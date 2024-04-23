Clean Eating Recipes for Weight Loss! 50 Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day (2024)

14K Shares

50 Clean Eating recipes to add to your meal plan for weight loss! Find out the do’s and don’ts of eating clean if you’re a beginner and enjoy delicious healthy meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Every year millions of people resolve to lose weight starting on January 1. And every year most of those folks feel like failures around February 1 because they couldn’t stick to their new diet routine.

I totally get it.

Clean Eating

A clean eating diet helps you lose fat and weight while increasing your energy and overall well-being. Other benefits include skin clarity, hair strength, and sleep quality. As a thirty something year old with three kids I needed help with all of those! Especially sleep!

Clean eating is more of a lifestyle than a diet. Nothing is strictly off limits, which is probably one of the reasons the clean eating diet is so popular. Simply put, clean eating means choosing to eat more natural foods and less processed ones.

Clean Eating Basics

Eat 6 Small Meals Per Day

Always Eat Breakfast

Eat Lean Protein & Complex Carbs in Every Meal

Eat 2-3 Servings of Healthy Fats Every Day

Drink 2-3 Liters of Water Every Day

For The Ultimate Clean Eating Shopping List – Click Here!

Can You Lose Weight By Eating Clean?

By eliminating unhealthy processed foods, fast food, and other junk foods and replacing them with nutrient-dense foods like fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats will result in better overall health and well-being as well as weight loss.

By committing to a clean eating lifestyle, you can lose an average of 3 pounds or more per week – depending on how much weight you have to lose.

Ready to start living clean eating style? Here are a few of my favorite healthy recipes to help you start.

Most of these are easy to prepare with ingredients that can be found in any local store. (Since I’m living it up in a small town I don’t even consider recipes that call for specialty items. My apologies to the foodies. My three-kid lifestyle prevents me from traveling for groceries!)

You’ll find 50 easy, healthy meals here for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks-all perfect if you’re just starting a clean eating diet!

12 Clean Eating Recipes – Breakfast



Healthy Blueberry Breakfast Bars

Healthy + freezer-friendly Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars via Word To Your Mother Blog

Healthy Chia Seed Pudding (4 Ways)

Delicious, clean eating – no sugar added – chia pudding via Word To Your Mother Blog

Honey Lime Quinoa Fruit Salad

Easy, healthy fruit salad with quinoa via The Recipe Critic

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Perfect for meal prep via Clean Food Crush

Berry Quinoa Breakfast Smoothie Bowls

7 ingredients – ready in 30 minute breakfast via Word To Your Mother Blog

Avocado Baked Eggs

A fabulously heart-healthy, high protein breakfast that comes together in minutes via Word To Your Mother Blog

See Also 30 Easy Air Fryer Vegetarian Recipes You'll Love

“I Don’t Have Time For Breakfast” Make Ahead Oatmeal | May I Have That Recipe?

Strawberry Smoothie

Clean eating strawberry smoothie via Word To Your Mother Blog

Easy Baked Eggs

Blueberry Quinoa Breakfast Bars

Easy – on the go – clean eating breakfast full of whole-grain fiber, fruit & protein via Simply Quinoa

Quinoa Granola Bars

Homemade Granola Bars via Honestly Yum

12 Clean Eating Recipes – Lunch

Clean Eating Turkey Wraps | The Gracious Pantry

Make-Ahead Mason Jar Salads

Apples, cranberries & almonds with a Greek Yogurt dressing via Iowa Girl Eats

Southwest Quinoa Bean Salad | The Recipe Critic

Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps | Popculture

Easy Ginger Garlic Noodles | fooduzzi

Roasted Rainbow Vegetable Bowl | Minimalist Baker

Avocado Salad Sandwich

Healthy avocado steps in for mayo via Ambitious Kitchen Fiesta Bowl Salad | Fitness Magazine

Berry Smoothie Bowl with Coconut | Popculture

Turkey Avocado Greens Wrap | Nutrition Stripped

Greek Power Bowls

Mediterranean-inspired in 30 minutes via Damn Delicious

Clean Eating Tuna Salad | The Gracious Pantry

20-Minute Creamy Lemony Vegetable Pasta Salad | Bowl of Delicious

Healthy Homemade Tortillas

Opt out of the added sugars and make your tortillas healthy with this almond flour tortilla recipe

16 Healthy Recipes – Dinner

One Pan Chicken Thighs with Mozzarella

An easy low carb one-skillet dinner that you can make in 40 minutes.

Beef & Broccoli

Skip the sugar and the carbs the next time your cravings for Chinese stir fry kick in and make this crazy delicious and super simple Beef and Broccoli stir-fry dinner. Seriously, this copycat for PF Changs couldn’t be easier and is a way healthier alternative to takeout that’s low carb, gluten-free, paleo and Whole30 approved.

Lemon Garlic Salmon

Fabulous go-to baked salmon via My Natural Family

Asparagus Stuffed Chicken

4-ingredient, healthy stuffed chicken via Primavera Kitchen

Spring Pea & Carrot Salad

Definitely not another boring salad via Half Baked Harvest

Slow Cooker Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup

Super healthy and clean crockpot dinner recipe that takes 10 minutes to put together:)

Grilled Herb Chicken & Potato Foil Packs

Perfect for the grill via Creme De La Crumb

Clean Eating Taco Soup – Grounded & Surrounded

Clean Eating 30 Minute Chili | Clean Eating Recipes

5 Ingredient Lemon Chicken with Asparagus

Clean eating dinner in 20 minutes via Pinch of Yum

One-Pan Pesto Chicken & Veggies | Julia’s Album

Sheet Pan Steak & Veggies

Marinated sheet pan steak & vegetables via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Paleo Baked Chicken | My Natural Family

Mushroom Ravioli With Spinach

6-ingredient pasta meal for meatless Monday via Julia’s Album

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken

Fabulous slow cooked chicken dinner recipe that takes less than 10 minutes to prep via Word To Your Mother Blog

Skillet Parmesan Chicken Thighs | Joyful Healthy Eats

Clean Eating Skillet Meatloaf

Meatloaf for two – in a skillet viaThe Gracious Pantry

Clean Eating Slow Cooker Mexican Casserole | The Gracious Pantry

One Pan Healthy Italian Sausage & Veggies | Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Thai Salmon

With a sweet chili sauce via iFoodreal

Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts | Basil & Bubbly

Healthy Snacks

No Bake Oatmeal Cookie Energy Bites | Cotter Crunch

Frozen Yogurt Berry Bites | Happiness is Homemade

Quick & Easy Brown Sugar Herb Pecans | fooduzzi

Healthy Energy Bites | Simple Green Moms

Chewy Vegan Cookie Dough Cookies | fooduzzi

Crispy Snack Edamame | Apple of My Eye

Healthy Sweet Potato Chips | Easy Living Today

Peanut Butter Energy Bites | Chef Savvy

Greek Yogurt Breakfast Bark | Go Eat & Repeat

Clean Eating Parmesan Popcorn | The Gracious Pantry

It takes hard work, disciple, dedication & a focused mind to lose weight, stick to a clean eating diet & finally feel confident in your body – I know.

I’ve been there! I’ve lost 145 pounds & it was not easy, but it was worth it! My new book, Rebel Keto, explains every detail of how I lost the weight on keto –without doing macro math at every meal.If you are a woman who is tired of trendy diet B.S. and you need a real-world roadmap to help you get healthy (low-carb style), Rebel Keto will be your new best friend. Check it out HERE.

One last word of encouragement: If a 40-something mother of three kids can do it – you can too! For more tips, recipes, and inspiration click here to join me.

