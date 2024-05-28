Classic Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies Recipe (2024)

The best thing you can do for oatmeal, chocolate chip, etc. cookies is to refrigerate the dough for 8 hours or overnight. Chilling the dough firms the fat, so cookies spread less. It also concentrates the flavors and creates cookies with chewy-crisp (rather than soft) texture. (If you urgently need cookies--and don't we all?--bake what you need right away, then chill the rest of the dough. And see for yourself the improvement in the cookies made with chilled dough.)