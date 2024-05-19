Clean Eating Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe (2024)

Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit <use href="#<svg width="1em" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 32 32" class="scriptlesssocialsharing__icon flipboard" fill="currentcolor" aria-hidden="true" focusable="false" role="img"><title>flipboard</title><path d="M24.997 13.001h-5.998v5.998h-5.998v5.998h-5.998v-17.995h17.995zM1.004 1.004v29.991h29.991v-29.991z"></path></svg>" xlink:href="#flipboard"> Share on Flip it

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These chocolate chip cookies are perfect for your sweet cravings!

Far be it from me to try and ruin anybody’s eating plan. But every once in a while, it’s nice to splurge and know you haven’t destroyed your plan completely. Am I right? I mean, if you can splurge and still call it “clean”, isn’t that better than drowning yourself in a bunch of “unclean” foods?

So I got a little creative. You see, my favorite cookie in the whole wide world is a chocolate chip cookie. What’s not to love? All that melty chocolaty goodness right out of the oven with a tall glass of milk… oh boy. I’m drooling. Pardon me while I go get a napkin.

There. All better.

Now, I have to tell you that I’m particularly proud of these cookies. Why? I wasn’t sure they were going to work when I first put them in the oven. I started with the recipe I used for Clean Eating Cookie Dough a while back. It was never meant to be baked. But with a couple minor adjustments, it did just fine!

Note: You will probably want to double this recipe due to the small yield. However, if you are just baking for yourself and maybe one other person, the yield should be just fine.

More Healthy Cookie Recipes

Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES RECIPE:

Chocolate Chip Cookies These delicious chocolate chip cookies are certain to satisfy your sweet tooth! 1.75 from 4 votes Print Pin Rate Add to Collection Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 50 minutes minutes Servings: 1 batch Calories: 1301kcal Ingredients ⅔ cup almonds

⅓ cup cooked oatmeal (cooked and fully cooled)

3 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

⅛ cup whole wheat pastry flour

½ cup dark chocolate chips (I use Lilly's or EnjoyLife) US Customary - Metric Instructions Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Mix everything except the chocolate chips in a food processor. You should have a nice wet, sticky dough when you're done.

Using your spatula, scrape dough into your mixing bowl and mix in chocolate chips.

Spoon onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Notes Please note that the nutrition data is a ballpark figure. Exact data is not possible. Data is for the entire recipe. Number of cookies will vary by how large you make them. Divide this data by the number of cookies you end up with. See Also Flourless Sticky Chocolate Plum Cake Recipe — Registered Dietitian Columbia SC - Rachael Hartley Nutrition5 Ingredient Mango Chicken Breakfast Sausage (paleo recipe)Pancake recipes for kidsBasic Gummy Recipe and Tutorial Nutrition Serving: 1batch | Calories: 1301kcal | Carbohydrates: 132g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 76g | Saturated Fat: 30g | Sodium: 103mg | Potassium: 1350mg | Fiber: 20g | Sugar: 71g | Calcium: 574mg | Iron: 6.6mg