Classic Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies Recipe (2024)

By Melissa Clark
Updated Feb. 5, 2024
- 45 minutes
- 5(5,307)
Full of nubby oats and plenty of sweet raisins, these lightly spiced cookies are pleasingly chewy in the center and crisp around the edges, with a hint of butterscotch from the dark brown sugar. They keep really well, so you can make them up to a week in advance and store them in an airtight container at room temperature. They’re also great for mailing when a package of cookies is in order.
Ingredients
Yield:3 dozen cookies
- 1cup/227 grams (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened, more for pans
- 1cup/200 grams dark brown sugar, packed
- ⅓cup/66 grams granulated sugar
- 2large eggs
- 1tablespoon/15 milliliters vanilla extract
- 1½cups/187 grams all-purpose flour
- ¾teaspoon salt
- 1teaspoon baking soda
- 1teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- ¼teaspoon ground cardamom or ground ginger
- 3cups/270 grams rolled oats (not instant)
- 1½cups/225 grams raisins
Nutritional analysis per serving (36 servings)
144 calories; 6 grams fat; 3 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 2 grams monounsaturated fat; 0 grams polyunsaturated fat; 21 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram dietary fiber; 11 grams sugars; 2 grams protein; 84 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two large cookie sheets, or line them with parchment paper or reusable silicone liners.
Step
2
Using an electric mixer, beat butter in a large bowl until creamy. Add brown and granulated sugars, then beat until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until fully incorporated. Then, beat in vanilla extract.
Step
3
In a separate bowl, use a wooden spoon or spatula to mix together the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom.
Step
4
Set mixer on low speed, and beat flour mixture into the butter mixture.
Step
5
Stir in oats and raisins.
Step
6
Spoon out dough by large tablespoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets, leaving at least 2 inches between each cookie.
Step
7
Bake until cookie edges turn golden brown, about 9 to 13 minutes. Centers will still be quite soft, but they will firm up as the cookies cool. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Cooking Notes
Hugh Cheney
For the few, the brave, the naughty; soak the raisins in dark rum while you prepare the dough. Add the raisins and the remnants of rum as the final step. Enjoy the cookies warm out of the oven with cold milk or as a co*cktail.
Lynda H.
The best thing you can do for oatmeal, chocolate chip, etc. cookies is to refrigerate the dough for 8 hours or overnight. Chilling the dough firms the fat, so cookies spread less. It also concentrates the flavors and creates cookies with chewy-crisp (rather than soft) texture. (If you urgently need cookies--and don't we all?--bake what you need right away, then chill the rest of the dough. And see for yourself the improvement in the cookies made with chilled dough.)
Susan
If you soak the raisins in hot water for about 15 minutes before adding them the cookies will be more moist and chewy.
Heath Quinn
If you leave out the spices, the butterscotch threads of vanilla, butter and brown sugar dominate, and it's fabulous.
Apples'nOranges
I like to lightly toast the oatmeal for 8-10 minutes while the oven preheats, just till light golden and fragrant. Don't let them get brown. (I think it may have been Molly O'Neill who suggested this trick.)
Emily D
Also, as someone who nearly always reduces the sugar in recipes, I don’t think these need a reduction. The sweetness level is perfect. I’m seeing a lot of deviations from the original recipe which is also something I do often, but if you’re considering making these I would start with the original because it’s fantastic, and you should experience the actual recipe!
Kim
i substitute dried cranberries instead of raisins. you can also add crushed walnuts. great recipe!
Jan
For those who like both raisins and chocolate chips in their oatmeal cookies, try dark chocolate raisinets...the best of both worlds!
sujatha92
Delicious! Made these with the tweaks I always make to cookies: cut the sugar and mixed in different flours. So cut brown sugar to 3/4 c, cut white sugar to 1/4 c, used 1/2 c white flour, 1/2 c almond flour, 1/2 c white whole wheat flour. I think I could cut the brown sugar to 1/2 c and they would still be fine. I have not made the true recipe to compare texture of my adjustments, but these cookies as I made them were perfect. I imagine they would be delicious as written.
