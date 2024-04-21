Classic Salmon Patties Recipe with Canned Salmon (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.

These Classic Salmon Patties are kid-approved and an easy weeknight entrée for busy families who need to get dinner on the table quickly. Mixing eggs, cracker crumbs and milk with canned salmon before pan frying creates a delicious patty.

Classic Salmon Patties Recipe

While we were growing up, our mom served salmon patties on a regular basis, especially on Fridays during Lent.Barbara still serves salmon burgers to her family on a regular basis, and we have been known to invite ourselves to dinner when our mom fixes them.

They are definitely one of thosemeals that bring back some good memories for us, and we hope they will do the same with our kids. We remember our mom working to make sure all of the bones were removed from the canned salmon, and then she would mix the eggs, seasonings and cracker crumbs into the salmon with her hands.

Salmon Burgers with Canned Salmon

Often, our mom omitted the cracker crumbs from the patties and relied on the eggs to act as the binder. Who knew that she was ahead of the trends and serving us “low-carb” salmon patties! Check out our low-carb version of these salmon burgers with canned salmon.

Barbara’s daughters fully approve of these Classic Salmon Patties adapted from a recipe in thePot O’Gold Cookbook published by the St. Patrick Altar Society in Imogene, Iowa.

How Do You Make Old Fashioned Salmon Patties with Crackers

Step By Step Instructions

Drain salmon and remove bones. Shred with two forks. In a small bowl, combine beaten eggs and milk. Add milk mixture to salmon mixture, and gently stir. Crush crackers to a fine crumb. Add crackers, salt and pepper, and stir to combine. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Form patties; add to skillet. Heat until a golden brown crust forms; flip and do the same on the other side. Serve on a bun or with a side of ketchup.

Storage Instructions

Let leftovers cool completely. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days. Reheat in the microwave or air fryer.

How do I keep my salmon patties from falling apart?

To keep your salmon cakes intact, it’s best to add some type of binding ingredient such as a beaten egg, cracker crumbs or bread crumbs. This pan-fried salmon patties recipe uses both eggs and cracker crumbs. Any type of cracker crumb will work, and we often make salmon patties with Ritz crackers.

Another helpful tip to keep canned salmon patties from falling apart is to only flip once when frying in butter, and try to resist messing and moving them around during the browning process.

What goes good with salmon cakes?

We love serving canned salmon cakes with a variety of cold and hot vintage side dishes including Creamed Peas, Leftover Mashed Potato Cakes, Grandma’s Deviled Eggs, Sweet and Simple Coleslaw, Crispy Fried Potatoes, Fried Cabbage with Bacon or Buttermilk Mac and Cheese.

What are some canned salmon recipes?

We love using canned salmon for more than just salmon patties. Try these easySalmon Casserole, Salmon Quiche or these Low Carb Salmon Patties.

Recipe FAQs

You can use whatever type of cracker you have on hand. They act as a binder to help form the salmon patties. Often times, we make salmon patties with Ritz crackers.

This recipe makes six good-sized salmon patties.

If the old fashioned salmon patties mixture feels too wet, add a bit more cracker crumbs. If it feels too dry, add a tad more milk or salmon juice (that was drained off).

Barbara substituted the shortening in the original recipe with olive oil or butter, and she uses a combination of both to fry her salmon patties.

Serve them on a bun with lettuce and tomato or as is with a side of ketchup. Barbara’s daughters prefer the latter.

Canned salmon is a great pantry staple. We typically a can or two in the pantry.

Recipe Variations

Stir in fresh dill or dried dill to the salmon mixture. Any other fresh herbs work too.

Use any type of crushed cracker such as Club, Ritz or Saltine crackers, or use breadcrumbs or panko breadcrumbs instead.

Give a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a pop of flavor.

Fry up in vegetable oil, if desired.

Serve with mustard or Dijon mustard, tartar sauce or ketchup.

Eat as a salmon burger on a hamburger bun.

​Do you have to rinse canned salmon?

No, canned salmon does not need to be rinsed, and furthermore, I do not recommend rinsing it because it will rinse away all the flavors of the salmon. I like to keep the juices from the can to help flavor my salmon burgers.

Easy Fish Recipes

We try and serve seafood at least once a week in our house, but we live in the Midwest so we rely heavily on frozen and canned options. Sharing some of our go-to fish recipes below.

Low-Carb Salmon Patties recipe

Tuna Barbecue

Tuna Salad Coneys

Easy Baked Tilapia

Mom’s Tuna Casserole

Our Best Fish Recipes (Recipe Roundup)

How do I keep my fish patties from falling apart?

Add a beaten egg to the fish patty mixture to act as a binder. This will keep the patties from falling apart during the cooking step.

Print Recipe 4.67 from 12 votes See Also Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian Classic Salmon Patties These Classic Salmon Patties are kid-approved and an easy weeknight entree for busy families who need to get dinner on the table quickly. Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time15 minutes mins Total Time20 minutes mins Course: Entree Cuisine: American Keyword: canned salmon cakes, canned salmon patties, classic salmon patties, easy fish recipes, how do i keep my salmon patties from falling apart, old fashioned salmon patties, pan fried salmon patties, salmon cakes, salmon cakes canned salmon, salmon patties, salmon patties with cracker crumbs, salmon patties with crackers, salmon patties with ritz crackers, salmon patty, what goes good with salmon cakes Servings: 6 Calories: 272kcal Author: Barbara Ingredients 14.75 oz. salmon, canned

2 eggs beaten

1/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup cracker crumbs, fine

6 Tablespoons olive oil or butter Instructions Drain salmon and remove bones and skin.

Flake salmon with fork.

Mix eggs and milk, and then add salmon.

Add salt, pepper and cracker crumbs.

Form into large patties.

Melt olive oil or butter in skillet over medium heat.

Brown patties on first side.

Flip, and brown on the second side.

Serve on a bun or eat with a fork (with ketchup). Video Notes You can use whatever type of cracker you have on hand. They act as a binder to help form the salmon patties.

You can use a combination of olive oil and butter.

This recipe makes six good-sized salmon patties.

If the old fashioned salmon patties mixture feels too wet, add a bit more cracker crumbs. If it feels too dry, add a tad more milk or salmon juice (that was drained off).

Barbara substituted the shortening in the original recipe with olive oil or butter, and she uses a combination of both to fry her salmon patties.

Serve them on a bun with lettuce and tomato or as is with a side of ketchup. Barbara’s daughters prefer the latter.

Try our low carb version: Low-Carb Salmon Patties recipe .

. Canned salmon is a great pantry staple. These would pair great with creamed peas Nutrition Calories: 272kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 113mg | Sodium: 432mg | Potassium: 272mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 141IU | Calcium: 225mg | Iron: 1mg

