesecake cool in the oven with the door slightly cracked for one hour after it’s finished baking.

Classic Cheesecake Recipe (6)

Different Topping Options

You can top this cheesecake with just about anything that you like, but here a few of my favorite options!

  • Strawberry Sauce
  • Lemon Curd
  • Chocolate Ganache (using a 1:1 ratio)
  • Salted Caramel Sauce
  • Homemade Whipped Cream
  • Blueberry Sauce
  • Stabilized Whipped Cream (holds up for several days!)

Baking Tips

  • If you want to make this recipe a little easier, you can use store-bought graham cracker crumbs and skip crushing them yourself.
  • Before making the filling, place a large pot of water on the stove to boil for the water bath.
  • Make sure all of your ingredients are at room temperature before getting started. This will ensure a much smoother and creamier cheesecake!
  • Lightly beat the eggs, then mix them in on low speed until just combined.
  • Before baking the cheesecake, tap the pan on the counter a few times to bring any air bubbles to the top. Use a toothpick to remove any large air bubbles and smooth out the top.
  • Make sure to let the cheesecake cool in the oven for one hour, then cool completely at room temperature. It will need to chill for several hours, but overnight is even better!

Video Tutorial

Classic Cheesecake Recipe (7)

Classic Cheesecake Recipe

4.96 from 49 ratings

Prep Time: 40 minutes mins

Cook Time: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins

Total Time: 1 hour hr 40 minutes mins

This Classic Cheesecake Recipe is smooth, creamy, and topped on a homemade graham cracker crust. Includes helpful tips to get the perfect cheesecake!

Keto Chocolate Mug Cake - Healthy Recipes Blog

Ingredients

Servings: 10 slices

For the graham cracker crust:

  • 1 and 1/2 cups (180 grams) crushed graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/3 cup (65 grams) granulated sugar
  • 5 tablespoons (70 grams) unsalted butter, melted

For the cheesecake filling:

  • 32 ounces brick-style cream cheese softened to room temperature
  • 1 cup (230 grams) full-fat sour cream room temperature
  • 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 4 large eggs room temperature

Instructions

To make the graham cracker crust:

  • Preheat oven to 325°F (163°C). Combine the crushed graham cracker crumbs and granulated sugar in a medium-sized mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Add the melted butter and mix until all of the crumbs are moistened.

  • Scoop the mixture into a 9-inch springform pan and firmly press it down into one even layer. Bake at 325°F (163°C) for 10 minutes, then remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly while you make the filling.

To make the cheesecake filling:

  • Set a large pot of water to boil for the water bath before getting started with the filling.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large mixing bowl using a handheld mixer, beat the cream cheese on low-medium speed until smooth. Add the sour cream and mix until fully combined, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Then add the granulated sugar and pure vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

  • In a separate small mixing bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Add the beaten eggs to the mixing bowl with the cheesecake filling and mix on low speed until just combined. Use a rubber spatula to turn the filling a few times to make sure everything is fully mixed together. Set aside.

  • Wrap the springform pan with the pre-baked graham cracker crust in aluminum foil, then place into a large oven bag. Fold the oven bag down the sides of the springform pan.

  • Pour the cheesecake filling into the springform pan and smooth it out into one even layer. Tap the pan on the counter a couple of times to bring any air bubbles to the top, then use a toothpick or skewer to remove any large air bubbles and smooth them out.

  • Add the boiling water you started before the filling to a large roasting pan until it is about 1-inch deep. Carefully place the wrapped springform pan into the roasting pan.

  • Transfer the roasting pan with the cheesecake to the oven and bake at 325°F (163°C) for 60-65 minutes or until the edges of the cheesecake are set and the center is still slightly jiggly. Turn the oven off, crack the oven door slightly, and allow the cheesecake to cool in the warm oven for 1 hour.

  • After the cheesecake has cooled for 1 hour in the oven, remove it from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, cover tightly and transfer to the refrigerator to chill for 5-6 hours or overnight. Run a thin knife around the outside of the cheesecake to loosen it from the pan, carefully release the springform pan, then slice into pieces, serve, and enjoy!

Notes

Room temperature ingredients:Before getting started, make sure the cream cheese, sour cream, and eggs are at room temperature.

Graham cracker crumbs:1 and 1/2 cups of graham cracker crumbs is equal to about 11-12 full-sheets of graham crackers.

Cream cheese:Make sure to use full-fat cream cheese bricks, not the cream cheese spread in a tub.

Store leftover cheesecake in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Freezing instructions:This cheesecake will freeze well for up to 3 months. Wrap tightly and store in a large freezer bag or container. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Author: Danielle

Did you make this recipe?Mention @livewellbakeoften on Instagram or tag #livewellbakeoften.

This site contains affiliate links, if you make a purchase through them, we receive a small commission.

FAQs

What's the difference between New York style cheesecake and regular cheesecake? ›

Extra cream cheese isn't the only thing that makes New York cheesecake so special. It also includes extra eggs and egg yolks to provide and smooth consistency.

