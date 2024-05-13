Classic Spinach Dip Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A Classic Spinach Dip Recipe made with Knorrs Vegetable Soup Mix. Delicious served in a bread bowl as a dip for fresh vegetables and with chunks of bread.

If you’re looking for a classic recipe that everyone loves, this Spinach Dip is it. A tried-and-true recipe that’s perfect for parties and holidays.

A Classic Appetizer

This is one of those appetizers that always seems to make it’s way onto tables at every party or holiday. A classic recipe that seems to have stood the test of time…seriously though, it’s been on holiday tables as far back as I can remember. If it works, why fix it right?

Knorrs Vegetable Soup Mix is the Secret Ingredient

No, really it is. No spinach dip is the same without it. I’ve tried making spinach dips from scratch, and while they are tasty, they’re just not the same. A packet of Knorrs Vegetable Soup Mix adds just the right flavour and I don’t think any spinach dip should be made without it. Not only that, but you just have to love a recipe shortcut like this that is actually really delicious.

Bread Bowls Make the Best Dip Bowls

You don’t have to serve this Spinach Dip in a bread bowl, but I really think it’s the best. An edible bowl? YES. Sometimes I even like to bake the dip in the bowl…the bread becomes crunchy and the dip is nice and warm. Enjoy!

Recipe Tips: Frozen Spinach: This recipe calls for 10 ounces of frozen, chopped spinach (comes in a block in the freezer section). I like to de-thaw the spinach by placing it in the fridge the night before I make the dip. When you’re ready to use the spinach make sure to squeeze out as much excess liquid as you can.

This recipe calls for 10 ounces of frozen, chopped spinach (comes in a block in the freezer section). I like to de-thaw the spinach by placing it in the fridge the night before I make the dip. When you’re ready to use the spinach make sure to squeeze out as much excess liquid as you can. Water Chestnuts: These are optional, but you really should add them. They add some nice crunch to the dip. I add them in slices, but you can coarsely chop them up too.

These are optional, but you really should add them. They add some nice crunch to the dip. I add them in slices, but you can coarsely chop them up too. Bread Bowl: I like to serve this dip in a bread bowl, sourdough or regular. Just carve out a circle in the top of the loaf and peel it off. Then remove enough bread from the bowl to make room for your dip. Use the bread you removed for dipping

I like to serve this dip in a bread bowl, sourdough or regular. Just carve out a circle in the top of the loaf and peel it off. Then remove enough bread from the bowl to make room for your dip. Use the bread you removed for dipping Let it rest. This dip needs at least 2 hours to rest so that the vegetable soup mix can hydrate.

This dip needs at least 2 hours to rest so that the vegetable soup mix can hydrate. Make Ahead Tip: You can make this dip a day, or even two days, before you want to serve it (store it in an air tight container in the fridge). Just don’t put it in the bread bowl until right before you’re ready to serve.

You can make this dip a day, or even two days, before you want to serve it (store it in an air tight container in the fridge). Just don’t put it in the bread bowl until right before you’re ready to serve. Serve with: bread, baguette slices, crackers and fresh vegetables like carrot sticks, celery, peppers

bread, baguette slices, crackers and fresh vegetables like carrot sticks, celery, peppers Baking the Bread Bowl: If you like you can warm up the dip right in the bread bowl. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Fill the bread bowl with the dip, add the little bread lid, wrap it all in tin foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

If you like you can warm up the dip right in the bread bowl. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Fill the bread bowl with the dip, add the little bread lid, wrap it all in tin foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Leftovers: The leftovers are delicious (just store any leftovers in the fridge). The bread bowl gets as little soggy, but you can just serve the dip with more fresh bread, crackers and veggies. But, I actually do like the soggy bowl…it soaks up the dip and it’s really tasty!

The leftovers are delicious (just store any leftovers in the fridge). The bread bowl gets as little soggy, but you can just serve the dip with more fresh bread, crackers and veggies. But, I actually do like the soggy bowl…it soaks up the dip and it’s really tasty! Options: Garlic: If you like garlic, feel free to stir in 1 clove of garlic, minced. Artichoke Hearts: Sometimes I like to stir in a small jar (170 mL) of artichoke hearts…I just chop them up



A Classic Spinach Dip Recipe made with Knorrs Vegetable Soup Mix. Delicious served in a bread bowl as a dip for fresh vegetables and chunks of bread. Author: Jo-Anna Rooney

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Resting Time: 2 hours

Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Yield: 3 cups 1 x

Category: Appetizer Ingredients UnitsScale 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, de-thawed and moisture squeezed out

frozen chopped spinach, de-thawed and moisture squeezed out 1 1/2 cups sour cream

sour cream 1 cup mayonnaise

mayonnaise 1 package Knorr Vegetable Soup mix

package Knorr Vegetable Soup mix 1 (8 ounce) can water chestnuts, drained

(8 ounce) can water chestnuts, drained 3 green onions, chopped Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make sure the spinach is de-thawed and the moisture has been squeezed out. In a bowl stir together the spinach, sour cream, mayonnaise, soup mix, water chestnuts and green onions. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Serve in a bread bowl (see above tips), with fresh vegetables, cracker and chunks of bread.

Have a delicious day!