Elinor
I baked these twice in one week and the second time made the mixing of all ingredients easier by 1. adding raisins to the sugars/butter/egg/vanila. (Mixed in by hand.) 2. Then added the oatmeal to the bowl of dry ingredients, combined them, then added about 1/3 at a time to butter/sugar/egg/ raisins. Combining everything with a spoon worked fine and was much easier to get an even mix of ingredients.
Allie
Dried cranberries or - even better - dried cherries are terrific too. No need to plump either of them beforehand.
Ryan
I substitute chocolate chips for raisins. Delicious.
Houston500
Fabulous cookies. I reduced raisins to 1 cup and added 1 cup chopped pecans. Wonderful.
Starchgirl
Old fashioned, delicious, healthy oatmeal cookies! Certainly they're healthy enough for breakfast! I did have to bake them for 15+ minutes to get them brown on the edges. They were still soft on top, but after 5 minutes resting on the cookie sheet, they were perfect.
Connie
Convection bake for 8 minutes.
Very good; moist and tasty. We quite enjoyed.
pjoe
By accident I mixed a double amount of flour (without the oats) into the butter. To make the best of it I made cut-out cookies. Delicious! Here’s the alteration: eliminated the oats, doubled the dry, substituting pastry flour for the all purpose flour, and rolled it out. Voila! Tip: use pastry or cake flour for roll-out/ dusting, the lower gluten keeps the product tender.
pjoe
Mine cookies come out hard, they do not spread. I use a Cuisinart top of the line convection oven with the convection turned off. I bought a temperature gauge and found the oven’s “ready” signal is inaccurate. The temperature is too low. I’m still fiddling with the oven setting rather than change the recipe.
marni
Has anyone made this into a skillet cookie?
Laura
Add chunked dark chocolate (along with the chocolate dust) instead of raisins. Add cinnamon. Mix all dry ingredients and add all at once to butter mixture. Chill overnight, but let soften before scooping. Rave reviews. But they’re great just as the recipe dictates too!
Karen
Excellent cookies. I had dried cranberries on hand. Other than that, followed the recipe. I wouldn’t change anything. Yummy.
Carol
In my hands, 3 c Bob’s Red Mill rolled oats weighs 338 g, much more than the 270 g specified in recipe. Cookies made with 3 c oats were on the dry side. Next time, I’ll weigh out 338 g oats rather than using measuring cup.
Katherine
These were amazing! I recommend scooping the dough into balls and then refrigerating for at least an hour. These seem prone to melting/spreading in the oven. Chilling them beforehand made a big difference. I still had a few with butter melting out but just used a round cookie cutter to reshape them.
cecerecr
I refrigerated the dough, as suggested in comments, but I could hardly scoop the dough out it became so hard! Suggestions?
MAK
Lovely oatmeal cookies. I added pecans and used dried cranberries instead of raisins because that is what I had in the kitchen. I will make these again.
Katirene
Perfect spice blend and excellent texture. Rave reviews from everyone ages 2-70!
Karen Kenjosian
I couldn't decide between the cardamom or ginger, so I used an 1/8th teaspoon of both. It was a great call! My yield was 3 1/2 dozen using a #2 disher. I checked each batch at 9 minutes (oven verified @ 350°F), but every iteration required the full 13 minutes. The cookies have a delightfully crispy perimeter with a pleasant chew in the center. I am officially converted from the Vanishing Oatmeal Cookie recipe on the Quaker Oats container.
First time making oatmeal cookies
At what point do you add the oatmeal?
Karen Kenjosian
Step 5Stir in oats and raisins. But, TBH, I added all the dry ingredients at the same time with fantastic results.
maureen
no too sweet at all! doubled the recipe and used raisins/walnuts in half, chocolate chips/walnuts in other half.
Lauren
I made these gluten-free by substituting 1 and 1/4 cups superfine almond flour and 1/4 cup cornstarch for the all-purpose flour. Used only ~1/2 cup raisins, chopped ~1/2 cup dates and rolled the chunks in a little extra almond flour to keep them from sticking together; toasted ~1/2 cup of pecans, chopped and added them as well. The cookies came out moist and chewy and everyone wants the recipe.
fiona
Make sure to soften the butter!
