Clean Eating Skillet Spaghetti Recipe (2024)

Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit <use href="#<svg width="1em" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 32 32" class="scriptlesssocialsharing__icon flipboard" fill="currentcolor" aria-hidden="true" focusable="false" role="img"><title>flipboard</title><path d="M24.997 13.001h-5.998v5.998h-5.998v5.998h-5.998v-17.995h17.995zM1.004 1.004v29.991h29.991v-29.991z"></path></svg>" xlink:href="#flipboard"> Share on Flip it

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This healthy skillet spaghetti is the easiest “pot” of spaghetti you’ll ever make because the pasta cooks in the sauce!

Skillet spaghetti is a simple, easy way to get a spaghetti dinner on the table. There is zero boiling the pasta ahead of time because everything cooks together in one, big skillet.

Can I Cook Spaghetti Noodles In The Sauce?

Yes! But with one adjustment. You have to add enough water to the sauce to actually rehydrate (cook) the spaghetti. The recipe below accommodates that.

Can You Cook Spaghetti In A Skillet?

You can! You’ll want to use a large pan. The bigger the better. I’ve even boiled pasta in water in a skillet before. But we won’t be doing that here.

How Long Do You Cook Skillet Spaghetti For?

Different types of pasta cook for different lengths of time. There are different thicknesses of spaghetti noodles, so it will all depend very heavily on what your particular package of pasta calls for. This recipe uses a standard, whole-grain spaghetti and cooks for 20 to 30 minutes.

Do You Add Pasta To Sauce Or Sauce To Pasta?

If you boil your pasta separately, you’ll want to add the pasta to the sauce. You’ll continue to simmer the sauce with the pasta in it for about 1 to 2 minutes and then serve it.

But with this recipe, you don’t have to worry about it either way because everything cooks together.

How Do You Cook Spaghetti Without It Sticking?

When you initially put your pasta into the liquid (whether it’s sauce or water), you’ll want to stir it well and make sure your noodles are well separated before walking away from the pot. Also, be sure there is enough liquid in the pot or skillet.

How Long Does It Take To Cook Pasta In A Frying Pan?

In general, it can take up to about 30 minutes, depending on the pasta you use.

Can I Make Pasta Without Boiling It?

Yes! Cook it in the sauce the way this recipe calls for.

“One Pot” Skillet Spaghetti

The great part about this recipe is that everything happens in one skillet. So there won’t be any big pasta pot to clean up after dinner.

Recipe Additions

If you want to make this skillet spaghetti a little heartier, try adding one or two of these.

Mushrooms

Grated carrots

Zucchini

Splash of red wine (if you like wine in sauce).

Splash of balsamic vinegar (gives the sauce a deeper, richer flavor).

Chopped green pepper (red peppers work too. Any color is fine)

Recipe Variations

Switch out the ground turkey for ground beef, or any ground meat you prefer.

Add a couple of teaspoons of Italian seasoning.

Try adding some Italian sausage.

Use marinara sauce (with no added sugar) instead of tomato sauce.

Garnish Options

These are classic garnishes that will all work quite well with this recipe.

chopped, fresh basil

chopped, fresh parsley

a dash of red pepper flakes

grated mozzarella cheese

grated parmesan

One Pot Spaghetti Ingredients

1½lbs.ground turkey

1tbsp.olive oil

2tbsp.onion powder

1tbsp.chili powder

1½tsp.dried oregano

2tsp.dried basil

1tbsp.garlic powder

3cupswater(+ 1 if needed)

30oz.canned tomato sauce(no sugar added)

1lb.whole-grain spaghetti

grated parmesan cheese

How To Make Skillet Spaghetti

Brown the turkey in your pan, using the olive oil.

Once the meat has lost all of its pink color, add all the spices to the pan and stir well to combine.

Pour in the water (start with 3 cups, you can always add more as needed) and tomato sauce and stir gently while bringing the sauce to a gentle boil.

Add the pasta, stir and cover the pan with a lid.

Check on the pasta often so as to keep it from burning on the bottom of the pan. Cook until the pasta reaches your desired level of “doneness” (Is that a word?). About 20-30 minutes. Remember to stir!

Allow to cool a bit and top with parmesan when serving.

Can I Use A Different Type of Pasta?

Yes, providing you use enough liquid to cook it.

What Size Skillet Should I Use For Skillet Spaghetti?

Use the biggest skillet you have. A 12 to 15-inch skillet is about right here. I have found that a cast iron skillet works best here. But any skillet will work.

Recipe Supplies For Skillet Spaghetti

More Healthy Pasta Recipes

Spaghetti Pie Recipe

Weeknight Spaghetti Recipe

Skillet Spaghetti Recipe

Skillet Spaghetti NOTE: You will need a very large pan for this. Mine was a 10 cup, cast iron pan and it was just barely large enough. 5 from 10 votes Print Pin Rate Add to Collection Course: Main Course Cuisine: American, Italian Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 50 minutes minutes Servings: 10 servings Calories: 290kcal Equipment 1 Large Skillet Ingredients 1½ lbs. ground turkey

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. onion powder

1 tbsp. chili powder

1½ tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. dried basil

1 tbsp. garlic powder

3 cups water (+ 1 if needed)

30 oz. canned tomato sauce (no sugar added)

1 lb. whole grain spaghetti

grated parmesan cheese US Customary – Metric Instructions Brown the turkey in your pan, using the olive oil.

Once the meat has lost all of it’s pink color, add all the spices to the pan and stir well to combine.

Pour in the water (start with 3 cups, you can always add more as needed) and tomato sauce and stir gently while bringing the sauce to a gentle boil.

Add the pasta, stir and cover the pan with a lid.

Check on the pasta often so as to keep it from burning on the bottom of the pan. Cook until the pasta reaches your desired level of “doneness” (Is that a word?). About 20-30 minutes. Remember to stir!

Allow to cool a bit and top with parmesan when serving.

Notes Please note that the nutrition data is a ballpark figure. Exact data is not possible. Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 290kcal | Carbohydrates: 43g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 37mg | Sodium: 515mg | Potassium: 690mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 845IU | Vitamin C: 6.7mg | Calcium: 85mg | Iron: 4.6mg