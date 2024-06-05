Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (2024)

Irish Recipes | RECIPES | St. Patrick's Day
ByStephanie Wilson
Authentic, classic Irish recipes from the Emerald Isle, are comfort food at their very best.
We rounded up authentic Irish recipes — from corned beef and cabbage to colcannon, lamb stew and cream of potato soup, Irish soda bread, and scones… traditional recipes you’ll want to explore.
Ireland is filled with natural ingredients and generations of recipes and great cooks. Their traditional foods are filled with hearty vegetables and meat, accented with their famous butter.
Classic Irish Recipes
So go beyond the green cupcakes, and try some of these delicious classic Irish recipes the Emerald Isle has to offer.
1
Full Irish Breakfast Blaa
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
"The full Irish breakfast is up there with Irish stew, colcannon and barmbrack and rightly so. We have some of the best sausage and rasher producers in the world so why shouldn’t we find joy in them sandwiched together in a light floury bap with a squidge of ketchup. This breakfast blaa is messy business but an instantly memorable breakfast."
2
Mutton Casserole Recipe with Champ
Photo Credit:www.greatbritishchefs.com
"Hayden Groves shares a delicious mutton casserole recipe served with comforting champ potatoes, the perfect slow-cooking dish for the winter months."
3
Bean and Sausage Stew
Photo Credit:www.saveur.com
“At Gubbeen Farm, a 250-acre plot of land in West Cork, an Irish twist on French cassoulet results in a flavorful, brothy stew of lima beans and thin Irish pork sausages.”
4
Beef Stew And Dumplings Recipe
Photo Credit:www.greatbritishchefs.com
“There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of beef stew, especially when topped off with fluffy little dumpling pillows. Dominic Chapman makes sure the meat is meltingly tender in his recipe by braising it for several hours, and adds flavour with salty pancetta, star anise and plenty of hearty veg.”
5
Irish Soda Bread with Buttermilk and Raisins
Irish Soda Bread, a national heritage… and a Wilson family favorite. Whether it be St. Patrick’s Day or any spring day. A delicious twist on thetraditional Irish Soda Bread.
6
Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe
A dreamy concoctionof potatoes, cabbage or kale, and cream. A favorite comfort food — any day of the year!
Potato Topped Shepherd's Pie Recipe: Deliciously Irish
An easy comfort food, this Shepherd's Pie recipe is a delicious potato-topped ground lamb or beef casserole. Which is steeped in a flavorful sauce with vegetables that will bring to mind the beauty of Ireland.
8
Irish Onion Soup with Reuben Cheese Toasties
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
"An Irish twist on a classic French onion soup with an open faced reuben sandwich on the side would easily make a delicious meal on a cold dark night."
9
Smoked Haddock and Cheddar Mash
Photo Credit:www.saveur.com
“The haddock and cheddar mash at Dublin’s The Winding Stair restaurant represents the best of Ireland: sea, dairy, and spud.”
10
Perfect Comfort Food: Cream of Potato Soup
Easy to prepare in under 30 minutes, warm and creamy soup is a perfect antidote for cold, wintry nights, brisk fall afternoons, rainy spring days… or any other day as well.
11
A Traditional Irish Lamb Stew
An all-time favorite Irish comfort food — this stew has bubbled over Irish fires for generations. Hearty and delicious!
12
Irish Barmbrack
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
"Barmbrack is a traditional Irish fruitcake which is also known as Irish Tea Cake depending on the time of year that you’re eating it! This recipe makes a really moist, fruit loaf which is packed with flavour from mixed spice and dried fruit."
13
Easy Irish Cottage Pie
This Irish Cottage Pie recipe is an easy and tasty comfort food meal everyone loves. This family favorite is made with ground beef (mince) and vegetables baked in a delicious gravy filling topped with pastry and baked until perfectly golden brown.
14
IRISH SHORTBREAD
Photo Credit:www.thekitchykitchen.com
Ireland is famous for its butter, which makes buttery shortbread a perfect Irish comfort food. This recipe gets its lovely texture and subtle nuttiness from corn flour, which is just finely ground cornmeal.
15
Ultra-Buttery Irish Scones
Photo Credit:www.epicurious.com
“These tender, flaky scones are all about the butter. And since the flavor of the butter really shines through, this is a good time to splurge on a high-quality Irish butter like Kerrygold. The extra flaky, buttery texture is achieved by using a technique borrowed from puff pastry—spreading butter onto the rolled-out dough and folding it in layers.”