Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (2024)

Table of Contents
Classic Irish Recipes Classic Irish Recipes, Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best Full Irish Breakfast Blaa Mutton Casserole Recipe with Champ Bean and Sausage Stew Beef Stew And Dumplings Recipe Irish Soda Bread with Buttermilk and Raisins Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe Potato Topped Shepherd's Pie Recipe: Deliciously Irish Irish Onion Soup with Reuben Cheese Toasties Smoked Haddock and Cheddar Mash Perfect Comfort Food: Cream of Potato Soup A Traditional Irish Lamb Stew Irish Barmbrack Easy Irish Cottage Pie IRISH SHORTBREAD Ultra-Buttery Irish Scones

Irish Recipes | RECIPES | St. Patrick's Day

Authentic, classic Irish recipes from the Emerald Isle, are comfort food at their very best.

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (1)

We rounded up authentic Irish recipes — from corned beef and cabbage to colcannon, lamb stew and cream of potato soup, Irish soda bread, and scones… traditional recipes you’ll want to explore.

Ireland is filled with natural ingredients and generations of recipes and great cooks. Their traditional foods are filled with hearty vegetables and meat, accented with their famous butter.

Classic Irish Recipes

So go beyond the green cupcakes, and try some of these delicious classic Irish recipes the Emerald Isle has to offer.

Classic Irish Recipes, Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best

1

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (2)

Full Irish Breakfast Blaa

Photo Credit:donalskehan.com

"The full Irish breakfast is up there with Irish stew, colcannon and barmbrack and rightly so. We have some of the best sausage and rasher producers in the world so why shouldn’t we find joy in them sandwiched together in a light floury bap with a squidge of ketchup. This breakfast blaa is messy business but an instantly memorable breakfast."

2

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (3)

Mutton Casserole Recipe with Champ

Photo Credit:www.greatbritishchefs.com

"Hayden Groves shares a delicious mutton casserole recipe served with comforting champ potatoes, the perfect slow-cooking dish for the winter months."

3

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (4)

Bean and Sausage Stew

Photo Credit:www.saveur.com

“At Gubbeen Farm, a 250-acre plot of land in West Cork, an Irish twist on French cassoulet results in a flavorful, brothy stew of lima beans and thin Irish pork sausages.”

4

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (5)

Beef Stew And Dumplings Recipe

Photo Credit:www.greatbritishchefs.com

“There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of beef stew, especially when topped off with fluffy little dumpling pillows. Dominic Chapman makes sure the meat is meltingly tender in his recipe by braising it for several hours, and adds flavour with salty pancetta, star anise and plenty of hearty veg.”

5

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (6)

Irish Soda Bread with Buttermilk and Raisins

Irish Soda Bread, a national heritage… and a Wilson family favorite. Whether it be St. Patrick’s Day or any spring day. A delicious twist on thetraditional Irish Soda Bread.

6

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (7)

Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe

A dreamy concoctionof potatoes, cabbage or kale, and cream. A favorite comfort food — any day of the year!

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (8)

Potato Topped Shepherd's Pie Recipe: Deliciously Irish

An easy comfort food, this Shepherd's Pie recipe is a delicious potato-topped ground lamb or beef casserole. Which is steeped in a flavorful sauce with vegetables that will bring to mind the beauty of Ireland.

8

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (9)

Irish Onion Soup with Reuben Cheese Toasties

Photo Credit:donalskehan.com

"An Irish twist on a classic French onion soup with an open faced reuben sandwich on the side would easily make a delicious meal on a cold dark night."

9

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (10)

Smoked Haddock and Cheddar Mash

Photo Credit:www.saveur.com

“The haddock and cheddar mash at Dublin’s The Winding Stair restaurant represents the best of Ireland: sea, dairy, and spud.”

10

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (11)

Perfect Comfort Food: Cream of Potato Soup

Easy to prepare in under 30 minutes, warm and creamy soup is a perfect antidote for cold, wintry nights, brisk fall afternoons, rainy spring days… or any other day as well.

11

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (12)

A Traditional Irish Lamb Stew

An all-time favorite Irish comfort food — this stew has bubbled over Irish fires for generations. Hearty and delicious!

12

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (13)

Irish Barmbrack

Photo Credit:donalskehan.com

"Barmbrack is a traditional Irish fruitcake which is also known as Irish Tea Cake depending on the time of year that you’re eating it! This recipe makes a really moist, fruit loaf which is packed with flavour from mixed spice and dried fruit."

13

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (14)

Easy Irish Cottage Pie

This Irish Cottage Pie recipe is an easy and tasty comfort food meal everyone loves. This family favorite is made with ground beef (mince) and vegetables baked in a delicious gravy filling topped with pastry and baked until perfectly golden brown.

14

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (15)

IRISH SHORTBREAD

Photo Credit:www.thekitchykitchen.com

Ireland is famous for its butter, which makes buttery shortbread a perfect Irish comfort food. This recipe gets its lovely texture and subtle nuttiness from corn flour, which is just finely ground cornmeal.

15

Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle Comfort Food at its Best (16)

Ultra-Buttery Irish Scones

Photo Credit:www.epicurious.com

“These tender, flaky scones are all about the butter. And since the flavor of the butter really shines through, this is a good time to splurge on a high-quality Irish butter like Kerrygold. The extra flaky, buttery texture is achieved by using a technique borrowed from puff pastry—spreading butter onto the rolled-out dough and folding it in layers.”