View More
What happens when you overbeat cheesecake batter? ›

Cracking the Case. THE CAUSE: Overmixing the batter. When making your filling, overmixing can lead to incorporating too much air into the batter. Once baked, the air bubbles will burst, and the cheesecake will fall and crack.

Get More Info Here
Why add sour cream to cheesecake? ›

Cheesecake is clearly a different animal from bundts or cupcakes, but sour cream has a place here too! Combined with even more densely rich cream cheese, sour cream actually tempers the star ingredient a touch, softening its texture. It also adds another layer of tangy flavor and moisture to a cheesecake.

Discover More Details
What happens if you don't add egg to cheesecake? ›

The cake will not set properly if there is no egg in the preparation, and you will just have a cream cheese pudding. As delicious as cream cheese pudding sounds, it's actually more like buttercream.

View Details
What does adding an extra egg to cheesecake do? ›

Eggs: Three whole eggs hold the cheesecake together. I also add an extra yolk, which enhances the cake's velvety texture. (Whites tend to lighten the cake, which is actually fine — if you don't feel like separating that fourth egg and don't mind some extra airiness in the texture, just add in the whole egg.)

Discover More Details
Why do you put cornstarch in cheesecake? ›

Flour or cornstarch is sometimes included in cheesecake recipes to preventing cracks. If you find that you always have problems with cracking and your cheesecake recipe does not call for any flour or cornstarch, it's ok to experiment and add some cornstarch (one to two tablespoons) to the batter when you add the sugar.

Learn More
What is the most popular cheesecake? ›

We've rounded up our most popular, most delicious cheesecake recipes so that you can nail dessert every time.
  • 1Brioche cheesecake. ...
  • 2Roasted strawberries and cream cheesecake. ...
  • 3Coconut cheesecake with lime and passionfruit sauce. ...
  • 4Triple choc upside-down cheesecake. ...
  • 5Caramel chocolate cheesecake. ...
  • 6Jelly jaffa cheesecake.

Keep Reading
Is baked or no bake cheesecake better? ›

The key difference between baked and no-bake cheesecakes is the former's superior texture. Baked cheesecakes have a dense, fluffy, moist and smooth texture, which is not possible with the recipe for no-bake cheesecake.

Learn More Now
Is it better to overcook or undercook cheesecake? ›

Avoid Overcooking

DON'T overbake. Overbaking a cheesecake can cause cracks on the surface.

Show Me More
What is the purpose of a water bath when making cheesecake? ›

A water bath helps cheesecakes cook evenly, ensuring the edges don't bake faster than the center. The process gently bakes the custard slowly, ensuring a smooth and creamy filling. Otherwise, the dessert may get a rubbery texture. It also prevents cracking along the surface and browning on the top.

Learn More Now

Is it OK if my cheesecake batter is a little lumpy? ›

A lumpy batter may result from adding other cool ingredients to the cream cheese. This causes it to firm up, resulting in lumps. Small pieces of cream cheese inside the batter don't pose a huge problem, as long as the rest remains smooth. After the cheesecake has been baked, you'll be unable to tell the lumps existed.

Learn More
Is heavy whipping cream or sour cream better for cheesecake? ›

The addition of cream gives a velvety, smooth texture, but too much of it and you begin to mask the cream cheese flavor. Sour cream supports the underlying tang of the cream cheese, but, if overdone, it takes over as the dominant flavor. You need a little of each -- cream for texture and sour cream for flavor.

Read More
Should eggs be room temperature when making cheesecake? ›

In the case of cheesecakes and other batters with a high fat content, adding cold eggs could re-harden the fat, making the batter appear curdled or lumpy, possibly affecting the texture of the baked product. To avoid this, make sure you use room temperature eggs for baking.

Discover More
What happens if you put too much sour cream in cheesecake? ›

Is Cheesecake a pie? When baked in a pie pan, like in this recipe, a cheesecake could be considered a pie. What happens if you put too much sour cream in cheesecake? Sour cream adds tanginess and moisture, so if you use too much, it can make the cheesecake too tangy and the additional moisture can make it runny.

Get More Info
What don t you need to do make the cheesecake? ›

DON'T overbake. Overbaking a cheesecake can cause cracks on the surface. The center of the cheesecake should still be a little wobbly, the filling still pale, and the outer ring slightly puffy and firm. It will continue to cook as it cools and maintains that smooth and rich texture.

View More
How to not overmix cheesecake? ›

Avoid Overmixing: Unlike other cakes, where beating air into the batter is key, overmixed cheesecake can rise, fall and then crack from that excess air. Keeping ingredients (cheese, eggs, liquids and flavorings) at room temperature can help.

Discover More Details
What happens if you don't bake cheesecake in a water bath? ›

But it's less possible to bake an excellent cheesecake without one. Big, showstopper cheesecakes baked without a water bath are more likely to overbake, which will give them a curdled texture, cracks in the surface, and lopsided tops.

Read On
